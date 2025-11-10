 ఏం జరిగిందో అర్థం కాలేదు, కానీ..: ప్రత్యక్ష సాక్షులు | Delhi Red Fort Incident Visuals Eye Witness Details | Sakshi
ఏం జరిగిందో అర్థం కాలేదు, కానీ..: ప్రత్యక్ష సాక్షులు

Nov 10 2025 8:03 PM | Updated on Nov 10 2025 8:45 PM

Delhi Red Fort Incident Visuals Eye Witness Details

సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ: భారీ పేలుడుతో ఎర్రకోట వద్ద భయానక వాతావరణం నెలకొంది. సోమవారం సాయంత్రం సంభవించిన పేలుడు ధాటికి 9 మంది మృతి చెందగా.. పదుల సంఖ్యలో గాయపడ్డారు. ఈ ఘటన నేపథ్యంతో ఢిల్లీ, ముంబై, హైదరాబాద్‌.. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా హైఅలర్ట్‌ ప్రకటించారు.  

పేలుడు శబ్దం ఎంత బిగ్గరగా ఉందంటే సమీపంలోని దుకాణాల కిటికీలు, తలుపులు, కిటికీలు పగిలిపోయాయి. పలు దుకాణాలు పూర్తిగా ధ్వంసం అయ్యాయి. పేలుడు ధాటికి మృతదేహాలు తునాతునకలు కావడం పేలుడు తీవ్రతకు అద్దం పడుతోంది. గాయపడిన వాళ్లకు ఎల్‌ఎన్‌జేపీ ఆస్పత్రిలో చికిత్స అందిస్తున్నారు. వాళ్లలో పలువురి పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉన్నట్లు సమాచారం. 

పార్కింగ్‌ చేసిన కారులో భారీ పేలుడు సంభవించిందని.. ఆ తీవ్రతకు చుట్టుపక్కల వాహనాలు ధ్వంసం అయ్యాయని పోలీసులు ప్రాథమికంగా నిర్ధారించారు. ‘‘ఏం జరిగిందో అర్థం కాలేదు. గాయపడ్డ వాళ్లను వంద అడుగుల దూరం లాక్కొచ్చాం’’ అని ప్రత్యక్ష సాక్షి ఒకరు చెబుతున్నారు.

‘‘నా జీవితంలో ఇంత పెద్ద శబ్దం నేను ఎప్పుడూ వినలేదు. పేలుడు ధాటికి నేను మూడుసార్లు కింద పడ్డాను. మేమంతా చనిపోబోతున్నట్లు అనిపించింది’’ అని ఓ దుకాణదారుడు చెప్పారు. 

