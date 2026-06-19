టాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ సమంత లీడ్ రోల్‌లో వచ్చిన సినిమా మా ఇంటి బంగారం. ఈ సినిమా ఇవాళే థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది. ఇప్పటికే ప్రీమియర్స్‌ ప్రదర్శించడంతో ఆడియన్స్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో తన అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. సమంత మూవీపై ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు.

ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్‌ తొలి గంట అద్భుతంగా ఉందని కామెంట్స్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ఇది మాస్ ఎలిమెంట్స్‌తో కూడిన ఫ్యామిలీ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌ అని అంటున్నారు. ప్రీ ఇంటర్వెల్ నుంచి క్లైమాక్స్‌ వరకు అదిరిపోయిందని సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు. ఇటంర్వెల్ ట్విస్ట్ క్రేజీగా ఉందంటున్నారు. ఈ సారి సమంత యాక్షన్‌తో అదరగొట్టేసిందని ట్విటర్ వేదికగా ప్రశంసిస్తున్నారు.

#MaaIntiBangaaram Premier review from 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

First half:@Samanthaprabhu2 nailed it 🔥🔥🔥

Bgm 🔥🔥🔥

Story plot is nice and solid base for second half



Simply a good first half with decent start and ended interval with crazy twist.



Waiting for second half @PrathyangiraUS pic.twitter.com/FmkOFHZDtQ — UK X roads (@UKTFI) June 18, 2026

#MAAiNTiBangaaram is a MEE INTLO vallatho happy ga velli chudachu type of film ❤️ An Engaging Entertainer with Goof action blocks and brilliant score 👌 @Samanthaprabhu2 truly deserves the lady Super Star tag. She literally made a Big BANG with this Bangaram 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pr8nXDQTqn — Dileep Kumar Kandula (@TheLeapKandula) June 18, 2026

#MaaIntiBangaaram | Interval



Samantha, Friend Character, Temple Seq, Pre Interval Fyt, Cooking Comedy 👍



Its pretty Good so far! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 18, 2026