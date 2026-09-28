 రిటైర్‌ అ‍య్యేవాళ్లకు కష్టమే: కియోసాకి అలర్ట్‌ | Robert Kiyosaki warns BABY BOOMERS | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

రిటైర్‌ అ‍య్యేవాళ్లకు కష్టమే: కియోసాకి అలర్ట్‌

Sep 28 2026 2:36 PM | Updated on Sep 28 2026 2:52 PM

Robert Kiyosaki warns BABY BOOMERS

‘రిచ్‌ డాడ్‌ పూర్‌ డాడ్‌’ రచయిత రాబర్ట్‌ కియోసాకి మరోసారి అమెరికా పదవీ విరమణ వ్యవస్థ, స్టాక్‌ మార్కెట్‌, బాండ్లపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ముఖ్యంగా బేబీ బూమర్‌ (1946 నుంచి 1964 మధ్య జన్మించినవారు) తరానికి రిటైర్మెంట్‌ తర్వాత ఆర్థిక ఇబ్బందులు ఎదురయ్యే ప్రమాదం ఉందని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. 1970లలో 401(k) వంటి రిటైర్మెంట్‌ వ్యవస్థలు అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చినప్పటికీ, వాటిపై తగిన ఆర్థిక అవగాహన లేకుండానే ప్రజలు పెట్టుబడులు పెట్టే పరిస్థితి ఏర్పడిందని కియోసాకి తన ఎక్స్‌ పోస్టులో వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

60:40 విధానంపైనా విమర్శలు

1960లలో కొత్తగా అభివృద్ధి చెందిన ‘ఫైనాన్షియల్‌ ప్లానర్‌’ వృత్తి ద్వారా బేబీ బూమర్లకు 60:40 పెట్టుబడి విధానాన్ని సూచించేవారని కియోసాకి చెప్పారు. అంటే 60 శాతం షేర్లు, 40 శాతం బాండ్లలో పెట్టుబడి పెట్టే విధానమని వివరించారు. ఆ సమయంలో ఆర్థిక విద్యకు పెద్దగా ప్రాధాన్యం లేకపోయిందని, ఫైనాన్షియల్‌ ప్లానర్లకు లైసెన్స్‌ పొందే ప్రక్రియ కూడా చాలా తక్కువ వ్యవధిలో పూర్తయ్యేదని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు.

బాండ్ల విక్రయాలు.. బంగారంపై దృష్టి

2026లో ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కేంద్ర బ్యాంకులు అమెరికా ప్రభుత్వ బాండ్లను విక్రయించి, భారీగా బంగారం కొనుగోలు చేస్తున్నాయని కియోసాకి తన పోస్టులో పేర్కొన్నారు. బాండ్ల ధరలు పడిపోతే షేర్‌ మార్కెట్లపై కూడా ఒత్తిడి పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉందని, ఎస్‌అండ్‌పీ 500 వంటి ప్రధాన సూచీలు భారీగా పడిపోతే రిటైర్మెంట్‌ దశలో ఉన్న లక్షలాది మంది బేబీ బూమర్లకు నష్టాలు ఎదురవుతాయని ఆయన హెచ్చరించారు.

దీంతో కొంతమంది రిటైర్డ్‌ వ్యక్తులు ఆర్థికంగా ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొని పిల్లలు, మనవళ్లపై ఆధారపడాల్సిన పరిస్థితి రావచ్చని కియోసాకి అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. అయితే, ఇవి తన అంచనాలని, తాను తప్పు కావాలని కోరుకుంటున్నానని కూడా ఆయన స్పష్టం చేశారు.

బంగారం, వెండి, బిట్‌కాయిన్‌ కొనాలని..

2008లో లెహ్‌మాన్‌ బ్రదర్స్‌ సంక్షోభం సమయంలో తాను చేసిన హెచ్చరికలను గుర్తుచేసుకున్న కియోసాకి.. చాలా ఏళ్లుగా ప్రజలకు బంగారం, వెండి, బిట్‌కాయిన్‌ వంటి ఆస్తుల గురించి చెబుతున్నానన్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం అమెరికాలో అద్దె అపార్ట్‌మెంట్లు, చమురు బావుల్లో పెట్టుబడులు ఉన్నాయని తెలిపారు. తాను ఫైనాన్షియల్‌ ప్లానర్‌ కాదని, పెట్టుబడి సూచనల ద్వారా తాను డబ్బు సంపాదించడం లేదని పేర్కొన్నారు.

ప్రజలకు ఆర్థిక అవగాహన కల్పించాలనే ఉద్దేశంతో తన మాజీ భార్య కిమ్‌తో కలిసి 1996లో ‘క్యాష్‌ఫ్లో’ బోర్డ్‌ గేమ్‌ను రూపొందించామని, 1997లో ‘రిచ్‌ డాడ్‌ పూర్‌ డాడ్‌’ పుస్తకాన్ని రాశానని కియోసాకి తెలిపారు. పాఠశాలలు, వాల్‌స్ట్రీట్‌ బోధించని ఆర్థిక అంశాలను ప్రజలు స్వయంగా నేర్చుకునేలా చేయడమే తమ ఉద్దేశమని చెప్పారు.

“ఎంత ఎక్కువ నేర్చుకుంటే.. ఎంత ఎక్కువగా ఇతరులకు నేర్పిస్తే.. అంత ఎక్కువగా సంపన్నులవుతారు” అనే సందేశంతో తన ఎక్స్‌ పోస్టును ముగించిన కియోసాకి.. ముందుచూపుతో ఆర్థిక విషయాలను నేర్చుకోవాలని, ఇతరులకు కూడా అవగాహన కల్పించాలని సూచించారు.

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

60ల్లోకి ఎంటరైన పూరీ జగన్నాథ్.. బర్త్ డే స్పెషల్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

నయన్ కొడుకుల పుట్టినరోజు సెలబ్రేషన్స్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

'కాంతార' ఫేమ్ రిషభ్ శెట్టి ఇంట్లో ప్రత్యేక పూజలు (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

తిరుమల శ్రీ వేంకటేశ్వరస్వామి సేవలో హీరోయిన్ మీనాక్షి (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

86వ శతకం.. రికార్డులు తిరగరాసిన 'కింగ్‌' (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Default image
Video_icon

శారీలో పెళ్లి కూతురిలా ముస్తాబైన ప్రియా ప్రకాశ్ వారియర్.. (ఫొటోలు)
Mancherial Road Accident Lorry And Auto Crash At Naspur Road 2
Video_icon

జాతీయ రహదారిపై ఘోర ప్రమాదం.. ఆటో-లారీ ఢీ, ముగ్గురు మృతి
Team India Players Travel by Train for Asian Games 3
Video_icon

బుల్లెట్ ట్రైన్ లో టీమిండియా.. VIRAL VIDEO
YS Jagan Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary 4
Video_icon

భగత్ సింగ్ జయంతి.. YS జగన్ ఘన నివాళి..
Missed the NSE IPO? ₹4.27 Lakh Crore IPOs Are in the Pipeline 5
Video_icon

NSE IPO మిస్ అయ్యారా? రూ.4.27 లక్షల కోట్ల IPOలు
Advertisement
 