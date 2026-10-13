స్టార్లింక్ ఇంటర్నెట్ సేవలను భారత్లో భారీ రేట్లు పెట్టి ఎవరూ కొనరని స్పేస్ఎక్స్ అధినేత ఎలాన్ మస్క్ పేర్కొన్నారు. కాబట్టి సరీ్వసులకు ఆదరణ లభించాలంటే తక్కువ ధరకే అందించాల్సి ఉంటుందని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. పోటీ ఉంటేనే వినియోగదారులకు మేలు జరుగుతుందని సోషల్ మీడియా ఎక్స్లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. పనిలోపనిగా రిలయన్స్ ఇండస్ట్రీస్ అధినేత ముకేశ్ అంబానీపై మరోసారి అక్కసు వెళ్లగక్కారు.
The ridiculous arguments by Ambani’s army of Internet shills make no sense On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn’t possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani’s de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole. The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does. Ambani’s profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business. And, obviously, if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it, so SpaceX will need to make pricing affordable.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2026
భారత్లో స్టార్లింక్ ఎంట్రీని వ్యతిరేకిస్తూ, అంబానీకి మద్దతుగా నిలుస్తున్న వారిపై మస్క్ తీవ్ర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ‘ఓవైపు భారత్లో గుత్తాధిపత్యం చలాయిస్తున్న అంబానీ అందించే అత్యంత అద్భుతమైన చౌక ఆఫర్లతో మేము పోటీపడలేమని అంటారు. మరోవైపు, స్టార్లింక్ వస్తే అంబానీకి గట్టి పోటీ ఉంటుందనీ అంటారు. ఇదొక అర్థంపర్థం లేని వ్యవహారం. ఇది హిపోక్రసీ. వాస్తవం ఏమిటంటే పోటీ పెరిగితే సగటు భారతీయ పౌరులకు మరిన్ని ఆప్షన్లు అందుబాటులోకి రావడం వల్ల ఎప్పట్లాగే వారికి మేలు జరుగుతుంది. అంబానీ లాభాలు తగ్గుతాయి. కానీ ఆయన వ్యాపారమేమీ మూతబడదు‘ అని మస్క్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. శాటిలైట్ ఇంటర్నెట్ సేవలు, భారీ ఐపీవో కోసం రిలయన్స్ జియో పెద్ద ఎత్తున సన్నాహాలు చేసుకుంటున్న నేపథ్యంలో అంబానీపై మస్క్ విమర్శలు ప్రాధాన్యం సంతరించుకున్నాయి.
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