మతోన్మాది, అవినీతిపరురాలు.. నవీ పిళ్ళైపై నెతన్యాహు ఫైర్‌

నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతిని గెలుచుకున్న న్యాయకోవిదురాలు నవీ పిళ్ళై, గాజాలో ఇజ్రాయెల్ జాతి నిర్మూలనకు పాల్పడుతోందని చెప్పినందుకు, యూదుల పట్ల "మతోన్మాది" అని ఇజ్రాయెల్ ప్రధానమంత్రి బెంజమిన్ నెతన్యాహు కార్యాలయం అభివర్ణించింది.

నోబెల్ బహుమతి కమిటీ తన నైతికతను కోల్పోయింది. ఏకైక యూదు రాజ్యమైన ఇజ్రాయెల్‌పై రక్తపాత నిందలను సృష్టించింది. అలాంటి ప్రచారం చేయడం ద్వారా తన వృత్తిని నిర్మించుకున్న ఒక మతోన్మాదికి అది తన అత్యున్నత గౌరవాన్ని ప్రదానం చేసిందని నెతన్యాహు కార్యాలయం Xలో పోస్ట్ చేసింది. అంతేకాదు ఆమె యూదులను రాక్షసులుగా చిత్రీకరించడాన్ని ప్రోత్సహించిందని కూడా పేర్కొంది.

The Nobel Prize committee has lost its moral compass. It has awarded its highest honor to a bigot who built her career around inventing and propagating blood libels against the one and only Jewish state. Navi Pillay’s proudest achievement was to legitimize a corrupt prosecutor who turned to her fabrications against Israel hoping that by joining her bigoted lynch mob, he would beat a rape charge. Karim Khan, who was accused by his own ICC employees of raping and sexually molesting them, used Pillay’s lies to build a fake case against Israel. Pillay supplied the lies. Khan weaponized them. And now the misguided members of the Nobel Committee are honoring the woman who propagated this demonization of the Jews and this travesty of justice.

— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 9, 2026