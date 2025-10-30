భారత మహిళా జట్టుకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంస

ఐసిసి మహిళల ప్రపంచ క్రికెట్ టోర్నమెంట్ ఫైనల్‌కి చేరిన భారత మహిళా జట్టుకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసించారు. భారత మహిళా జట్టు 2025 ప్రపంచకప్ సెమీఫైనల్‌లో అద్భుత ప్రదర్శనకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు. జట్టు పోరాటం, ఆత్మవిశ్వాసం, కీలక విజయాలపై సెలబ్రిటీల నుంచి ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిసింది.















A stellar win by India’s women against Australia! Undeterred by the early loss of wickets, Jemimah Rodrigues played a stunning innings to deliver a thumping victory. Harmanpreet Kaur displayed remarkable composure and confidence, ably supporting… pic.twitter.com/DvnI5VUlsB — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 30, 2025

Emotions run high 🥹🥹



Historic win for India 🇮🇳 as they overpower an unbeaten Australian side to storm into the World Cup Final #CWC25 #WomensWorldCup2025 #INDWvsAUSW #JemimahRodrigues pic.twitter.com/EXghDmHFnu — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 30, 2025

Take a bow Team India!



Proud of our country’s women’s cricket team for creating history by marching into the finals of the Women’s World Cup with a spectacular win over Australia in the semi-finals. Special praise for Jemimah Rodrigues and… pic.twitter.com/1VFekUvdPZ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 30, 2025