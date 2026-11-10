 ‘సోనియా పుస్తకం’.. ‘వైట్‌వాషింగ్’ అంటూ బీజేపీ ఫైర్‌! | Sonia Gandhi book should have been called whitewashing says BJP | Sakshi
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‘సోనియా పుస్తకం’.. ‘వైట్‌వాషింగ్’ అంటూ బీజేపీ ఫైర్‌!

Nov 10 2026 1:42 PM | Updated on Nov 10 2026 2:30 PM

Sonia Gandhi book should have been called whitewashing says BJP

న్యూఢిల్లీ: కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత సోనియా గాంధీ తాజాగా విడుదల చేసిన తన జీవిత చరిత్ర పుస్తకం రాజకీయ దుమారం రేపుతోంది. ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ పేరుతో విడుదలైన ఈ పుస్తకంపై బీజేపీ తీవ్రస్థాయిలో విరుచుకుపడింది. ముఖ్యంగా దేశంలో ఇందిరాగాంధీ విధించిన ఎమర్జెన్సీని సోనియా గాంధీ సమర్థించేందుకు ప్రయత్నించారని ఆరోపించింది. ఈ పుస్తకానికి ‘బిలాంగింగ్’ అని కాకుండా ‘వైట్‌వాషింగ్’ (చారిత్రక తప్పిదాలను కప్పిపుచ్చడం) అని పేరు పెట్టాల్సిందని బీజేపీ జాతీయ అధికార ప్రతినిధి సీఆర్ కేశవన్ ఎద్దేవా చేశారు.

సోనియా గాంధీ పుస్తకం వెనుక అసలు ఉద్దేశం నెహ్రూ-గాంధీ కుటుంబం చేసిన చారిత్రక తప్పిదాలను తీపి మాటలతో కప్పిపుచ్చడమేనని కేశవన్ విమర్శించారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ చేసిన తీవ్రమైన తప్పులను ప్రజలకు కనిపించకుండా చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారని ఆరోపించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన సోషల్ మీడియా వేదిక ‘ఎక్స్‌’లో స్పందించారు. అయోధ్యలోని బాబ్రీ మసీదు ఘటనపై సోనియా గాంధీ కన్నీళ్లు పెట్టుకున్నట్లు తన పుస్తకంలో పేర్కొన్న విషయాన్ని కేశవన్ ప్రస్తావించారు. అయితే 1984లో కాంగ్రెస్ పాలన సమయంలో సిక్కులపై జరిగిన హింసాకాండ, గురుద్వారాలపై దాడుల సందర్భంగా వేలాది మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయినప్పుడు ఆమె ఎందుకు స్పందించలేదని ప్రశ్నించారు.
 

బాట్లా హౌస్ ఎన్‌కౌంటర్‌లో ఉగ్రవాదుల కోసం సోనియా గాంధీ కన్నీళ్లు పెట్టుకున్నారని ఆరోపించిన కేశవన్.. దేశ రక్షణ కోసం ప్రాణత్యాగం చేసిన సీఆర్‌పీఎఫ్ జవాన్ల కోసం ఆమె ఎప్పుడైనా కన్నీళ్లు పెట్టుకున్నారా అని నిలదీశారు. 26/11 ముంబై ఉగ్రదాడుల్లో అమాయకులు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయినప్పుడు ఆమె ఎందుకు స్పందించలేదని ప్రశ్నించారు. కాంగ్రెస్ నేతృత్వంలోని యూపీఏ ప్రభుత్వం ఆ దాడులకు ప్రతీకారం తీర్చుకోవడంలో ఎందుకు విఫలమైందో పుస్తకంలో సమాధానం చెప్పాలని డిమాండ్ చేశారు.

ఇక ఇందిరాగాంధీ విధించిన ఎమర్జెన్సీని సమర్థిస్తూ, దానిని సాధారణ చర్యగా చూపించేందుకు సోనియా ప్రయత్నించడం తీవ్ర అభ్యంతరకరమని కేశవన్ పేర్కొన్నారు. ఎమర్జెన్సీ సమయంలో రాజ్యాంగాన్ని పక్కనపెట్టి, ప్రజల ప్రాథమిక హక్కులను నిలిపివేశారని ఆరోపించారు. సోనియా గాంధీ రాసిన ఈ పుస్తకం నవంబర్ 10న మార్కెట్లోకి వచ్చింది. హార్పర్‌కాలిన్స్ ఇండియా ఈ పుస్తకాన్ని ప్రచురించింది. తొలుత పెంగ్విన్ రాండమ్ హౌస్ ఇండియాతో ప్రచురణ విషయంలో అనిశ్చితి ఏర్పడగా, చివరకు హార్పర్‌కాలిన్స్ ద్వారా పుస్తకం విడుదలైంది. 

ఇదీ చదవండి: ప్రధాని మోదీ టీ తాగిన ఇంట్లో.. ఆర్థిక వేధింపులు!

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