స్టార్‌లింక్‌ ఇంటర్నెట్‌ సేవలను భారత్‌లో భారీ రేట్లు పెట్టి ఎవరూ కొనరని స్పేస్‌ఎక్స్‌ అధినేత ఎలాన్‌ మస్క్‌ పేర్కొన్నారు. కాబట్టి సరీ్వసులకు ఆదరణ లభించాలంటే తక్కువ ధరకే అందించాల్సి ఉంటుందని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. పోటీ ఉంటేనే వినియోగదారులకు మేలు జరుగుతుందని సోషల్‌ మీడియా ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్ట్‌ చేశారు. పనిలోపనిగా రిలయన్స్‌ ఇండస్ట్రీస్‌ అధినేత ముకేశ్‌ అంబానీపై మరోసారి అక్కసు వెళ్లగక్కారు.

The ridiculous arguments by Ambani’s army of Internet shills make no sense On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole. The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does. Ambani’s profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business. And, obviously, if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it, so SpaceX will need to make pricing affordable.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2026