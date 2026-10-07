నిజంగా విచారణ జరుగుతోందా?: ఎంపీ గురుమూర్తి

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: ఈడీ వ్యవహార శైలిపై ఎంపీ గురుమూర్తి మండిపడ్డారు. ఈడీ స్వతంత్ర సంస్థానా..? చంద్రబాబు జేబు సంస్థా? అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. పలు వార్తా సంస్థలను ట్యాగ్ చేస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేసిన గురుమూర్తి.. ఈడీ అనేది దర్యాప్తు సంస్థా? చంద్రబాబు ప్రభుత్వ ‘సిట్‌’కు పొడిగింపుగా మారిందా? అంటూ ప్రశ్నించారు.

‘‘ఈడీ వ్యవహార శైలి తీవ్ర ఆందోళన కలిగిస్తోంది. నోటీసులు, దాడులకు సంబంధించిన వివరాలు ముందుగా ఎల్లో మీడియాలో ఎలా వస్తున్నాయి?. ఆ తర్వాత కొన్ని గంటల్లోనే అదే ప్రకారం ఈడీ చర్యలు ఉంటున్నాయి. అక్రమ మద్యం కేసుతో పాటు అనేక చంద్రబాబు ప్రభుత్వ ‘సిట్‌’ రూపొందించిన కథనాన్నే ఈడీ ముందుకు తీసుకెళ్తోంది. వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ పార్టీయే లక్ష్యంగా కక్ష సాధింపు చర్యలకు దర్యాప్తు సంస్థలను ఉపయోగిస్తారా?

..ఒక దర్యాప్తు సంస్థ స్వతంత్ర వ్యవస్థలా పని చేయాలి. అలా కుండా రాజకీయ కక్ష సాధింపు కోసమే పని చేస్తే ప్రజల్లో అనేక అనుమానాలు కలుగుతాయి. అసలు ఇక్కడ నిజంగా విచారణ జరుగుతోందా? కేవలం ప్రభుత్వ కక్ష సాధింపు కొనసాగుతోందా?. దర్యాప్తు సంస్థలపై ప్రజల్లో విశ్వాసం ఏర్పడాలంటే అవి స్వతంత్రంగా, పారదర్శకంగా పని చేయాలి. విచారణ ప్రక్రియ స్థానంలో రాజకీయంగా తయారైన స్క్రిప్టులు అమలవుతున్నాయనే అభిప్రాయం ప్రజల్లో ఏర్పడితే.. ముందుగా దెబ్బ తినేది ఆయా సంస్థలపై ప్రజలకు ఉన్న విశ్వాసమే’’ అంటూ గురుమూర్తి ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

Is the ED @dir_ed still an independent central agency, or has it become an extension of @ncbn 's coalition government’s SIT? The pattern is brazen and deeply troubling: details of notices and raids surface first as “exclusive” scoops in Yellow Media, and then, almost on cue, the ED follows the same script hours later. The ED is dancing to Chandrababu Naidu’s tunes in the foisted liquor and other cases, carrying forward his government’s SIT narrative and targeting YSRCP to serve his political interests and settle scores with the opposition. If an investigative agency starts looking less like an independent institution and more like an instrument of political vendetta, the public is left with a serious question: are we witnessing an investigation or state-sponsored theatre? Institutions earn public trust through independence, transparency, and due process. Once they are replaced by political scripts, that trust is the first casualty. @ndtv @IndiaToday @timesofindia @TimesNow @ANI @BBCIndia @firstpost @CNNnews18 @BBCBreaking @ABPNews @News18India @thewire_in @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @DeccanChronicle @PTI_News @WIONews @sardesairajdeep @ravishndtv @BDUTT @sagarikaghose @rahulkanwal @ShekharGupta @thenewsminute @republic

— Maddila Gurumoorthy (@GuruMYSRCP) October 7, 2026