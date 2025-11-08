డిసెంబర్ 1 నుండి పార్లమెంట్ శీతాకాల సమావేశాలు

న్యూఢిల్లీ: పార్లమెంట్ శీతాకాల సమావేశాలను 2025 డిసెంబర్ 1 నుండి డిసెంబరు 19 వరకు నిర్వహించాలనే ప్రభుత్వ ప్రతిపాదనకు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము ఆమోదించారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని కేంద్ర మంత్రి కిరణ్ రిజిజు తెలియజేస్తూ ‘భారత రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము.. 2025 డిసెంబర్ 1 నుండి 2025, డిసెంబర్ 19 వరకు పార్లమెంటరీ వ్యవహారాల అత్యవసర పరిస్థితులకు లోబడి శీతాకాల సమావేశాలను ఏర్పాటు చేయాలనే ప్రభుత్వ ప్రతిపాదనను ఆమోదించారని తెలిపారు.





The Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of #Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business).



