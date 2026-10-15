సాక్షి, ఢిల్లీ: సీజేపీ నేతలు సౌరవ్ దాస్, అశుతోష్ రాంకాల అక్రమ అరెస్ట్‌లను వ్యతిరేకించినందుకు, వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్‌కు కాక్రోచ్ జనతా పార్టీ వ్యవస్థాపకుడు అభిజిత్ దీప్కే ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. అభిజిత్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌కు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు.

A proactive approach always yields better results than a reactive stance. The system has a flaw that needs to be corrected. Trust in the electoral process must be restored. The arrests of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka do not solve anything; it only aggravates the situation. I empathise with @SauravDassss and @AshutoshRanka.

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 14, 2026