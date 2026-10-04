 సింగీతం మరణం పట్ల మెగాస్టార్, వెంకటేశ్ సంతాపం | Tollywood Heroes pay Condolences To Singeetham Srinivasarao Demise | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao: సింగీతం మరణం పట్ల మెగాస్టార్, వెంకటేశ్ సంతాపం

Oct 4 2026 10:54 AM | Updated on Oct 4 2026 10:54 AM

Tollywood Heroes pay Condolences To Singeetham Srinivasarao Demise

ప్రముఖ చిత్ర దర్శకులు సింగీతం శ్రీనివాసరావు మరణం పట్ల సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఆయన మరణం తనను తీవ్రంగా దుఃఖిస్తున్నట్లు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఆయన ఒక నిజమైన దార్శనికుడని.. నూతన ఆలోచనలను అన్వేషించడంలో తనకున్న ఊహాశక్తి, ధైర్యంతో భారతీయ సినిమాకు కొన్ని మరపురాని చిత్రాలను అందించారని కొనియాడారు. సినిమాకు  ఆయన చేసిన సేవను అపారమైన గౌరవంతో, ఆప్యాయతతో ఎల్లప్పుడూ గుర్తుంచుకుంటామని మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ సమయంలో ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, ఆత్మీయులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. మిమ్మల్ని మిస్ అవుతాము సింగీతం గారు..కానీ మీ చిత్రాలు తరతరాలకు స్ఫూర్తినిస్తూనే ఉంటాయని కొనియాడారు.

హీరో వెంకటేశ్ సంతాపం..

సింగీతం శ్రీనివాసరావు గారి మరణవార్త విని హృదయ విదారకంగా ఉందని హీరో వెంకటేశ్ అన్నారు. ఆయన పనితీరుకు ప్రతీకగా నిలిచినటువంటి జిజ్ఞాస, మౌలికత, ఉల్లాసం వంటి లక్షణాలతో సినిమాను ఆదరించిన దర్శకులు చాలా కొద్దిమందే ఉంటారని గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు. సినిమాలోని మాయాజాలం, దానిలోని అవకాశాలపై నమ్మకాన్ని ఎన్నడూ కోల్పోని అరుదైన దర్శకుడని కొనియాడారు. తెలుగు సినిమా చరిత్రలో ఒక అసాధారణ అధ్యాయానికి ఇది నిజంగా ఒక ముగింపు అని అన్నారు. ఈ విషాద సమయంలో ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, స్నేహితులకు, ఆయనతో కలిసి పనిచేసే అదృష్టం పొందిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ  ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి అంటూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు.  సింగీతం గారు... శాంతిగా విశ్రమించండి, మీరు మాకు అందించిన చిత్రాల ద్వారా మిమ్మల్ని ఎల్లప్పుడూ గుర్తుంచుకుంటామని ట్వీట్‌లో రాసుకొచ్చారు. 
 

 

 

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

ట్రెండింగ్ లో హీరోయిన్ జాన్వీ కపూర్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

జపాన్‌ గడ్డపై స్వర్ణ పతకాలతో టీమిండియా (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

'చంద్రయాన్' సినిమా టీజర్ ఆవిష్కరణ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

'తెల్ల కాగితం' సినిమా సక్సెస్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

ఫైనల్లో పాకిస్తాన్ చిత్తు.. టీమిండియాదే గోల్డ్ మెడల్‌ (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
YS Jagan Fire On Chandrababu Over Horticulture In AP 1
Video_icon

నీ పిట్టలదొర మాటలు ఆపు.. చంద్రబాబు లక్ష కోట్ల ప్రకటనపై జగన్ ఫైర్
Perni Nani Warning To Chandrababu Over PPP Model 2
Video_icon

మీ చావు మీరే చావండి అనుకుంటే.. తాట తీసేస్తాం జాగ్రత్త..
War Between Kadapa TDP Women Leaders 3
Video_icon

కడప TDPలో మహిళా నేతల మధ్య వార్.. రెచ్చిపోతున్న మాధవి రెడ్డి
Rachitha Ram Funny Incident With Fans Video Goes Viral 4
Video_icon

సెల్ఫీ కోసం వచ్చి.. హీరోయిన్ బుగ్గలు గిల్లిన ఫ్యాన్స్
Aditya 369 Director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Passes Away 5
Video_icon

'ఆదిత్య 369' సృష్టికర్త ఇక లేరు.. సింగీతం శ్రీనివాసరావు కన్నుమూత
Advertisement
 