మాజీ సీఎం కేసీఆర్‌ ఆరోగ్యంపై స్పందించిన కేటీఆర్‌

సాక్షి,హైదరాబాద్‌: బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ అధినేత,మాజీ సీఎం కేసీఆర్‌ ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిపై ఆయన తనయుడు కేటీఆర్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా స్పందించారు. కేసీఆర్‌ ఆరోగ్యం బాగుందని చెప్పారు. బ్లడ్‌ షుగర్‌, సోడియం లెవల్స్‌ సాధారణ వైద్య పరీక్షల్లో భాగంగా నిన్న సాయంత్రం ఆయన సోమాజిగూడ యశోద ఆస్పత్రిలో చేరారని తెలిపారు. వైద్యుల పర్యవేక్షణలో కేసీఆర్‌ కొన్ని రోజులు ఆస్పత్రిలో ఉండనున్నారని చెప్పారు. కేసీఆర్‌ ఆరోగ్యం గురించి ఆరాతీస్తున్న అందరికీ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు.

Sri KCR garu was admitted in the hospital last evening for routine health checkups. Just to monitor his Blood sugar and low Sodium levels, his doctors have advised a few days of admission



No serious health concerns at all. All his vitals are normal



I thank all those who have…

— KTR (@KTRBRS) July 4, 2025