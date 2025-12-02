 ఎస్‌ఐఆర్‌పై ఆగని రగడ.. లోక్‌సభ వాయిదా | Parliament Winter Session 2025 Dec 2nd Live Updates | Sakshi
ఎస్‌ఐఆర్‌పై ఆగని రగడ.. లోక్‌సభ వాయిదా

Dec 2 2025 11:12 AM | Updated on Dec 2 2025 12:04 PM

Parliament Winter Session 2025 Dec 2nd Live Updates

Parliament Winter Session Updates..

లోక్‌సభ వాయిదా.. 

  • లోక్‌సభలో ఎస్‌ఐఆర్‌పై రగడ
  • లోక్‌సభ మధ్యాహ్నాం 12 గంటలకు వాయిదా వేసిన స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా.. 
  • పార్లమెంట్‌ సమావేశాలు ప్రారంభం.. 
  • పార్లమెంట్‌ శీతాకాల సమావేశాలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. రెండో రోజు పార్లమెంట్‌ సమావేశాలు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి.
  • రెండో రోజు సందర్భంగా ఎస్‌ఐఆర్‌ ప్రతిపక్ష నేతలు ఆందోళన చేపట్టారు. 

ఉభయ సభల్లో నిరసనలు.. 

  • ఎస్‌ఐఆర్‌పై చర్చించాలని రాజ్యసభలో విపక్షాల పట్టు.
  • సభలో విపక్ష నేతల నినాదాలు.
  • ఓట్‌ చోరీ ప్రభుత్వం అంటూ లోక్‌సభలో విమర్శలు. 
  • పార్లమెంట్‌ లోపల, వెలుపల సభ్యుల నినాదాలు.
  • నిరసనల్లో పాల్గొన్న సోనియా గాంధీ, రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ, ప్రియాంక, ప్రతిపక్ష నేతలు. 
  • అయితే, ఎన్నికల సంస్కరణలపై సిద్ధమన్న కేంద్రం. 

