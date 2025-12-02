Parliament Winter Session Updates..

లోక్‌సభ వాయిదా..

లోక్‌సభలో ఎస్‌ఐఆర్‌పై రగడ

లోక్‌సభ మధ్యాహ్నాం 12 గంటలకు వాయిదా వేసిన స్పీకర్‌ ఓం బిర్లా..

Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12:00 Noon, after Opposition MPs entered the well of the House demanding a discussion on SIR pic.twitter.com/K2S4Pcu8FX — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

పార్లమెంట్‌ సమావేశాలు ప్రారంభం..

పార్లమెంట్‌ శీతాకాల సమావేశాలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. రెండో రోజు పార్లమెంట్‌ సమావేశాలు ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి.

రెండో రోజు సందర్భంగా ఎస్‌ఐఆర్‌ ప్రతిపక్ష నేతలు ఆందోళన చేపట్టారు.

#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and LoP Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, hold a protest against SIR in Parliament premises, on the second day of the winter session pic.twitter.com/wJDWl8tk5t — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

ఉభయ సభల్లో నిరసనలు..

ఎస్‌ఐఆర్‌పై చర్చించాలని రాజ్యసభలో విపక్షాల పట్టు.

సభలో విపక్ష నేతల నినాదాలు.

ఓట్‌ చోరీ ప్రభుత్వం అంటూ లోక్‌సభలో విమర్శలు.

పార్లమెంట్‌ లోపల, వెలుపల సభ్యుల నినాదాలు.

నిరసనల్లో పాల్గొన్న సోనియా గాంధీ, రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ, ప్రియాంక, ప్రతిపక్ష నేతలు.

అయితే, ఎన్నికల సంస్కరణలపై సిద్ధమన్న కేంద్రం.