సింహాచలం ఘటనపై ప్రధాని మోదీ విచారం

ఢిల్లీ : విశాఖ జిల్లా సింహాచలం దేవస్థానంలో గోడ కూలిన ఘటనపై ప్రధాని మోదీ విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

గోడకూలి భక్తులు చనిపోవడం బాధాకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. గాయపడిన భక్తులు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలి’అని ఆకాంక్షించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా పీఎం సహాయ నిధి నుంచి ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా ప్రకటించారు. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు PMNRF నుండి రూ. 2 లక్షల పరిహారం ,గాయపడిన వారికి రూ. 50,000 పరిహారం ఇస్తున్నట్లు పీఎంవో కార్యాలయం ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా ట్వీట్‌ చేసింది.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The…

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 30, 2025