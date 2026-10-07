ఢిల్లీలో కుప్పకూలిన 5 అంతస్తుల భవనం

సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని నగరం ఢిల్లీలో హాస్టల్‌ భవనం కుప్పకూలిన విషాదాన్ని మర్చిపోక ముందే మరో భవనం కూలిపోవడం కలకలం రేపింది. ఈశాన్య ఢిల్లీలోని సీమాపురి ప్రాంతంలో బుధవారం ఈ ప్రమాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. కుప్పకూలిన ఐదు అంతస్తుల భవన శిథిలాల కింద పలువురు చిక్కుకుని ఉండవచ్చనే ఆందోళన మరింత దిగ్భ్రాంతి రేపుతోంది.

ఐదు అంతస్తుల భవనం ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలడంతో జనం హాహాకారాలు, తీవ్ర గందరగోళం నెలకొంది మధ్యాహ్నం 3.30 గంటలకు భవనం కూలి పోయినట్లు ఢిల్లీ అగ్నిమాపక విభాగానికి (డీఎఫ్ఎస్) సమాచారం అందింది. దీంతో వెంటనే వారు అప్రమత్తమయ్యారు. గాలింపు, ఇతర సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగుతున్నా యని అధికారి తెలిపారు. సత్య నికేతన్‌లోని హాస్టల్‌లో ఏడుగురు మృతి చెందగా, పలువురు గాయపడిన విషాదం ఘటన జరిగిన నెల రోజుల తర్వాత మరో ప్రమాదం పలువుర్ని విస్మయానికి గురి చేస్తోంది.

STORY | Few suspected trapped after portion of building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri A few people are suspected to be trapped after the front portion of a building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, an officer said. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the collapse at 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Some people might be trapped in the debris, he said. READ: https://t.co/uhxX1jGFU2 VIDEO |

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026