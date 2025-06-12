గాంధీనగర్: గుజరాత్ అహ్మదాబాద్లోని ఘోర విషాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. సర్దార్ వల్లభాయ్ పటేల్ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఎయిర్ పోర్టు నుంచి గురువారం లండన్ బయల్దేరిన ఎయిరిండియా బోయింగ్ 787-8 డ్రీమ్లైనర్ విమానం ప్రమాదానికి గురైంది. ఈ ప్రమాదం 110 మంది ప్రయాణికులు మరణించినట్లు ప్రాథమిక సమాచారం.
ఎయిర్ పోర్టు నుంచి బయల్దేరని ఎయిరిండియా విమానం మేఘాని నగర్లోని బీజే ప్రభుత్వ వైద్య కళాశాల హాస్టల్ (BJ Medical College Hostel) భవనంపై విమానం కూలింది. ఈ విమాన ప్రమాదంలో 20మంది వైద్య విద్యార్థులు మరణించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. భోజనం సమయం కావడంతో హాస్టల్లోనే పీజీ వైద్య విద్యార్థులు ఉన్నారు. విద్యార్థుల మరణాలపై అధికారిక ప్రకటన వెలువడాల్సి ఉంది.
Air India plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad.#AirIndiaflight#ahmedabad#gujarat pic.twitter.com/mBAC7Psoys
— RajawardhanReddy.Mule (@RajawardhanRed2) June 12, 2025
⚡ As per initial reports the Air India plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/duJTCL1YTn
— OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) June 12, 2025
#WATCH | Air India plane crash: "My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries,” says Ramila, who reached the civil hospital in Ahmedabad,… pic.twitter.com/MgMtvXBSou
— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025