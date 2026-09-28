‘రిచ్‌ డాడ్‌ పూర్‌ డాడ్‌’ రచయిత రాబర్ట్‌ కియోసాకి మరోసారి అమెరికా పదవీ విరమణ వ్యవస్థ, స్టాక్‌ మార్కెట్‌, బాండ్లపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ముఖ్యంగా బేబీ బూమర్‌ (1946 నుంచి 1964 మధ్య జన్మించినవారు) తరానికి రిటైర్మెంట్‌ తర్వాత ఆర్థిక ఇబ్బందులు ఎదురయ్యే ప్రమాదం ఉందని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. 1970లలో 401(k) వంటి రిటైర్మెంట్‌ వ్యవస్థలు అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చినప్పటికీ, వాటిపై తగిన ఆర్థిక అవగాహన లేకుండానే ప్రజలు పెట్టుబడులు పెట్టే పరిస్థితి ఏర్పడిందని కియోసాకి తన ఎక్స్‌ పోస్టులో వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

60:40 విధానంపైనా విమర్శలు

1960లలో కొత్తగా అభివృద్ధి చెందిన ‘ఫైనాన్షియల్‌ ప్లానర్‌’ వృత్తి ద్వారా బేబీ బూమర్లకు 60:40 పెట్టుబడి విధానాన్ని సూచించేవారని కియోసాకి చెప్పారు. అంటే 60 శాతం షేర్లు, 40 శాతం బాండ్లలో పెట్టుబడి పెట్టే విధానమని వివరించారు. ఆ సమయంలో ఆర్థిక విద్యకు పెద్దగా ప్రాధాన్యం లేకపోయిందని, ఫైనాన్షియల్‌ ప్లానర్లకు లైసెన్స్‌ పొందే ప్రక్రియ కూడా చాలా తక్కువ వ్యవధిలో పూర్తయ్యేదని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు.

బాండ్ల విక్రయాలు.. బంగారంపై దృష్టి

2026లో ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కేంద్ర బ్యాంకులు అమెరికా ప్రభుత్వ బాండ్లను విక్రయించి, భారీగా బంగారం కొనుగోలు చేస్తున్నాయని కియోసాకి తన పోస్టులో పేర్కొన్నారు. బాండ్ల ధరలు పడిపోతే షేర్‌ మార్కెట్లపై కూడా ఒత్తిడి పెరిగే అవకాశం ఉందని, ఎస్‌అండ్‌పీ 500 వంటి ప్రధాన సూచీలు భారీగా పడిపోతే రిటైర్మెంట్‌ దశలో ఉన్న లక్షలాది మంది బేబీ బూమర్లకు నష్టాలు ఎదురవుతాయని ఆయన హెచ్చరించారు.

దీంతో కొంతమంది రిటైర్డ్‌ వ్యక్తులు ఆర్థికంగా ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొని పిల్లలు, మనవళ్లపై ఆధారపడాల్సిన పరిస్థితి రావచ్చని కియోసాకి అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. అయితే, ఇవి తన అంచనాలని, తాను తప్పు కావాలని కోరుకుంటున్నానని కూడా ఆయన స్పష్టం చేశారు.

బంగారం, వెండి, బిట్‌కాయిన్‌ కొనాలని..

2008లో లెహ్‌మాన్‌ బ్రదర్స్‌ సంక్షోభం సమయంలో తాను చేసిన హెచ్చరికలను గుర్తుచేసుకున్న కియోసాకి.. చాలా ఏళ్లుగా ప్రజలకు బంగారం, వెండి, బిట్‌కాయిన్‌ వంటి ఆస్తుల గురించి చెబుతున్నానన్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం అమెరికాలో అద్దె అపార్ట్‌మెంట్లు, చమురు బావుల్లో పెట్టుబడులు ఉన్నాయని తెలిపారు. తాను ఫైనాన్షియల్‌ ప్లానర్‌ కాదని, పెట్టుబడి సూచనల ద్వారా తాను డబ్బు సంపాదించడం లేదని పేర్కొన్నారు.

ప్రజలకు ఆర్థిక అవగాహన కల్పించాలనే ఉద్దేశంతో తన మాజీ భార్య కిమ్‌తో కలిసి 1996లో ‘క్యాష్‌ఫ్లో’ బోర్డ్‌ గేమ్‌ను రూపొందించామని, 1997లో ‘రిచ్‌ డాడ్‌ పూర్‌ డాడ్‌’ పుస్తకాన్ని రాశానని కియోసాకి తెలిపారు. పాఠశాలలు, వాల్‌స్ట్రీట్‌ బోధించని ఆర్థిక అంశాలను ప్రజలు స్వయంగా నేర్చుకునేలా చేయడమే తమ ఉద్దేశమని చెప్పారు.

“ఎంత ఎక్కువ నేర్చుకుంటే.. ఎంత ఎక్కువగా ఇతరులకు నేర్పిస్తే.. అంత ఎక్కువగా సంపన్నులవుతారు” అనే సందేశంతో తన ఎక్స్‌ పోస్టును ముగించిన కియోసాకి.. ముందుచూపుతో ఆర్థిక విషయాలను నేర్చుకోవాలని, ఇతరులకు కూడా అవగాహన కల్పించాలని సూచించారు.

DID THE BABY BOOMERS get F’d? A: in 1974 the Boomer’s were the first generation to receive ERISA aka the “401k,” without any financial education. ERISA=Employee Retirement Income Security ACT BTW: Anytime the government passes an act…the words mean the opposite. For Example “Social Security?” In 1964, Boomers were being taught by a new profession called “Financial Planners” also without any financial education to pitch the 60/40… 60% stocks 40% bonds. It took only 7 weeks to get a financial planner’s license back then. I could not believe it. I could see this crisis we are in today…coming….the crisis of Boomers getting F’d. Today, in 2026….Central Banks throughout the world are dumping US Bonds to buy gold….by the tons. When bonds go down… the stock market, like the S&P 500 will crash, which will leave millions of boomers out of time and out of money to recover. Millions of Boomers may be homeless or moving in with kids and grandkids. Hope I am wrong, but I do not think I am. My predictions, starting with the crash of Lehmann Brothers on CNN, on Wolf Blitzer’s Situation Room show in 2008, has been on time and target. That is why I have ended my X’s with “Buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin” for years. Nothing has changed, except I do own rental apartments and oil wells in US. I am not a financial planner nor do I make money from my recommendations. That is why my x-wife Kim and I created the Cashflow Boardgame, in 1996, and I wrote Rich Dad Poor Dad in 1997 and many other books. Our mission has been to create products so people could teach people….what our schools and Wall Street will not teach you. Rough times ahead for the unprepared and great times for those that are. Please read, learn, join a Cashflow Club, teach yourself, and others. “The more you learn and the more you teach….the richer you become.” Please take care.

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 28, 2026