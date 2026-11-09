 యుద్ధంపై జెలెన్‌స్కీతో ప్రధాని మోదీ కీలక చర్చ | PM Modi holds key discussions with Zelenskyy on Russia Ukraine war | Sakshi
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యుద్ధంపై జెలెన్‌స్కీతో ప్రధాని మోదీ కీలక చర్చ

Nov 9 2026 8:58 PM | Updated on Nov 9 2026 9:06 PM

PM Modi holds key discussions with Zelenskyy on Russia Ukraine war

సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ: రష్యా-ఉక్రెయిన్‌ యుద్ధానికి ముగింపు పలికేందుకు భారత్‌ సిద్ధంగా ఉందని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ పునరుద్ఘాటించారు. సోమవారం ఉక్రెయిన్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు వొలోదిమిర్‌ జెలెన్‌స్కీతో మోదీ ఫోన్‌లో మాట్లాడారు. యుద్ధాన్ని చర్చలు, దౌత్య మార్గాల ద్వారా శాంతియుతంగా పరిష్కరించుకోవాలని సూచించారు. ఈ విషయంలో భారత్‌ తన వంతు సహకారం అందించేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉందని మోదీ తెలిపారు.

అబుదాబిలో నవంబర్‌ 10, 11 తేదీల్లో అమెరికా మధ్యవర్తిత్వంతో జరగనున్న రష్యా-ఉక్రెయిన్‌ చర్చలకు సంబంధించిన తాజా పరిణామాలను మోదీకి వివరించినట్లు జెలెన్‌స్కీ వెల్లడించారు. యుద్ధాన్ని ముగించేందుకు రష్యా కూడా సానుకూలంగా స్పందించాలని కోరారు. నల్ల సముద్రం మీదుగా ధాన్యం ఎగుమతులకు ఎదురవుతున్న ఆటంకాలు, ఆహార భద్రత అంశాలపై ఇరువురు చర్చించారు. ఆహార రవాణా మార్గాల ఏర్పాటులో భారత్‌ మధ్యవర్తిత్వం వహించేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉందని జెలెన్‌స్కీ పేర్కొన్నారు.

ఇక మరోవైపు రష్యా-ఉక్రెయిన్‌ యుద్ధానికి త్వరలోనే ముగింపు లభిస్తుందని అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్‌ ట్రంప్‌ ఆశాభావం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఉక్రెయిన్‌ అధ్యక్షుడు జెలెన్‌స్కీ, రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడు పుతిన్‌ మధ్య ఉన్న తీవ్ర విభేదాలే శాంతి ఒప్పందానికి ప్రధాన అడ్డంకిగా మారాయని ఆయన అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. తాను ఈ యుద్ధం ముగింపునకు చాలా దగ్గరగా ఉన్నామని భావిస్తున్నట్లు ట్రంప్‌ తెలిపారు.

ఇదీ చదవండి: జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్‌కు ఎలాన్ మస్క్ మద్దతు

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