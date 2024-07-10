ఢిల్లీ: నీట్‌-యూజీ 2024 పరీక్ష పేపర్‌ లీకేజీపై నేషనల్ టెస్టింగ్‌ ఏజెన్సీ (ఎన్‌టీఏ) సుప్రీంకోర్టులో అఫిడవిట్‌ దాఖలు చేసింది. నీట్‌ పరీక్ష పేపర్‌ అన్ని రాష్ట్రాల్లో లీక్‌ కాలేదని అఫిడవిట్‌లో పేర్కొంది. నీట్‌ పేపర్‌ లీకేజీ దేశవ్యాప్తంగా దుమారం రేపిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. మరోవైపు ఈ పరీక్షను రద్దు చేయాలని పెద్ద ఎత్తున విద్యార్థులు డిమాండ్‌ చేస్తున్నారు.

నీట్‌ పరీక్ష రద్దు చేసి చేసి తిరిగి నిర్వహించాలన్న పిటిషన్లపై సుప్రీంకోర్టు ఇటీవల విచారణ చేపట్టింది. నీట్‌ యూజీ పరీక్షకు సంబంధించిన పేపర్‌ లీక్‌ అయ్యిందనేది స్పష్టమైందని, అయినప్పటికీ తిరిగి పరీక్ష నిర్వహించడం అనేది చివరి ఆప్షన్‌గానే ఉండాలని దేశ సర్వోన్నత న్యాయస్థానం అభిప్రాయపడింది.

