 ‘నేరాలకు సినిమాలే కారణమా?’.. స్టార్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ సంచలన పోస్ట్‌ | Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Opportunistic Celebrities for Blaming Films | Sakshi
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Sandeep Reddy Vanga: సినిమాలపై విమర్శలు.. సందీప్‌ రెడ్డి వంగా ఫైర్‌

Nov 4 2026 12:52 PM | Updated on Nov 4 2026 1:14 PM

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Opportunistic Celebrities for Blaming Films

నేరాలు జరిగినప్పుడు అసలు కారణాలను విశ్లేషించకుండా సినిమాలపై నిందలు వేయడం సరికాదని ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు సందీప్‌ రెడ్డి వంగా అన్నారు. విషాద ఘటనలు జరిగినప్పుడు బాధితుల పట్ల సానుభూతి చూపించడంతో పాటు, సమస్యకు పరిష్కారం కనుగొనడం ముఖ్యమని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా స్పందించారు.

సామాజిక సంస్కర్తల్లా వ్యవహరిస్తూ..
‘దారుణాలు జరిగినప్పుడు వాటికి గల అసలు కారణాలను తెలుసుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది. అలా కాకుండా ప్రతి ఘటనకు సినిమాలను బాధ్యులుగా చేయడం సరైన పద్ధతి కాదు. విషాదాల సమయంలో బాధితులకు అండగా నిలవడం, సమస్యలను పరిష్కరించేందుకు ప్రయత్నించడం చాలా ముఖ్యం. 

ఇండస్ట్రీకి చెందిన కొందరు అవకాశవాదులు సామాజిక సంస్కర్తల్లా వ్యవహరిస్తూ ఇతరుల సినిమాలను విమర్శిస్తున్నారు. ఇలాంటి విమర్శల వెనుక వ్యక్తిగత కక్షలు తీర్చుకోవాలనే ఉద్దేశం కూడా ఉంటుంది. విషాద ఘటనలను కూడా స్వార్థ ప్రయోజనాల కోసం ఉపయోగించుకోవడం సరికాదు’ అని ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన చేసిన ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చకు దారితీశాయి.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 48ఏళ్ల వయసులో రెండో భర్తకు విడాకులిచ్చిన ప్రముఖ సింగర్‌)

 

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