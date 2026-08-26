 యష్ 'టాక్సిక్' ‍ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ | Toxic Movie Twitter Review And Audience Response In Telugu, Check These Tweets Before Watching The Film | Sakshi
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Toxic Review Twitter: రిలీజైన 'టాక్సిక్'.. సోషల్ మీడియా టాక్ ఏంటి?

Aug 26 2026 8:32 AM | Updated on Aug 26 2026 8:39 AM

Toxic Movie Twitter Review And Audience Response

'కేజీఎఫ్' తర్వాత కన్నడ హీరో యష్ నుంచి వచ్చిన సినిమా 'టాక్సిక్'. ఈరోజే ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో రిలీజైంది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో అయితే రూ.100 టికెట్ పెంపుతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌లో షోలు పూర్తయ్యాయి. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో షోలు పడిపోయాయి. మరి మూవీ గురించి ట్విటర్‌లో టాక్ ఏంటి? ఎలా ఉందంటున్నారు? (Toxic Twitter Review Telugu)

టాక్సిక్ సినిమా గురించి సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఒక్కరు కూడా పాజిటివ్‌గా చెప్పట్లేదు. ఘోరాతి ఘోరంగా ఉందని ట్వీట్స్ పెడుతున్నారు. చూసిన ప్రతిఒక్కరికి పీడకల అని కూడా అంటున్నారు. మూవీ స్టోరీ ఏ మాత్రం ఆకట్టుకోలేదని అంతా తికమకగా ఉందని చెబుతున్నారు. ఏదైనా ప్లస్ పాయింట్ ఉంది అంటే అది యష్ స్క్రీన్ ప్రెజెన్స్‌తో పాటు కొన్ని సీన్లు మాత్రమేనని అంటున్నారు. ఫస్టాప్ ఓ మాదిరిగా ఉన్నప్పటికీ సెకండాఫ్ అయితే చాలా బోరింగ్‌గా ఉందని అంటున్నారు. చూస్తుంటే యష్ నాలుగేళ్ల కష్టం వృథా అయినట్లే కనిపిస్తోంది!

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