 వైఎస్ జగన్‌కు అభిజిత్ దీప్కే ధన్యవాదాలు | CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Thanks YS Jagan For Opposing Arrests Of Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka, Check Out Posts Inside | Sakshi
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వైఎస్ జగన్‌కు అభిజిత్ దీప్కే ధన్యవాదాలు

Oct 15 2026 9:56 AM | Updated on Oct 15 2026 10:51 AM

Abhijit Deepke thanks YS Jagan

సాక్షి, ఢిల్లీ: సీజేపీ నేతలు సౌరవ్ దాస్,  అశుతోష్ రాంకాల అక్రమ అరెస్ట్‌లను వ్యతిరేకించినందుకు, వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్‌కు కాక్రోచ్ జనతా పార్టీ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు  అభిజిత్  దీప్కే ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. అభిజిత్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌కు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. 

ఇదిలా ఉండగా.. అంతకుముందు వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. సీజేపీ నేతల అరెస్ట్‌పై స్పందించారు. ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియలో లోపాలను సరిదిద్దాలి. ముందస్తు చర్యలతోనే మెరుగైన పరిష్కారం. ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియపై ప్రజల విశ్వాసాన్ని పునురుద్దరించాలి. అరెస్టులతో సమస్య పరిష్కారం కాదు అంటూ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. 

ఇదీ చదవండి: వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అభ్యర్థులకు కూటమి నేతల బెదిరింపులు

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