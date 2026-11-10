న్యూఢిల్లీ: కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత సోనియా గాంధీ తాజాగా విడుదల చేసిన తన జీవిత చరిత్ర పుస్తకం రాజకీయ దుమారం రేపుతోంది. ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ పేరుతో విడుదలైన ఈ పుస్తకంపై బీజేపీ తీవ్రస్థాయిలో విరుచుకుపడింది. ముఖ్యంగా దేశంలో ఇందిరాగాంధీ విధించిన ఎమర్జెన్సీని సోనియా గాంధీ సమర్థించేందుకు ప్రయత్నించారని ఆరోపించింది. ఈ పుస్తకానికి ‘బిలాంగింగ్’ అని కాకుండా ‘వైట్‌వాషింగ్’ (చారిత్రక తప్పిదాలను కప్పిపుచ్చడం) అని పేరు పెట్టాల్సిందని బీజేపీ జాతీయ అధికార ప్రతినిధి సీఆర్ కేశవన్ ఎద్దేవా చేశారు.

సోనియా గాంధీ పుస్తకం వెనుక అసలు ఉద్దేశం నెహ్రూ-గాంధీ కుటుంబం చేసిన చారిత్రక తప్పిదాలను తీపి మాటలతో కప్పిపుచ్చడమేనని కేశవన్ విమర్శించారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ చేసిన తీవ్రమైన తప్పులను ప్రజలకు కనిపించకుండా చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారని ఆరోపించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన సోషల్ మీడియా వేదిక ‘ఎక్స్‌’లో స్పందించారు. అయోధ్యలోని బాబ్రీ మసీదు ఘటనపై సోనియా గాంధీ కన్నీళ్లు పెట్టుకున్నట్లు తన పుస్తకంలో పేర్కొన్న విషయాన్ని కేశవన్ ప్రస్తావించారు. అయితే 1984లో కాంగ్రెస్ పాలన సమయంలో సిక్కులపై జరిగిన హింసాకాండ, గురుద్వారాలపై దాడుల సందర్భంగా వేలాది మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయినప్పుడు ఆమె ఎందుకు స్పందించలేదని ప్రశ్నించారు.



Smt. Sonia Gandhi could have titled her memoir as ‘ ‘Whitewashing’ instead of ‘Belonging’, because the motive of this book appears to be sugar coating the historical wrongs perpetrated by the Nehru Gandhi family and camouflaging the cardinal sins committed by the Congress party. Smt. Sonia Gandhi says that she cried for Babri Masjid. Did Sonia Gandhi shed even a drop of tear when Gurudwaras were targeted and thousands of innocent people were violently killed during the 1984 Sikh Massacre which happened during the Congress rule? Sonia Gandhi cried profusely for the Batla House terrorists, but did she weep for the brave CRPF jawans who were martyred in the line of duty protecting our nation and people? Did Sonia Gandhi cry for the innocent lives lost in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks which happened under the Congress Govt. Will her book answer why the cowardly Congress led UPA Govt failed to retaliate? The way in which Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tried to justify and normalise the notorious Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi which murdered our constitution and suspended our fundamental rights, is truly appalling. The Congress regime at the Centre for nearly 55 years inflicted unfathomable damage and scars on Indian polity and our democracy. The nation is thankful to PM Modi ji for effectively course correcting the historical sins and wrongs committed by the Congress party.

— C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) November 10, 2026