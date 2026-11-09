 ‘రామాయణం’పై ఆర్జీవీ సంచలన కామెంట్స్‌ | Ramgopal Varma About Ramayana | Sakshi
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RGV About Ramayana: ‘రామాయణం’పై ఆర్జీవీ రివ్యూ

Nov 9 2026 2:53 PM | Updated on Nov 9 2026 3:07 PM

Ramgopal Varma About Ramayana

తాజాగా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చిన చిత్రం ‘రామాయణం’. ఈ సినిమాపై సినీ ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే డైరెక్టర్‌ రాజమౌళి, మహేశ్‌బాబు, సందీప్‌ రెడ్డి వంగా, విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ, డైరెక్టర్‌ శంకర్‌ వంటి ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసలు కురిపించగా ఇప్పుడీ  జాబితాలోకి  ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు రామ్‌గోపాల్‌ వర్మ చేరారు.

వారసత్వాన్ని అందించారు
‘నేను ఇప్పటివరకు చదివిన, విన్న, చూసిన రామాయణాలన్నింటిలోనూ నమిత్‌ మల్హోత్రా రూపొందించిన రామాయణం ఎంతో గొప్పగా ఉంది. ‘రామాయణం’ గురించి మాట్లాడినప్పుడల్లా నమిత్‌ మల్హోత్రా పేరు ఆకాశంలో వెలుగొందుతుంది. ఈ పేరు చరిత్రలో గుర్తిండిపోతుంది. ఆయన కేవలం ఓ చిత్రాన్ని మాత్రమే రూపొందించలేదు. తరతరాలకు గుర్తుండిపోయే వారసత్వాన్ని అందించారు’ ‘నమిత్‌ మల్హోత్రా.. నువ్వు కేవలం సినిమా తీయలేదు.. ఓ వారసత్వాన్ని మిగిల్చావు’’ అంటూ ఆర్జీవీ ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్ట్‌ చేశారు.

రణ్‌బీర్‌, యశ్‌, సాయిపల్లవి, కాజల్‌ల నటనలను మెచ్చుకుంటూ..‘రామయాణం’ని ఒక భక్తి శక్తిగా పోల్చారు. దీంతోపాటు  విమర్శలను పట్టించుకోవద్దంటూ చిత్రబృందానికి సూచించారు. కాగా రణబీర్ కపూర్, సాయిపల్లవి ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటించిన చిత్రం ‘రామాయణ’. ఈ సినిమాకి నితేశ్ తివారీ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. నమిత్ మల్హోత్రా నిర్మించిన ఈ సినిమాను భారీ స్థాయిలో తెరకెక్కించారు. యశ్‌ ఇందులో రావణుడి పాత్రలో కనిపించారు. 

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ‘రామాయణం’ మూవీ రివ్యూ)

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