దాదాపు మూడేళ్ల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత అక్కినేని అఖిల్ చేసిన సినిమా 'లెనిన్'. దాదాపు 11 ఏళ్లుగా పలు మూవీస్ చేసినప్పటికీ సక్సెస్ అనేది అఖిల్‌కి అందలేదు. చివరగా వచ్చిన 'ఏజెంట్' డిజాస్టర్ కావడంతో కాస్త శ్రద్ధ తీసుకుని 'లెనిన్' చేసినట్లు టీమ్ అంతా చెబుతూ వచ్చారు. ఇప్పుడిది థియేటర్లలో రిలీజైపోయింది. మరి చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ఏమంటున్నారు?

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఉదయం 5 గంటలకు షోలు పడ్డాయి. ఓవర్సీస్‌లో అంతకు కాసేపటి ముందు షోలు పడ్డాయి. అయితే సోషల్ మీడియాలో ప్రస్తుతం భిన్నాభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తమవుతున్నాయి. ఫస్టాప్ ఎంగేజింగ్‌గా ఉందని అంటున్నారు. లవ్ స్టోరీ ఓకే ఓకే అనిపించినప్పటికీ మహాభారతం రిఫరెన్స్‌లు వర్కౌట్ అయ్యాయని అంటున్నారు. అఖిల్ కూడా గతంతో పోలిస్తే చాలా మెరుగయ్యాడని, ఇంటర్వెల్ కూడా బాగుందని అంటున్నారు. ఓవరాల్‌గా ఇదో రెగ్యులర్ కమర్షియల్ మూవీలానే ఉందని, కొన్ని ట్విస్టులు ఆకట్టుకున్నాయని చెబుతున్నారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 'ఐ, నోబడీ' మూవీ రివ్యూ)

#Lenin First Half : Decent!!



The pre-interval to interval block is handled well. Despite a few flaws, the narration remains gripping for the most part.



Undoubtedly, #AkhilAkkineni delivers the best performance of his career by a mile. #BhagyashriBorse shines, and Thaman’s… — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) July 10, 2026

#Lenin



Narration is gripping throughout the first half. Great vision for blending Mahabharatam references into story



Akhil looks completely rooted in this role.



Good interval episode. Excited for the second half 🙌🏻🙌🏻🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/yfZKCImm2N — Chimtu (@AkkineniCults) July 9, 2026

Decent first half.. Akhil seems very much improved, he’s too good in this so far. His pairing with Bhagyashri worked very well #Lenin https://t.co/8aFZn4jMWh — Sai Kiran (@saikirantweetz) July 10, 2026