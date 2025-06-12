గాంధీనగర్‌: గుజరాత్‌ అహ్మదాబాద్‌లోని ఘోర విషాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. సర్దార్‌ వల్లభాయ్‌ పటేల్‌ ఇంటర్నేషనల్‌ ఎయిర్‌ పోర్టు నుంచి గురువారం లండన్‌ బయల్దేరిన ఎయిరిండియా బోయింగ్‌ 787-8 డ్రీమ్‌లైనర్‌ విమానం ప్రమాదానికి గురైంది. ఈ ప్రమాదం 110 మంది ప్రయాణికులు మరణించినట్లు ప్రాథమిక సమాచారం.

ఎయిర్‌ పోర్టు నుంచి బయల్దేరని ఎయిరిండియా విమానం మేఘాని నగర్‌లోని బీజే ప్రభుత్వ వైద్య కళాశాల హాస్టల్‌ (BJ Medical College Hostel) భవనంపై విమానం కూలింది. ఈ విమాన ప్రమాదంలో 20మంది వైద్య విద్యార్థులు మరణించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. భోజనం సమయం కావడంతో హాస్టల్‌లోనే పీజీ వైద్య విద్యార్థులు ఉన్నారు. విద్యార్థుల మరణాలపై అధికారిక ప్రకటన వెలువడాల్సి ఉంది.

#WATCH | Air India plane crash: "My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries,” says Ramila, who reached the civil hospital in Ahmedabad,… pic.twitter.com/MgMtvXBSou

— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025