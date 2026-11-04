ఇటీవల కొందరు హీరోయిన్లు దక్షిణాది ఫిలిం ఇండస్ట్రీని ముఖ్యంగా తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమని విమర్శిస్తూ మాట్లాడుతుండటం సోషల్ మీడియాలో చర్చనీయాశంగా మారుతోంది. అవకాశాలొచ్చినప్పుడు ఇక్కడ పనిచేసి, గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకుని తర్వాత కాలంలో ఇదే పరిశ్రమలని కించపరిచేలా మాట్లాడుతున్న నాయికలను ఉద్దేశించి తనదైన శైలిలో నిర్మాత ఎస్కేఎన్ పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఈ వారం ఓటీటీల్లోకి 24 సినిమాలు.. ఆ మూడు డోంట్ మిస్)

తెలుగు, సౌత్ ఇండియా సినీ పరిశ్రమలో అవకాశాలు పొంది, గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న కొందరు నాయికలు కొన్నేళ్ల తర్వాత ఇదే పరిశ్రమను విమర్శించడం తగదు. సదరు నాయికలు ఇక్కడి కథలు, సంప్రదాయాలను తప్పుగా చెబుతున్నారు. ప్రతి నటీనటులకు తమ అభిప్రాయాలు వెల్లడించే స్వేచ్ఛ ఉంటుంది. కానీ సద్విమర్శలు చేయకుండా మిమ్మల్ని ఆహ్వానించిన పరిశ్రమనే చిన్న చూపు చూసేలా మాట్లాడటం సరికాదు. తెలుగు సినిమా, దక్షిణాది సినిమా పరిశ్రమలు కథల్లో తమదైన సంప్రదాయాలను, సంస్కృతులను ప్రదర్శిస్తాయి. బయటి వాళ్లకు అవి అసాధారణంగా అనిపించవచ్చు. మాకు మాత్రం ఆ సంప్రదాయాలు, సంస్కృతులు పరిచితమే. గౌరవం అనేది ఇచ్చిపుచ్చుకునేది. అవకాశాలు వచ్చినప్పుడు ఎంతో అపురూపంగా భావించిన మీరు ఇప్పుడు వాటిని కించపరచడం అంగీకారం కాదు. మాదే గొప్ప సంస్కృతి అనేలా ప్రవర్తించడాన్ని ఎవరూ ఒప్పుకోరు. మిమ్మల్ని గౌరవించిన పరిశ్రమను గౌరవించండి అని ఎస్కేఎన్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

రీసెంట్‌గా హీరోయిన్ రాధిక ఆప్టే.. గతంలో బాలకృష్ణ 'లెజెండ్'లో నటించడం గురించి మాట్లాడుతూ, ఈ సినిమాలో మామని పెళ్లి చేసుకునే సీన్ ఉంది. అలానే హీరోతో చేసిన రొమాన్స్ ఇబ్బంది పెట్టింది. నా పాత్రని మధ్యలోనే చంపేశారని చెప్పుకొచ్చింది. ఈమె కామెంట్స్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పెద్ద చర్చకు దారితీశాయి. ఈ క్రమంలోనే ఎస్కేఎన్ కూడా కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: శ్రీలీలకి కోలీవుడ్‌లో బంపరాఫర్స్.. ఈసారి ఏమవుతుందో?)

Accepting roles, working in South Indian cinema, gaining recognition and opportunities here, and then years later criticising the same industry, its stories and cultural traditions is becoming an unfortunate pattern. Every actor has the right to express an opinion. But there is a difference between constructive criticism and selectively looking down upon an industry that welcomed you. #Telugucinema and #SouthIndian cinema have their own cultural identity, traditions and storytelling values. What may seem unusual to someone from another region can be perfectly normal within our culture. Respect should be mutual. You cannot celebrate the opportunities and later disrespect the culture behind them. Constructive criticism is always welcome. Selective criticism and cultural superiority are not. Respect the industry that respected you.

— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) November 4, 2026