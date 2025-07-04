 మాజీ సీఎం కేసీఆర్‌ ఆరోగ్యంపై స్పందించిన కేటీఆర్‌ | Ktr Respond To Kcr Health Condition | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

మాజీ సీఎం కేసీఆర్‌ ఆరోగ్యంపై స్పందించిన కేటీఆర్‌

Jul 4 2025 2:58 PM | Updated on Jul 4 2025 2:58 PM

Ktr Respond To Kcr Health Condition

సాక్షి,హైదరాబాద్‌: బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ అధినేత,మాజీ సీఎం కేసీఆర్‌ ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిపై ఆయన తనయుడు కేటీఆర్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా స్పందించారు. కేసీఆర్‌ ఆరోగ్యం బాగుందని చెప్పారు. బ్లడ్‌ షుగర్‌, సోడియం లెవల్స్‌ సాధారణ వైద్య పరీక్షల్లో భాగంగా నిన్న సాయంత్రం ఆయన సోమాజిగూడ యశోద ఆస్పత్రిలో చేరారని తెలిపారు. వైద్యుల పర్యవేక్షణలో కేసీఆర్‌  కొన్ని రోజులు ఆస్పత్రిలో ఉండనున్నారని చెప్పారు. కేసీఆర్‌ ఆరోగ్యం గురించి ఆరాతీస్తున్న అందరికీ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. 

 

 

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

పోల్

Photos

View all
photo 1

'అఖండ' కోసం తెలుగులో ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చేసిన నటి హర్షాలీ మల్హోత్రా (ఫోటోలు)
photo 2

గర్భాలయంలో ఏడడుగుల విగ్రహం.. ఏపీలో ఈ పురాతన ఆలయం గురించి విన్నారా? (చిత్రాలు)
photo 3

నలుగురు టాప్‌ హీరోయిన్లతో ధనుష్‌ పార్టీ.. ఎందుకో తెలుసా (ఫోటోలు)
photo 4

చినుకుల్లో డార్జిలింగ్‌ అందాలు.. రా రమ్మని ఆహ్వానించే పచ్చటి కొండ కోనలు!
photo 5

వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ను కలిసిన వల్లభనేని వంశీ (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
BJP New National President 1
Video_icon

National President: బీజేపీకి లేడీ బాస్?
Heavy Floods To Water Reservoirs In AP and Telangana 2
Video_icon

మహబూబ్ నగర్ జిల్లా జూరాల ప్రాజెక్టుకు క్రమంగా కొనసాగుతున్న వరద
July 5 Japan Earthquake Fear 3
Video_icon

900 భూకంపాలు.. మరికొన్ని గంటల్లో సునామీ...!?

Chandrababu Government Amaravathi Lands For Sale 4
Video_icon

అమ్మకానికి అమరావతి.. సర్కారు వారి పాట ఎకరా 30 కోట్లు..!
TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Involvement In Attack On YSRCP Sarpanch 5
Video_icon

సర్పంచ్ పై దాడి కేసులో టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే ధూళిపాళ్ల నరేంద్ర హస్తం !
Advertisement
 