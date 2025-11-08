 డిసెంబర్ 1 నుండి పార్లమెంట్ శీతాకాల సమావేశాలు | Winter Session Of Parliament From December 1 | Sakshi
డిసెంబర్ 1 నుండి పార్లమెంట్ శీతాకాల సమావేశాలు

Nov 8 2025 1:10 PM | Updated on Nov 8 2025 3:29 PM

Winter Session Of Parliament From December 1

న్యూఢిల్లీ: పార్లమెంట్ శీతాకాల సమావేశాలను 2025 డిసెంబర్ 1 నుండి డిసెంబరు 19 వరకు  నిర్వహించాలనే ప్రభుత్వ ప్రతిపాదనకు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము ఆమోదించారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని కేంద్ర మంత్రి కిరణ్ రిజిజు తెలియజేస్తూ ‘భారత రాష్ట్రపతి  ద్రౌపది ముర్ము.. 2025 డిసెంబర్ 1 నుండి 2025, డిసెంబర్ 19 వరకు పార్లమెంటరీ వ్యవహారాల అత్యవసర పరిస్థితులకు లోబడి శీతాకాల సమావేశాలను ఏర్పాటు చేయాలనే ప్రభుత్వ ప్రతిపాదనను ఆమోదించారని తెలిపారు.

 

