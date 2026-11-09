సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ: రష్యా-ఉక్రెయిన్‌ యుద్ధానికి ముగింపు పలికేందుకు భారత్‌ సిద్ధంగా ఉందని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ పునరుద్ఘాటించారు. సోమవారం ఉక్రెయిన్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు వొలోదిమిర్‌ జెలెన్‌స్కీతో మోదీ ఫోన్‌లో మాట్లాడారు. యుద్ధాన్ని చర్చలు, దౌత్య మార్గాల ద్వారా శాంతియుతంగా పరిష్కరించుకోవాలని సూచించారు. ఈ విషయంలో భారత్‌ తన వంతు సహకారం అందించేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉందని మోదీ తెలిపారు.

అబుదాబిలో నవంబర్‌ 10, 11 తేదీల్లో అమెరికా మధ్యవర్తిత్వంతో జరగనున్న రష్యా-ఉక్రెయిన్‌ చర్చలకు సంబంధించిన తాజా పరిణామాలను మోదీకి వివరించినట్లు జెలెన్‌స్కీ వెల్లడించారు. యుద్ధాన్ని ముగించేందుకు రష్యా కూడా సానుకూలంగా స్పందించాలని కోరారు. నల్ల సముద్రం మీదుగా ధాన్యం ఎగుమతులకు ఎదురవుతున్న ఆటంకాలు, ఆహార భద్రత అంశాలపై ఇరువురు చర్చించారు. ఆహార రవాణా మార్గాల ఏర్పాటులో భారత్‌ మధ్యవర్తిత్వం వహించేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉందని జెలెన్‌స్కీ పేర్కొన్నారు.

I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it. It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue. Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes. We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues.

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2026