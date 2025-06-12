 హాస్టల్‌పై కూలిన విమానం.. 20 మంది మెడికల్‌ స్టూడెంట్స్‌ మృతి! | Air India Flight AI171 crashes into BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad | Sakshi
హాస్టల్‌పై కూలిన విమానం.. 20 మంది మెడికల్‌ స్టూడెంట్స్‌ మృతి!

Jun 12 2025 4:19 PM | Updated on Jun 12 2025 4:46 PM

Air India Flight AI171 crashes into BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad

గాంధీనగర్‌: గుజరాత్‌ అహ్మదాబాద్‌లోని ఘోర విషాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. సర్దార్‌ వల్లభాయ్‌ పటేల్‌ ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ ఎయిర్‌ పోర్టు నుంచి గురువారం లండన్‌ బయల్దేరిన ఎయిరిండియా బోయింగ్‌ 787-8 డ్రీమ్‌లైనర్‌ విమానం ప్రమాదానికి గురైంది. ఈ ప్రమాదం 110 మంది ప్రయాణికులు మరణించినట్లు  ప్రాథమిక సమాచారం.

ఎయిర్‌ పోర్టు నుంచి బయల్దేరని ఎయిరిండియా విమానం మేఘాని నగర్‌లోని బీజే ప్రభుత్వ వైద్య కళాశాల హాస్టల్‌ (BJ Medical College Hostel) భవనంపై విమానం కూలింది. ఈ విమాన ప్రమాదంలో 20మంది వైద్య విద్యార్థులు మరణించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. భోజనం సమయం కావడంతో హాస్టల్‌లోనే పీజీ వైద్య విద్యార్థులు ఉన్నారు. విద్యార్థుల మరణాలపై అధికారిక ప్రకటన వెలువడాల్సి ఉంది.  

 

 

 

