ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకున్న మరో నటుడు
ముంబై: 2020లో వరుస మరణాలు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో విషాదాన్ని నింపుతున్నాయి. సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్పుత్ ఆత్మహత్య ఇప్పటికీ బాలీవుడ్ పరిశ్రమను వెంటాడుతుండగా, ఇప్పుడు మరాఠీ సినీ నటుడు అశుతోష్ భక్రే(32) జూలై 29న ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకొని తుదిశ్వాస విడిచాడు. మరాఠ్వాడ ప్రాంతంలోని నాందేడ్లోని తన నివాసంలో అశుతోష్ ఉరివేసుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. అశుతోష్ భక్రే కొన్ని రోజులుగా డిప్రెషన్తో బాధపడుతున్నట్లు సమాచారం. అయితే ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకోవడానికి గల సరైన కారణాలు ఇంకా తెలియలేదు. ఒక వ్యక్తి తమ ప్రాణాలను ఎందుకు తీసుకుంటారో విశ్లేషించే వీడియోను అశుతోష్ భక్రే చనిపోయే ముందు సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశాడు. అశుతోష్ మరణంపై ప్రమాదవశాత్తు జరిగిన మృతిగా పోలీసులు కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. తదుపరి దర్యాప్తు కొనసాగుతోందని అధికారి తెలిపారు.
ప్రముఖ మరాఠీ టెలివిజన్ నటి మయూరి దేశ్ముఖ్ను అశుతోష్ భక్రే 2016లో వివాహం చేసుకున్నాడు. 2013 చిత్రం భకార్తో అశుతోష్ భక్రేకు మంచి గుర్తింపు లభించింది. అతను ఇచార్ తార్లా పక్కాలో కూడా నటించాడు. ప్రముఖ టెలివిజన్ షో ‘కులాటా కాలి కులేనా’తో మయూరి దేశ్ముఖ్ బాగా ప్రాచుర్యం పొందింది. సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్పుత్ చనిపోయినప్పుడు ఒక వ్యక్తి ఎలాంటి పరిస్థితుల్లో ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకున్నాడో తెలియకుండా అతని గురించి మాట్లాడటం తప్పని సుశాంత్కు సపోర్టు చేస్తూ మయూరి ఒక లెటర్ను సోషల్ మీడియాలో కూడా పోస్ట్ చేసింది. చదవండి: దిల్ బేచారా: కంటతడి పెట్టించిన సుశాంత్
Yes it was wrong of him to take his life. But can we please stop judging him and lecturing what he should have done...How much we as human civilization know in depth about depression????? Has there been a fool proof cure in the medical science for people suffering from mental illness??? And whoever first circulated the picture of his dead body SHAME on Him.. And those who are circulating those pictures still, SHAME on them as well... Our culture has elaborate and intricate rituals for those who have left their body. We worship and pray deeply so that the soul has an easy passage. His family gets strength to move on. Do you think his family can gain strength from the manner in which his news is portrayed.. Please use Social Media carefully. And please please lets remember him through his best work and best pics. He was a self made achiever after all!! I pray for your peace and strength to your family! Hope you Rest in Peace Sushant 🙏 Love and prayers Mayuri Deshmukh and Family
