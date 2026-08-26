'కేజీఎఫ్' తర్వాత కన్నడ హీరో యష్ నుంచి వచ్చిన సినిమా 'టాక్సిక్'. ఈరోజే ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో రిలీజైంది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో అయితే రూ.100 టికెట్ పెంపుతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌లో షోలు పూర్తయ్యాయి. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో షోలు పడిపోయాయి. మరి మూవీ గురించి ట్విటర్‌లో టాక్ ఏంటి? ఎలా ఉందంటున్నారు? (Toxic Twitter Review Telugu)

టాక్సిక్ సినిమా గురించి సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఒక్కరు కూడా పాజిటివ్‌గా చెప్పట్లేదు. ఘోరాతి ఘోరంగా ఉందని ట్వీట్స్ పెడుతున్నారు. చూసిన ప్రతిఒక్కరికి పీడకల అని కూడా అంటున్నారు. మూవీ స్టోరీ ఏ మాత్రం ఆకట్టుకోలేదని అంతా తికమకగా ఉందని చెబుతున్నారు. ఏదైనా ప్లస్ పాయింట్ ఉంది అంటే అది యష్ స్క్రీన్ ప్రెజెన్స్‌తో పాటు కొన్ని సీన్లు మాత్రమేనని అంటున్నారు. ఫస్టాప్ ఓ మాదిరిగా ఉన్నప్పటికీ సెకండాఫ్ అయితే చాలా బోరింగ్‌గా ఉందని అంటున్నారు. చూస్తుంటే యష్ నాలుగేళ్ల కష్టం వృథా అయినట్లే కనిపిస్తోంది!

#TOXICReview:#TOXIC is a MASSIVE letdown.



Yes, it looks stylish. Yes, #Yash does well. But beyond that, there is barely anything to hold the film together. The story hardly moves, the pacing becomes painfully tiring, and the movie tests your patience to the extreme.



The final… — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) August 26, 2026

Just first half ayindi visually toooo good asalu chala pedda story it’s okay average feelsss let’s see how 2nd half goes #Toxic — Ok Bagundi (@ok_bagundi) August 26, 2026

#Toxic Don’t decide on fake reviews, make decision after watching the movie



Few of my friends loved the style & action scenes #Toxicthemovie #Yash pic.twitter.com/rISpTczo96 — JD69 (@MasterJd69) August 26, 2026

Mana Kouryaniki.. Shouryaniki.. Veeryaniki 🧐



Em Dialogues Ra Babu Ivi 💦💦💦 #Toxic — PawanKalyan Devotee || #OG2 (@SidduOfficial) August 26, 2026

Interval ki walkout cheyali ane thought unte dayachesi cheseyandi



Post interval chuste theatre lone paiki potharu #Toxic — Miss you K (@UlalalaaaUleyoo) August 26, 2026

#Toxic A Fairy Tale That Turns Into a Complete Nightmare for Everyone!



A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 26, 2026