న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధానిలోని జంతర్‌ మంతర్‌లో నిరసనల వేడి తారస్థాయికి చేరింది. ఆందోళనకారులను తరలించేందుకు పోలీసులు సిద్ధం చేసిన బస్సు.. ఓ మహిళ చేసిన పనితో ఒక్కసారిగా ఆగిపోయింది. బస్సు డ్రైవర్‌ వద్దకు వెళ్లిన ఆమె వాహనం తాళాలను లాక్కొని జనాల్లో కలిసిపోయింది. దీంతో తాళాలు లేక బస్సు ముందుకు కదల్లేదు. చివరకు పోలీసులు బస్సును వెనుక నుంచి నెట్టుకుంటూ తరలించాల్సి వచ్చింది. ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు ప్రస్తుతం సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి.

ఎన్నికల జాబితాల సవరణ, ఎన్నికల సంఘం పనితీరుపై ఆందోళనలు, ప్రధాన ఎన్నికల కమిషనర్‌ (CEC) జ్ఞానేశ్‌ కుమార్‌ రాజీనామా డిమాండ్‌తో ఆదివారం జంతర్‌ మంతర్‌ వద్ద నిరసనలు జరిగాయి. వివిధ రాజకీయ, విద్యార్థి, పౌర హక్కుల సంఘాలు చేపట్టిన ఆందోళనలో పరిస్థితి క్రమంగా ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారింది. పోలీసులు భారీగా బలగాలను మోహరించి ఆందోళనకారులను అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు.

అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్న వారిని తరలించేందుకు పోలీసు బస్సులను సిద్ధం చేస్తుండగా.. ఓ మహిళా నిరసనకారిణి ఓ బస్సు డ్రైవర్‌ వద్ద నుంచి తాళాలు లాక్కున్నట్లు వీడియోలో కనిపించింది. అనంతరం ఆమె పరుగెత్తుకుంటూ జనాల్లోకి వెళ్లిపోయింది. తాళాలు దొరకకపోవడంతో బస్సు అక్కడే నిలిచిపోయింది. మరో వీడియోలో పోలీసులు బస్సును వెనుక నుంచి నెట్టుకుంటూ ముందుకు తీసుకెళ్లేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న దృశ్యాలు కనిపించాయి. ఈ ఘటనపై సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో భిన్న స్పందనలు వస్తున్నాయి. కొందరు మహిళ చర్యను నిరసనలో భాగంగా సమర్థిస్తుండగా.. మరికొందరు పోలీసు వాహనం తాళాలు లాక్కొని దాని రాకపోకలను అడ్డుకోవడం చట్టపరంగా సమస్యలకు దారితీయొచ్చని ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నారు.

అయితే వైరల్‌ వీడియో ఆధారంగా మాత్రమే ఆమెపై ఏదైనా కేసు నమోదైందా? పోలీసులు ఎలాంటి చర్యలు తీసుకున్నారా? అన్నది ఇప్పటివరకు స్పష్టంగా తెలియలేదు. మరోవైపు.. పోలీసు వాహనాల నుంచి నిరసనకారులు తప్పించుకున్న వీడియోలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నాయి. ఈ వీడియోలపై నెటిజన్లు ఆసక్తికర కామెంట్స్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. జెన్‌జీ పవర్‌ అంటూ వ్యాఖ్యానిస్తున్నారు.

Police can't handle Genz See how the protesters at Jantar Mantar are breaking the bus windows and running away. Handling the GenZ movement is not an easy task even for the Delhi Police. I request all the youth to protest peacefully and not indulge in any kind of violence. https://t.co/fmXQOVyStI

ఇదిలా ఉండగా.. ఆదివారం జరిగిన ఆందోళనలో పరిస్థితి మరింత ఉద్రిక్తంగా మారింది. నిరసనకారులు బారికేడ్లను తొలగించి, అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్న వారిని తరలిస్తున్న బస్సులను అడ్డుకున్నారని పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. ఈ ఘటనల్లో సుమారు 15 మంది ఢిల్లీ పోలీసు సిబ్బంది గాయపడగా.. దాదాపు 110 మందిని అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నట్లు పోలీసు వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి. కొందరు మహిళా పోలీసు సిబ్బందికి కూడా గాయాలయ్యాయని సమాచారం.

Jantar Mantar 2.0 just unlocked a new level of Delhi protest politics. Police detained scores of student protesters and activists during demonstrations near Jantar Mantar, but videos circulating online appear to show some students making a quick escape from detention buses before reaching police stations. 🚍💨 Delhi Police had deployed heavy security, barricades, and large numbers of personnel as protests intensified over demands for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation. Reports indicate that around 150 protesters were detained today amid the standoff. Delhi Metro: "Mind the gap." Students: "Already did." 😅 Who had "bus jailbreak" on their 2026 Delhi bingo card? 👀 🎥 If you were on that bus, would you stay put or make a run for it? #Delhi #JantarMantar #Protest #StudentPolitics #India #ViralVideo

— Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindustan) October 4, 2026