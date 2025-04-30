 సింహాచలం ఘటనపై ప్రధాని మోదీ విచారం | PM Modi expressed his condolences over the Simhachalam Temple tragedy | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

సింహాచలం ఘటనపై ప్రధాని మోదీ విచారం

Published Wed, Apr 30 2025 9:52 AM | Last Updated on Wed, Apr 30 2025 9:59 AM

PM Modi expressed his condolences over the Simhachalam Temple tragedy

ఢిల్లీ : విశాఖ జిల్లా సింహాచలం దేవస్థానంలో గోడ కూలిన ఘటనపై ప్రధాని మోదీ విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. 

గోడకూలి భక్తులు చనిపోవడం బాధాకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. గాయపడిన భక్తులు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలి’అని ఆకాంక్షించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా పీఎం సహాయ నిధి నుంచి ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా ప్రకటించారు. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు PMNRF నుండి రూ. 2 లక్షల పరిహారం ,గాయపడిన వారికి రూ. 50,000 పరిహారం ఇస్తున్నట్లు పీఎంవో కార్యాలయం ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ట్వీట్‌ చేసింది.

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

సింహాచలంలో మాట‌ల‌కంద‌ని విషాదం.. (ఫోటోలు)

photo 2

ప్రెగ్నెన్సీతో హీరోయిన్.. కానీ భర్తతో కలిసి ఫారెన్ టూర్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

EPCET కు హాజరైన విద్యార్థులు (ఫోటోలు)

photo 4

KKR Vs DC: కీలక విజయం సాధించిన కోలకతా నైట్ రైడర్స్, మ్యాచ్ హైలైట్స్ (ఫోటోలు)

photo 5

ఐపీఎల్ 2025 కెప్టెన్స్ ఉపయోగించే కార్లు చూశారా? (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
YS Jagan Shocked Over Simhachalam Temple Wall Collapsed incident 1
Video_icon

సింహాచలం ఘటనపై వైఎస్ జగన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతి
Merugu Nagarjuna About YSRCP District Presidents Meeting with YS Jagan 2
Video_icon

Merugu Nagarjuna: ఎందాకైనా పోరాటం.. అన్యాయం జరిగిన వారికి అండగా జగన్
Mother Leaves Newborn Baby Girl on the Road Anantapur Incident 3
Video_icon

అనంతపురం నగరంలో అమానుషం
Rain Alert to AP For Next Three Days 4
Video_icon

ఏపీ ప్రజలకు చల్లని కబురు.. రానున్న 3 రోజులపాటు వర్షాలు
Inhumanity in Sullurpet 5
Video_icon

సూళ్లూరుపేటలోని సూళ్లూరు నాగరాజపురంలో హృదయవిదారక ఘటన
Advertisement
 
Home
Short News
Photos
Videos
Latest