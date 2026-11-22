కర్ణాటక: గుర్తు తెలియని వ్యక్తి ఆస్పత్రిలోకి చొరబడి హల్‌చల్‌ చేశాడు. మహిళా రోగులపట్ల అసభ్యకరంగా వ్యవహరించాడు. ఈ ఈఘటన హావేరి జిల్లా ఆస్పత్రిలో చోటు చేసుకుంది. హావేరి జిల్లా ఆస్పత్రిలోని రూం నంబర్‌ 10లో ఉన్న మహిళా రోగుల వార్డులోకి నాలుగు రోజుల క్రితం రాత్రి 2 గంటల సమయంలో ఓ వ్యక్తి చొరబడ్డాడు.

నిద్రిస్తున్న రోగి బేడ్‌పై పడుకొని అసభ్యకరంగా తాకాడు. మేల్కొన్న బాధితురాలు గట్టిగా కేకలు వేసింది. నిందితుడిని పట్టుకునేందుకు యత్నించగా ఉడాయించాడు. ఈ దృశ్యాలు సీసీ కెమెరాలో రికార్డ్‌ అయ్యాయి. జిల్లా ఆస్పత్రిలో వారం రోజులుగా దొంగల బెడద కూడా అధికమైందని, సెల్‌పోన్లు చోరీకి గురైనట్లు రోగుల బంధువులు ఆరోపిస్తున్నారు.

Sexual harassment of a woman in a hospital.. Fled when an attempt was made to catch him A shocking incident that came to light at a hospital in Karnataka’s Haveri district A woman sleeping next to a patient in Ward 109 of the hospital A thug who sneaked into the ward on the pretext of theft.. and went up to the sleeping woman Pretending to sleep next to the woman.. the thief sexually harassed her When he touched her inappropriately.. the woman woke up and confronted him Meanwhile, other patients and attendants woke up.. and the thug fled the scene CCTV footage of the incident https://t.co/HdfADTYJcw

— Kamran (@CitizenKamran) November 22, 2026