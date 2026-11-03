 యువతి మెడపై కత్తి, బిజీ రోడ్‌లో దుండగుడు హల్‌చల్‌, వీడియో వైరల్‌ | Bengaluru Crime: Man Holds Woman Hostage at Knife-Point, Steals Gold Chain | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

యువతి మెడపై కత్తి, బిజీ రోడ్‌లో దుండగుడు హల్‌చల్‌, వీడియో వైరల్‌

Nov 3 2026 7:41 PM | Updated on Nov 3 2026 8:01 PM

Bengaluru superglue knife hostage drama then a crowd rescue

 సాక్షి,బెంగళూరు: బెంగళూరులోని రద్దీగా ఉండే ఇందిరానగర్ ప్రాంతంలో హెల్మెట్ ధరించిన ఒక దుండగుడు  హల్‌  చల్‌ చేశాడు. స్థానిక  దుకాణంలో పనిచేస్తున్న 23 ఏళ్ల యువతిని కత్తితో బెదిరించి ఆమె మెడలోని గొలుసు ఎత్తుకెళ్లాడు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో నెట్టింట  వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

దొమ్మలూరుకు చెందిన జయశ్రీ (23)  100 ఫిట్ రోడ్డులోని 'ప్రీమియం షూ అండ్ బ్యాగ్ రిపేర్' షాప్‌లో పని చేస్తోంది. ఇంతలో ఉన్నట్టుండి ఒక నాటకీయ పరిణామం చోటుచేసుకుంది. ఉదయం 11:45 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో నిందితుడు ప్రభురాజ్ (40). హెల్మెట్, గ్లౌజులు ధరించి షాప్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించాడు. "నన్ను చంపడానికి ఎవరో వస్తున్నారు" అని చెబుతూ కౌంటర్‌దాటి  వచ్చాడు. అకస్మాత్తుగా యువతి నోరు మూసివేసి గొంతుపై కత్తి  పెట్టి చంపేస్తానంటూ బెదిరించాడు.అంతేకాదు  చేతులకు ఫెవిక్విక్ (Fevikwik) గ్లూ పూసి అతికించాడు.  ఆమె అరిచి కేకలు వేయకుండా నోట్లో గుడ్డ  కుక్కాడు.  అలా మెడలోని రూ. 4.5 లక్షల విలువైన 35 గ్రాముల బంగారు గొలుసును లాక్కున్నాడు. ఆమె విడిపించుకుని కేకలు వేయగా, ఆమె జుట్టు పట్టుకుని లోపలికి ఈడ్చుకెళ్లి, బయట గుమిగూడిన ప్రజలను దగ్గరకు రావద్దని కత్తితో బెదిరించాడు. షాప్ యజమాని, స్థానికులు అడ్డుకోవడానికి ప్రయత్నించగా వారిపైకి కూడా కత్తి విసిరాడు. అనంతరం అక్కడినుంచి ఉడాయించాలని చేశాడు.కానీ స్థానికులు, ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీసులు కలిసి అతడిని వెంటాడి పట్టుకుని ఇందిరానగర్ పోలీసులకు అప్పగించారు.

ఇదీ చదవండి: ఫస్ట్ ఏసీలోనే నగలు,నగదు చోరీ మహిళ ఆగ్రహం : స్పందించిన రైల్వే

 

ఈ ఘటనపై ఈస్ట్ డివిజన్ డీసీపీ విక్రమ్ అమతే మాట్లాడుతూ స్థానికుల సహాయంతో నిందితుడిని అదుపులోకి తీసుకుని కోర్టులో హాజరుపరిచి రిమాండ్‌కు తరలించినట్లు తెలిపారు.  నిందితుడు మానసిక సమస్యలత బాధపడుతున్నట్లు ప్రాథమిక విచారణలో తేలింది. అయితే బాధితురాలు సురక్షితంగా ఉందని,  పోలీసులు చెప్పారు. నిందితుడు పూర్వాపరాలను పరిశీలిస్తున్నామని వెల్లడించారు.

ఇదీ చదవండి : ఏసీపీ మనస్వి వసిష్ఠ్‌పై సస్పెన్షన్ వేటు

ఇదీ చదవండి: పోక్సో కేసులో బెయిల్‌, బాలికపై కత్తితో దాడి, యువకుడి సాహసం
 

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

ఈ నగరానికి ఏమైంది 2 సినిమా ట్రైలర్ లాంచ్ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 2

ప్రత్యేక పూజల్లో నయనతార (ఫోటోలు)
photo 3

లండన్‌లో ‘రామాయణ’ ప్రమోషన్స్‌ (ఫోటోలు)
photo 4

ఫైర్ క్రాకర్‌లా కాజల్.. దీపావళి స్పెషల్ ఫొటోలు
photo 5

గోవాలో గ్లామరస్ హాలోవీన్ పార్టీ (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
YSRCP Grand Victory In Nandikotkur Municipality Elections 1
Video_icon

నందికొట్కూరు మున్సిపాలిటీ YSRCP కైవసం

Ashutosh Ranka's Sensational Tweet 2
Video_icon

ఏపీ ఎన్నికల్లో రిగ్గింగ్.. అశుతోష్ రంక సంచలన ట్వీట్
Big shock for Minister Satya Kumar in Anantapur Election 3
Video_icon

ఎన్నికల్లో మంత్రి సత్యకుమార్ కు బిగ్ షాక్
Indian Navy's Daring Operation 4
Video_icon

సముద్ర దొంగల ఆట కట్టించిన ఇండియన్ నేవీ
High tension in Naidupeta 5
Video_icon

నాయుడుపేటలో హైటెన్సన్.. మాజీ ఎమ్మెల్యే అరెస్ట్
Advertisement
 