హాలీవుడ్ ప్రఖ్యాత దర్శకుడు క్రిస్టోఫర్ నోలన్ లేటెస్ట్ సినిమా 'ది ఒడిస్సీ' ఎట్టకేలకు(జూలై 17 నుంచి) థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చేసింది. పూర్తిగా ఐమాక్స్ కెమెరాలతో తీసిన ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగులోనూ రిలీజైంది. అయితే చూసిన ప్రతిఒక్కరూ వావ్, మాస్టర్ పీస్, మూవీ ఆఫ్ ది డెకేడ్ లాంటి మాటలు తప్పితే వేరొకటి అనట్లేదు. ఇంతకీ సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఏమంటున్నారు? ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి?

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఓటీటీలోకి వచ్చేసిన సాయిపల్లవి సినిమా.. తెలుగులోనూ స్ట్రీమింగ్)

'ది ఒడిస్సీ' అనేది గ్రీకు పురాణాల్లోని ఒడియాసిస్ అనే రాజు కథతో తీసిన సినిమా. పదేళ్ల పాటు ఓ యుద్ధంలో పోరాడి గెలిచిన ఒడియాసిస్.. తన ఇథికా రాజ్యానికి తిరిగెళ్లిపోయి భార్య, కొడుకుని కలవాలనుకుంటాడు. కానీ సముద్ర ప్రయాణంలో ఎన్నో అడ్డంకులు ఎదురవుతాయి. అలా పదేళ్ల పాటు రకరకాల రాజ్యాలు తిరుగుతూ ఎ‍ట్టకేలకు సొంత రాజ్యానికి చేరుకుంటాడు.

అయితే పేరుకే స్టోరీ సింపుల్‌గా అనిపిస్తున్నప్పటికీ నోలన్.. మూవీని మరో లెవల్లో తీశాడని, ఈ దశాబ్దంలోనే ఇది అత్యుత్తమ సినిమా అని అంటున్నారు. తొలి అరగంట కథలో లీనం కావడానికి కాస్త టైమ్ పడుతుందని, తర్వాత రెండున్నర గంటల పాటు ఒడియాసిస్ రాజుతో మనం కూడా జర్నీ చేస్తామని, ఆయన బాధ, ఆనందం లాంటివి ఫీలవుతామని నెటిజన్లు అంటున్నారు. థియేటర్లలో ‍అస్సలు మిస్ కావొద్దని గుర్తుచేస్తున్నారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: క్రిస్టోఫర్ నోలన్ 'ద ఒడిస్సీ'.. ఎందుకు చూడాలి?)

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN CANT MISS. THE ODYSSEY IS MOVIE OF THE DECADE. A SOLID 10/10 !!! https://t.co/n6B1ZcuUb4 pic.twitter.com/H9qBQ90aVw — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) July 17, 2026

Christopher Nolans #TheOdyssey is a goddamn masterpiece. The culmination of a career of the greatest filmmaker alive today. I don't even know where exactly to begin when talking about what Nolan has accomplished here. And my god, the performances here are immaculate. Everybody… pic.twitter.com/RVWxh06zGr — Alex Walason (@AlexWalason) July 16, 2026

Non mais la performance de Matt Damon dans #TheOdyssey de Christopher Nolan est EXCEPTIONNELLE !!!



Vraiment la manière dont il nous transmet autant d'émotions fortes, c'est complètement fou.



Je pense vraiment que dans des décennies, on parlera de cette performance comme l'une… pic.twitter.com/P5nHnxEfKW — ✨🎬 QUENTIN 🎬✨ (@QuentWestbrook) July 16, 2026

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟) is an unequivocal masterpiece & might be one of the best films I’ve ever seen in a movie theater. Part of an artist’s job is to use the power of past success to take creative swings & push boundaries. That is exactly what Nolan just… pic.twitter.com/0I8U5dJOfH — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 17, 2026

#TheOdyssey Technically Brilliant, A True Cinematic Experience!



The first 30 minutes takes time to get going, but once Odysseus’ journey back begins, the film is exhilarating. Some sequences genuinely feel like a horror movie, while others play out like a proper commercial film.… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 17, 2026