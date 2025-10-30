 భారత మహిళా జట్టుకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంస | Many celebrities praise the Indian womens Cricket team | Sakshi
భారత మహిళా జట్టుకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంస

Oct 30 2025 11:51 PM | Updated on Oct 31 2025 12:17 AM

Many celebrities praise the Indian womens Cricket team

ఐసిసి మహిళల ప్రపంచ క్రికెట్ టోర్నమెంట్ ఫైనల్‌కి చేరిన భారత మహిళా జట్టుకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసించారు. భారత మహిళా జట్టు 2025 ప్రపంచకప్ సెమీఫైనల్‌లో అద్భుత ప్రదర్శనకు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు. జట్టు పోరాటం, ఆత్మవిశ్వాసం, కీలక విజయాలపై సెలబ్రిటీల నుంచి ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిసింది.






 

 

