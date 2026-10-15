సాక్షి, ఢిల్లీ: సీజేపీ నేతలు సౌరవ్ దాస్, అశుతోష్ రాంకాల అక్రమ అరెస్ట్లను వ్యతిరేకించినందుకు, వైఎస్సార్సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్కు కాక్రోచ్ జనతా పార్టీ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు అభిజిత్ దీప్కే ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. అభిజిత్ ఎక్స్ వేదికగా వైఎస్ జగన్కు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు.
A proactive approach always yields better results than a reactive stance. The system has a flaw that needs to be corrected. Trust in the electoral process must be restored. The arrests of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka do not solve anything; it only aggravates the situation. I empathise with @SauravDassss and @AshutoshRanka.
— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 14, 2026
Thank you @ysjagan sir for speaking out against the illegal arrest of Ashu and Saurav.
— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 15, 2026
ఇదిలా ఉండగా.. అంతకుముందు వైఎస్సార్సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్.. సీజేపీ నేతల అరెస్ట్పై స్పందించారు. ఎక్స్ వేదికగా వైఎస్ జగన్.. ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియలో లోపాలను సరిదిద్దాలి. ముందస్తు చర్యలతోనే మెరుగైన పరిష్కారం. ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియపై ప్రజల విశ్వాసాన్ని పునురుద్దరించాలి. అరెస్టులతో సమస్య పరిష్కారం కాదు అంటూ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.
ఇదీ చదవండి: వైఎస్సార్సీపీ అభ్యర్థులకు కూటమి నేతల బెదిరింపులు