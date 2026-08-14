తమిళ స్టార్ హీరో సూర్య.. తెలుగు దర్శకుడు వెంకీ అట్లూరి, నిర్మాత నాగవంశీతో కలిసి చేసిన సినిమా 'విశ్వనాథ్ అండ్ సన్స్'. మమిత బైజు హీరోయిన్ కాగా రాధిక, రవీనా టండన్ కీలక పాత్రలు చేశారు. జీవీ ప్రకాశ్ సంగీతమందించాడు. నేడు(ఆగస్టు 14) తెలుగు, తమిళంలో రిలీజైన ఈ సినిమా గురించి ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి? ఆడియెన్స్ ఏమంటున్నారు?

(ఇదీ చదవండి: సైలెంట్‌గా ఓటీటీలోకి వచ్చిన తెలుగు థ్రిల్లర్ సినిమా)

45 ఏళ్ల వయసున్న ఓ వ్యక్తితో 20 ఏళ్ల అమ్మాయి ప్రేమలో పడటం అనే కథాంశంతో ఈ సినిమా తీశారు. ఇందులో సూర్య.. ఒలింపిక్ షూటర్ పాత్రలో కనిపించాడు. 20 ఏళ్ల చలాకీ అమ్మాయి పాత్రని మమిత బైజు చేసింది. ఇప్పటికే రిలీజైన పాటలు, ట్రైలర్ పర్లేదనిపించాయి.

ఇక సినిమా విషయానికొస్తే కొందరికి బాగా నచ్చేసింది. ఆ మేరకు ట్వీట్స్ పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు. మరికొందరు మాత్రం ఫస్టాప్ బాగుందని, సెకండాఫ్ తేలిపోయిందని అంటున్నారు. ఇంటర్వెల్ తర్వాత మెలోడ్రామా ఎక్కువైందని, క్లైమాక్స్ ఇంకా బాగా తీసి ఉండొచ్చని రాసుకొస్తున్నారు. ఓవరాల్‌గా డీసెంట్ ఫ్యామిలీ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్ అని చెబుతున్నారు. మరికొందరు మాత్రం తమకు ఒక్క సీన్ కూడా నచ్చలేదని అంటున్నారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 'అగధ' మూవీ రివ్యూ)

#VishwanathAndSons – One of the BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINERS in Recent Times…!!



This one is a breezy, light hearted family entertainer from #Suriya and Director #VenkyAtluri.

The lead performances and writing are the biggest strengths of the film.



Don’t expect a #LuckyBhaskar kind… — Rangasthalam (@RangasthalamIN) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons Review: “A Decent Family Entertainer”



👉Rating : 2.75/5



Positives:⁰👉#Suriya performance⁰👉#MamithaBaiju & Radhika are well cast⁰👉Venky Atluri’s dialogues work well⁰👉A few good emotional moments



Negatives:⁰👉Uneven 2nd half⁰👉Some subplots don’t work… — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) August 14, 2026

🔥 #VishwanathAndSons — OVERALL REVIEW 🔥



When the story was leaked and the trailer dropped, I was worried that the film might have nothing more to offer. But the 2nd half has a major surprise that wasn’t revealed in any publicity material! 🔥



The director shows two sides of… pic.twitter.com/JizKxv2OBu — Kollywood Wire (@KollywoodWire) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons - VATCHABLE ONES!



Good 1st Hlf & Avg 2nd Half.



OKayish Feel Good Family Entertainer! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons First half - Excellent 👌



- Took 15 Mins to setup the plot and Conflict !!

- Once #MamithaBaiju entered, the film took off and totally entered into the fun mode. Mamitha & her mannerisms was super cute🥰😀

- #Suriya's Screen presence and performance was… pic.twitter.com/A4x9vB0HPn — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 14, 2026