రణ్‌బీర్ కపూర్, సాయిపల్లవి.. రాముడు, సీతగా నటించిన సినిమా 'రామాయణ'. కన్నడ స్టార్ యష్.. రావణుడి పాత్ర చేశాడు. నమిత్ మల్హోత్రా రూ.1500 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో దీనిని నిర్మించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. నితీశ్ తివారీ దర్శకుడు. వచ్చే శుక్రవారం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలోకి రానుంది. అయితే పదిరోజుల క్రితమే అంటే భారతకాలమానం ప్రకారం మంగళవారం రాత్రి అమెరికాలోని లాస్ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో ప్రీమియర్ షో వేశారు. దీంతో మూవీ ఎలా ఉందనేది బయటకొచ్చింది.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఈ వారం ఓటీటీల్లోకి 25 సినిమాలు.. ఆ ఐదు అస్సలు మిస్ కావొద్దు)

'రామాయణ' ప్రీమియర్ చూసిన పలువురు అమెరికన్స్.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో వీడియోలు పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా బాగుందని తెగ మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారు. మరికొందరు మాత్రం విజువల్ ఎఫెక్ట్స్, స్టోరీ నెరేషన్ విషయంలో కాస్త అసంతృప్తి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. మరికొందరు మాత్రం మూవీలోని సన్నివేశాల్లో భారీతనం కనిపిస్తున్నప్పటికీ ఎమోషనల్ కనెక్షన్ మిస్ అయిందని అంటున్నారు. ఇలా ప్రస్తుతానికైతే మిశ్రమ స్పందన వినిపిస్తోంది. వచ్చేవారం మన దేశంలో షోలు పడిన తర్వాత అసలు టాక్ ఏంటనేది తెలుస్తుంది.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 7 ఏళ్లకే 12 భాషలు మాట్లాడుతున్న హీరోయిన్ అసిన్ కూతురు)

#Ramayana Initial Impressions: A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial like at times. The second half also drags in places because of where Part 1 chooses to end, with limited material stretched out through lengthy action blocks that don’t create much impact Yash as Ravana is the biggest highlight and is superb, especially in his introduction portions. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are solid as Ram and Sita, though the divine aura and emotional weight don’t always fully translate on screen. The visuals are stunning in parts and the money spent is clearly visible, but some scenes still have a noticeable studio/green screen feel with a few cartoonish asuras. The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes. The ambition and scale deserve a lot of applause. Definitely watchable and better than a few recent adaptations, but it falls short of the massive expectations and ultimately feels like a mixed bag with so much more potential. Full review with rating later in my usual style (review embargo)

— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 28, 2026