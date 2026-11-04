నేరాలు జరిగినప్పుడు అసలు కారణాలను విశ్లేషించకుండా సినిమాలపై నిందలు వేయడం సరికాదని ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు సందీప్‌ రెడ్డి వంగా అన్నారు. విషాద ఘటనలు జరిగినప్పుడు బాధితుల పట్ల సానుభూతి చూపించడంతో పాటు, సమస్యకు పరిష్కారం కనుగొనడం ముఖ్యమని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా స్పందించారు.

సామాజిక సంస్కర్తల్లా వ్యవహరిస్తూ..

‘దారుణాలు జరిగినప్పుడు వాటికి గల అసలు కారణాలను తెలుసుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది. అలా కాకుండా ప్రతి ఘటనకు సినిమాలను బాధ్యులుగా చేయడం సరైన పద్ధతి కాదు. విషాదాల సమయంలో బాధితులకు అండగా నిలవడం, సమస్యలను పరిష్కరించేందుకు ప్రయత్నించడం చాలా ముఖ్యం.



ఇండస్ట్రీకి చెందిన కొందరు అవకాశవాదులు సామాజిక సంస్కర్తల్లా వ్యవహరిస్తూ ఇతరుల సినిమాలను విమర్శిస్తున్నారు. ఇలాంటి విమర్శల వెనుక వ్యక్తిగత కక్షలు తీర్చుకోవాలనే ఉద్దేశం కూడా ఉంటుంది. విషాద ఘటనలను కూడా స్వార్థ ప్రయోజనాల కోసం ఉపయోగించుకోవడం సరికాదు’ అని ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన చేసిన ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చకు దారితీశాయి.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: 48ఏళ్ల వయసులో రెండో భర్తకు విడాకులిచ్చిన ప్రముఖ సింగర్‌)

When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema. It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores. This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy 🙏, not opportunism. Learn the difference.

— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 4, 2026