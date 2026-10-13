 స్టార్‌లింక్‌ రేట్లు తక్కువగా ఉంటేనే ఆదరణ | Elon Musk Starlink Message on Pricing Is Ambani Facing Competition in India | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

స్టార్‌లింక్‌ రేట్లు తక్కువగా ఉంటేనే ఆదరణ

Oct 13 2026 8:42 AM | Updated on Oct 13 2026 8:46 AM

Elon Musk Starlink Message on Pricing Is Ambani Facing Competition in India

స్టార్‌లింక్‌ ఇంటర్నెట్‌ సేవలను భారత్‌లో భారీ రేట్లు పెట్టి ఎవరూ కొనరని స్పేస్‌ఎక్స్‌ అధినేత ఎలాన్‌ మస్క్‌ పేర్కొన్నారు. కాబట్టి సరీ్వసులకు ఆదరణ లభించాలంటే తక్కువ ధరకే అందించాల్సి ఉంటుందని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. పోటీ ఉంటేనే వినియోగదారులకు మేలు జరుగుతుందని సోషల్‌ మీడియా ఎక్స్‌లో పోస్ట్‌ చేశారు. పనిలోపనిగా రిలయన్స్‌ ఇండస్ట్రీస్‌ అధినేత ముకేశ్‌ అంబానీపై మరోసారి అక్కసు వెళ్లగక్కారు.

భారత్‌లో స్టార్‌లింక్‌ ఎంట్రీని వ్యతిరేకిస్తూ, అంబానీకి మద్దతుగా నిలుస్తున్న వారిపై మస్క్‌ తీవ్ర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ‘ఓవైపు భారత్‌లో గుత్తాధిపత్యం చలాయిస్తున్న అంబానీ అందించే అత్యంత అద్భుతమైన చౌక ఆఫర్లతో మేము పోటీపడలేమని అంటారు. మరోవైపు, స్టార్‌లింక్‌ వస్తే అంబానీకి గట్టి పోటీ ఉంటుందనీ అంటారు. ఇదొక అర్థంపర్థం లేని వ్యవహారం. ఇది హిపోక్రసీ. వాస్తవం ఏమిటంటే పోటీ పెరిగితే సగటు భారతీయ పౌరులకు మరిన్ని ఆప్షన్లు అందుబాటులోకి రావడం వల్ల ఎప్పట్లాగే వారికి మేలు జరుగుతుంది. అంబానీ లాభాలు తగ్గుతాయి. కానీ ఆయన వ్యాపారమేమీ మూతబడదు‘ అని మస్క్‌ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. శాటిలైట్‌ ఇంటర్నెట్‌ సేవలు, భారీ ఐపీవో కోసం రిలయన్స్‌ జియో పెద్ద ఎత్తున సన్నాహాలు చేసుకుంటున్న నేపథ్యంలో అంబానీపై మస్క్‌ విమర్శలు ప్రాధాన్యం సంతరించుకున్నాయి.

ఇదీ చదవండి: పండగ ఆఫర్లు.. ఆన్‌లైన్‌ షాపింగ్‌.. బీ అలర్ట్!

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

వైష్ణో దేవి ఆలయంలో హీరోయిన్ తమన్నా ప్రత్యేక పూజలు (ఫోటోలు)
photo 2

సుహాస్ కొత్త సినిమా 'హైడ్ & సిల్క్' లాంచ్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

లంగా ఓణీలో ముద్దుముద్దుగా 'ఇరుముడి' పాప (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

పట్టుచీరలో 'గరివిడి లక్ష‍్మి' ఆనంది (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

కొంటెచూపుతో మాయ చేసేలా ప్రియా వారియర్ (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
MLA Daggupati Prasad Vs Ex MLA Prabhakar Chowdary 1
Video_icon

జనసేనకు మేయర్ పీఠం.. అనంతపురం అర్బన్ లో సీట్ ఫైట్
Kowkur Five-year-old Girl Aurelia Moses Death Incident 2
Video_icon

వాడిని కూడా అలాగే చంపాలి.. కమిషనర్ ఆఫీస్ వద్ద భారీ ఆందోళన
Reservations For Local Body Elections 3
Video_icon

106 మున్సిపాలిటీలకు రిజర్వేషన్లు ఖరారు
Supreme Court Of India Gyanesh Kumar 4
Video_icon

ఫారం-6లో మార్పులు.. EC ప్రకటనపై CJI ఆగ్రహం
Rahul Gandhi Protest Against SIR Demands For CEC Gyanesh Kumar Resign 5
Video_icon

ఢిల్లీలో హై టెన్షన్... SIR రద్దు..! సుప్రీంకోర్టుకు భారీ ర్యాలీ
Advertisement
 