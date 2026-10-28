 'రామాయణ' సినిమా ఫస్ట్ రివ్యూ | Ramayana Movie Premiere Review Los Angeles Show | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Ramayana Premiere Review: తొలి షో పడ్డ 'రామాయణ'.. ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి?

Oct 28 2026 10:58 AM | Updated on Oct 28 2026 11:11 AM

Ramayana Movie Premiere Review Los Angeles Show

రణ్‌బీర్ కపూర్, సాయిపల్లవి.. రాముడు, సీతగా నటించిన సినిమా 'రామాయణ'. కన్నడ స్టార్ యష్.. రావణుడి పాత్ర చేశాడు. నమిత్ మల్హోత్రా రూ.1500 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో దీనిని నిర్మించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. నితీశ్ తివారీ దర్శకుడు. వచ్చే శుక్రవారం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలోకి రానుంది. అయితే పదిరోజుల క్రితమే అంటే భారతకాలమానం ప్రకారం మంగళవారం రాత్రి అమెరికాలోని లాస్ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో ప్రీమియర్ షో వేశారు. దీంతో మూవీ ఎలా ఉందనేది బయటకొచ్చింది.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఈ వారం ఓటీటీల్లోకి 25 సినిమాలు.. ఆ ఐదు అస్సలు మిస్ కావొద్దు)

'రామాయణ' ప్రీమియర్ చూసిన పలువురు అమెరికన్స్.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో వీడియోలు పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా బాగుందని తెగ మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారు. మరికొందరు మాత్రం విజువల్ ఎఫెక్ట్స్, స్టోరీ నెరేషన్ విషయంలో కాస్త అసంతృప్తి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. మరికొందరు మాత్రం మూవీలోని సన్నివేశాల్లో భారీతనం కనిపిస్తున్నప్పటికీ ఎమోషనల్ కనెక్షన్ మిస్ అయిందని అంటున్నారు. ఇలా ప్రస్తుతానికైతే మిశ్రమ స్పందన వినిపిస్తోంది. వచ్చేవారం మన దేశంలో షోలు పడిన తర్వాత అసలు టాక్ ఏంటనేది తెలుస్తుంది.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 7 ఏళ్లకే 12 భాషలు మాట్లాడుతున్న హీరోయిన్ అసిన్ కూతురు)

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

విశాఖపట్నంలో 'అర్నబ్' తుఫాన్ బీభత్సం (ఫోటోలు)
photo 2

మహోగ్రరూపం.. విరుచుకుపడిన అర్నబ్‌ తుపాన్‌ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 3

‘ఆదర్శ కుటుంబం’ మూవీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్‌ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 4

ఆదర్శ కుటుంబం ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్‌.. స్పెషల్ ‍‍అట్రాక్షన్‌గా శ్రీనిధి శెట్టి(ఫోటోలు)
photo 5

హీరోయిన్ రితికా నాయక్ బర్త్‌ డే స్పెషల్‌.. (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
Arnab Cyclone Storm Crosses The Coast 1
Video_icon

Big Breaking: తీరం దాటిన అర్నబ్ తుఫాన్

Rashmika Mandanna Counter To Trolls On Virosh Love Bond 2
Video_icon

అలా చేస్తే తప్పేంటి? ట్రోల్స్ పై రష్మిక ఫైర్..!
Janasena And TDP In Local Body Election Seats 3
Video_icon

నా వల్ల కాదు బాబు.. చేతులెత్తేసిన పవన్ కళ్యాణ్
Vintage Jagan In Pulivendula Full Josh In YSRCP Leaders And Activists 4
Video_icon

పులివెందులలో పాత జగన్.. కార్యకర్తల్లో పుల్ జోష్
RBI Give Big Shock To Chandrababu Govt 5
Video_icon

AP ప్రభుత్వానికి RBI దిమ్మతిరిగే షాక్
Advertisement
 