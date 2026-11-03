సాక్షి,బెంగళూరు: బెంగళూరులోని రద్దీగా ఉండే ఇందిరానగర్ ప్రాంతంలో హెల్మెట్ ధరించిన ఒక దుండగుడు హల్‌ చల్‌ చేశాడు. స్థానిక దుకాణంలో పనిచేస్తున్న 23 ఏళ్ల యువతిని కత్తితో బెదిరించి ఆమె మెడలోని గొలుసు ఎత్తుకెళ్లాడు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో నెట్టింట వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

దొమ్మలూరుకు చెందిన జయశ్రీ (23) 100 ఫిట్ రోడ్డులోని 'ప్రీమియం షూ అండ్ బ్యాగ్ రిపేర్' షాప్‌లో పని చేస్తోంది. ఇంతలో ఉన్నట్టుండి ఒక నాటకీయ పరిణామం చోటుచేసుకుంది. ఉదయం 11:45 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో నిందితుడు ప్రభురాజ్ (40). హెల్మెట్, గ్లౌజులు ధరించి షాప్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించాడు. "నన్ను చంపడానికి ఎవరో వస్తున్నారు" అని చెబుతూ కౌంటర్‌దాటి వచ్చాడు. అకస్మాత్తుగా యువతి నోరు మూసివేసి గొంతుపై కత్తి పెట్టి చంపేస్తానంటూ బెదిరించాడు.అంతేకాదు చేతులకు ఫెవిక్విక్ (Fevikwik) గ్లూ పూసి అతికించాడు. ఆమె అరిచి కేకలు వేయకుండా నోట్లో గుడ్డ కుక్కాడు. అలా మెడలోని రూ. 4.5 లక్షల విలువైన 35 గ్రాముల బంగారు గొలుసును లాక్కున్నాడు. ఆమె విడిపించుకుని కేకలు వేయగా, ఆమె జుట్టు పట్టుకుని లోపలికి ఈడ్చుకెళ్లి, బయట గుమిగూడిన ప్రజలను దగ్గరకు రావద్దని కత్తితో బెదిరించాడు. షాప్ యజమాని, స్థానికులు అడ్డుకోవడానికి ప్రయత్నించగా వారిపైకి కూడా కత్తి విసిరాడు. అనంతరం అక్కడినుంచి ఉడాయించాలని చేశాడు.కానీ స్థానికులు, ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీసులు కలిసి అతడిని వెంటాడి పట్టుకుని ఇందిరానగర్ పోలీసులకు అప్పగించారు.

#BREAKING | Man attacks woman, holds her hostage before attempting to flee with chain in #Bengaluru. A man wearing a helmet allegedly assaulted a woman in a shop, held her hostage and attempted to flee with her chain before being caught by the public and handed over to the police in #Indiranagar. The arrested man was identified as Prabhuraj, 40. "The police are currently verifying the suspect's background, as he appears to be mentally disturbed and depressed," said Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). The incident occurred on October 31 between 11.45 am and 12.15 pm at the Premium Shoe and Bag Repair Shop on 100 Feet Road, where the victim, 23, worked. According to the FIR, the suspect barged into the shop, jumped over the reception counter, claimed that someone was coming to kill him and asked the woman not to shout. He was wearing a helmet and gloves, she claimed. The suspect then covered her mouth, threatened her with a knife and allegedly tried to glue her hands to the desk. She claimed that he shoved a piece of cloth on the desk into her mouth and snatched her 35-gram mangalsutra worth Rs 4.50 lakh. She also alleged that the suspect grabbed her hair, held the knife at her throat, swung it at the public and even attacked the shop owner who came to her help. "Acting swiftly with the help of the public, the police secured the suspect, conducted a thorough interrogation, and sent him to judicial custody. The victim is safe and uninjured," the DCP said. However, the FIR noted that the victim sustained minor injuries to her neck and hands during the struggle. The suspect has been booked under BNS Section 309 (6) (robbery). Probe is on. @DeccanHerald

— Prajwal D'Souza (@prajwaldza) November 3, 2026