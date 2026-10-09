 మతోన్మాది, అవినీతిపరురాలు.. నవీ పిళ్ళైపై నెతన్యాహు ఫైర్‌ | Netanyahu Fires On Peace Nobel Winner Navi Pillay | Sakshi
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మతోన్మాది, అవినీతిపరురాలు.. నవీ పిళ్ళైపై నెతన్యాహు ఫైర్‌

Oct 9 2026 9:53 PM | Updated on Oct 9 2026 9:53 PM

Netanyahu Fires On Peace Nobel Winner Navi Pillay

నోబెల్ శాంతి బహుమతిని గెలుచుకున్న న్యాయకోవిదురాలు నవీ పిళ్ళై, గాజాలో ఇజ్రాయెల్ జాతి నిర్మూలనకు పాల్పడుతోందని చెప్పినందుకు, యూదుల పట్ల "మతోన్మాది" అని ఇజ్రాయెల్ ప్రధానమంత్రి బెంజమిన్ నెతన్యాహు కార్యాలయం అభివర్ణించింది.

నోబెల్ బహుమతి కమిటీ తన నైతికతను కోల్పోయింది. ఏకైక యూదు రాజ్యమైన ఇజ్రాయెల్‌పై రక్తపాత నిందలను సృష్టించింది. అలాంటి ప్రచారం చేయడం ద్వారా తన వృత్తిని నిర్మించుకున్న ఒక మతోన్మాదికి అది తన అత్యున్నత గౌరవాన్ని ప్రదానం చేసిందని నెతన్యాహు కార్యాలయం Xలో పోస్ట్ చేసింది. అంతేకాదు ఆమె యూదులను రాక్షసులుగా చిత్రీకరించడాన్ని ప్రోత్సహించిందని కూడా పేర్కొంది.

భారతీయ తమిళ మూలాలున్న ఆమె అంతర్జాతీయ న్యాయస్థానంలో న్యాయమూర్తిగా, ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి మానవ హక్కుల హైకమిషనర్‌గా కూడా పనిచేశారు. యుద్ధ నేరాలు, మానవత్వానికి వ్యతిరేకమైన నేరాలు, మారణహోమాలకు బాధ్యులపై చట్టపరమైన చర్యలు తీసుకునేలా కృషి చేసినందుకు ఆమెకు ఈ పురస్కారం ప్రకటించినట్లు నోబెల్ కమిటీ తెలిపింది. డిసెంబర్ 10న నార్వే రాజధాని ఓస్లోలో ఈ పురస్కార ప్రదానోత్సవం జరగనుంది.

ఇదీ చదవండి: ‘నోబెల్ శాంతి’ విజేతపై ట్రంప్ ఆగ్రహం

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