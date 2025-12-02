Parliament Winter Session Updates..
లోక్సభ వాయిదా..
- లోక్సభలో ఎస్ఐఆర్పై రగడ
- లోక్సభ మధ్యాహ్నాం 12 గంటలకు వాయిదా వేసిన స్పీకర్ ఓం బిర్లా..
Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12:00 Noon, after Opposition MPs entered the well of the House demanding a discussion on SIR pic.twitter.com/K2S4Pcu8FX
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025
- పార్లమెంట్ సమావేశాలు ప్రారంభం..
- పార్లమెంట్ శీతాకాల సమావేశాలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. రెండో రోజు పార్లమెంట్ సమావేశాలు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి.
- రెండో రోజు సందర్భంగా ఎస్ఐఆర్ ప్రతిపక్ష నేతలు ఆందోళన చేపట్టారు.
#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and LoP Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, hold a protest against SIR in Parliament premises, on the second day of the winter session pic.twitter.com/wJDWl8tk5t
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025
ఉభయ సభల్లో నిరసనలు..
- ఎస్ఐఆర్పై చర్చించాలని రాజ్యసభలో విపక్షాల పట్టు.
- సభలో విపక్ష నేతల నినాదాలు.
- ఓట్ చోరీ ప్రభుత్వం అంటూ లోక్సభలో విమర్శలు.
- పార్లమెంట్ లోపల, వెలుపల సభ్యుల నినాదాలు.
- నిరసనల్లో పాల్గొన్న సోనియా గాంధీ, రాహుల్ గాంధీ, ప్రియాంక, ప్రతిపక్ష నేతలు.
- అయితే, ఎన్నికల సంస్కరణలపై సిద్ధమన్న కేంద్రం.
#WATCH | Opposition MPs raise slogans of "Vote chor, gaddi chhor", raising the issue of SIR and demanding a discussion on it in Lok Sabha, as the House proceedings begin on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament
(Video source: Sansad TV/ YouTube) pic.twitter.com/SCr37YmlXh
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025