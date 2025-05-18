 ఆపరేషన్‌ సిందూర్‌ తడాఖా.. దేశ భక్తిపై భారత్‌లో నయా ట్రెండ్‌.. | Operation Sindoor T-shirts Trending In Social Media | Sakshi
ఆపరేషన్‌ సిందూర్‌ తడాఖా.. దేశ భక్తిపై భారత్‌లో నయా ట్రెండ్‌..

May 18 2025 8:54 AM | Updated on May 18 2025 8:54 AM

Operation Sindoor T-shirts Trending In Social Media

పహల్గాం ఉగ్రదాడికి ప్రతీకారం తీర్చుకునేందుకు భారత్‌ ఆపరేషన్‌ సిందూర్‌ చేపట్టింది. ఈ ఆపరేషన్‌తో పాకిస్తాన్‌కు చుక్కలు కనిపించాయి. పాక్ ఉగ్రస్థావరాలపై భారత సైన్యం విరుచుకుపడింది. భారత్‌ దాడుల్లో పాకిస్తాన్‌ ఎయిర్‌బేస్‌లు సైతం దెబ్బతిన్నాయి. తీవ్ర నష్టం జరగడంతో పాక్ కాల్పుల విరమణకు అంగీకరించింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆపరేషన్‌ సిందూర్‌పై భారతీయులు ఆనందం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. 

పాక్‌పై భారత్‌ సాధించిన విజయానికి గుర్తుగా ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్‌కు సంబంధించిన టీషర్టులపై సైనిక నినాదాలు, వాయుసేన ఫొటోలు ముద్రించి దేశభక్తిని చాటుకుంటున్నారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు, ఫొటోలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

ఇక, ఆపరేషన్‌ సిందూర్‌ విజయానికి గుర్తుగా దేశవ్యాప్తంగా తిరంగా ర్యాలీలు నిర్వహించారు. ఇక యువత సైతం ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్ గొప్పతనాన్ని చాటేందుకు వినూత్న మార్గాన్ని ఎంచుకున్నారు. ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్, వాయుసేనకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు ముద్రించిన టీషర్ట్స్‌ని ధరించి.. గర్వంతో ఉప్పొంగిపోతున్నారు. సైన్యానికి, భారత సైనికులకు సెల్యూట్ చేస్తున్నారు. కేవలం ఫొటోలు మాత్రమే కాకుండా నినాదాలు, భారత వాయుసేనకు సంబంధించిన ఫైటర్ జెట్ ఫొటోలను ముద్రించిన టీషర్ట్స్‌ బయటకు వచ్చాయి. ఇవి యూత్‌ను బాగా ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయి.

ఈ టీషర్ట్స్‌పై ‘లక్ష్యాలను ఛేదించడమే మా పని.. శవాల మూటలు ఎన్నో లెక్కజెప్పడం కాదు..’, ‘కినారా హిల్స్‌లో ఏముందో మాకు తెలియదు. తెలిసిందల్లా పని చేసుకుంటూ పోవడమే’ లాంటి నినాదాలు ఉన్నాయి. పలు కంపెనీలు ఇలాంటి టీషర్ట్స్‌ను విడుదల చేశాయి. దీంతో, ఇవన్నీ హాట్‌కేకుల్లా అమ్ముడవుతున్నాయి. పలు కంపెనీల ఈ ట్రెండ్‌ని ఫాలో అవుతున్నాయి. దేశ భక్తిని చాటేలా.. మన సైనిక శక్తి సామర్థ్యాలను తెలియజేసేలా టీషర్ట్స్ డిజైన్ చేస్తున్నారు. యువత వీటిని ధరించి.. ఇండియన్ ఆర్మీ గొప్పతనాన్ని చాటుతున్నారు. ఇప్పుడిదే ట్రెండ్ నడుస్తోంది. దీనికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు, వీడియోలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

 

 

