ప్రముఖ చిత్ర దర్శకులు సింగీతం శ్రీనివాసరావు మరణం పట్ల సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఆయన మరణం తనను తీవ్రంగా దుఃఖిస్తున్నట్లు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఆయన ఒక నిజమైన దార్శనికుడని.. నూతన ఆలోచనలను అన్వేషించడంలో తనకున్న ఊహాశక్తి, ధైర్యంతో భారతీయ సినిమాకు కొన్ని మరపురాని చిత్రాలను అందించారని కొనియాడారు. సినిమాకు ఆయన చేసిన సేవను అపారమైన గౌరవంతో, ఆప్యాయతతో ఎల్లప్పుడూ గుర్తుంచుకుంటామని మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ఈ సమయంలో ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, ఆత్మీయులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. మిమ్మల్ని మిస్ అవుతాము సింగీతం గారు..కానీ మీ చిత్రాలు తరతరాలకు స్ఫూర్తినిస్తూనే ఉంటాయని కొనియాడారు.

హీరో వెంకటేశ్ సంతాపం..

సింగీతం శ్రీనివాసరావు గారి మరణవార్త విని హృదయ విదారకంగా ఉందని హీరో వెంకటేశ్ అన్నారు. ఆయన పనితీరుకు ప్రతీకగా నిలిచినటువంటి జిజ్ఞాస, మౌలికత, ఉల్లాసం వంటి లక్షణాలతో సినిమాను ఆదరించిన దర్శకులు చాలా కొద్దిమందే ఉంటారని గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు. సినిమాలోని మాయాజాలం, దానిలోని అవకాశాలపై నమ్మకాన్ని ఎన్నడూ కోల్పోని అరుదైన దర్శకుడని కొనియాడారు. తెలుగు సినిమా చరిత్రలో ఒక అసాధారణ అధ్యాయానికి ఇది నిజంగా ఒక ముగింపు అని అన్నారు. ఈ విషాద సమయంలో ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, స్నేహితులకు, ఆయనతో కలిసి పనిచేసే అదృష్టం పొందిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి అంటూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు. సింగీతం గారు... శాంతిగా విశ్రమించండి, మీరు మాకు అందించిన చిత్రాల ద్వారా మిమ్మల్ని ఎల్లప్పుడూ గుర్తుంచుకుంటామని ట్వీట్‌లో రాసుకొచ్చారు.



Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu. A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection. His recent film ‘Sing Geetham’ was a beautiful testament to his undying passion for storytelling. At heart, he remained forever young, curious and eager to create. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We will miss you, Singeetam garu. Your films will continue to speak to generations. Om Shanti 🙏

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu. Few filmmakers have embraced cinema with the kind of curiosity, originality and playfulness that defined his work. He was a rare filmmaker who never stopped believing in the magic and possibilities of cinema. It is truly the end of an extraordinary chapter in Telugu cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. Rest in peace, Singeetam garu. You will always be remembered through the films you gave us. 🙏

— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) October 4, 2026