 ఢిల్లీలో కుప్పకూలిన 5 అంతస్తుల భవనం | A Month After Hostel Tragedy 5 Storey Building Collapses In Delhi, Many Trapped | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

ఢిల్లీలో కుప్పకూలిన 5 అంతస్తుల భవనం

Oct 7 2026 4:57 PM | Updated on Oct 7 2026 5:04 PM

A Month After Hostel Tragedy 5 Storey Building Collapses In Delhi, Many Trapped

సాక్షి, న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని నగరం ఢిల్లీలో హాస్టల్‌ భవనం కుప్పకూలిన విషాదాన్ని మర్చిపోక ముందే మరో  భవనం కూలిపోవడం కలకలం రేపింది. ఈశాన్య ఢిల్లీలోని సీమాపురి ప్రాంతంలో బుధవారం  ఈ ప్రమాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. కుప్పకూలిన ఐదు అంతస్తుల భవన శిథిలాల కింద పలువురు  చిక్కుకుని ఉండవచ్చనే  ఆందోళన  మరింత దిగ్భ్రాంతి రేపుతోంది. 

ఐదు అంతస్తుల భవనం ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలడంతో జనం హాహాకారాలు, తీవ్ర గందరగోళం నెలకొంది మధ్యాహ్నం 3.30 గంటలకు భవనం కూలి పోయినట్లు ఢిల్లీ అగ్నిమాపక విభాగానికి (డీఎఫ్ఎస్) సమాచారం అందింది. దీంతో  వెంటనే వారు అప్రమత్తమయ్యారు. గాలింపు, ఇతర సహాయక చర్యలు కొనసాగుతున్నా యని  అధికారి తెలిపారు. సత్య నికేతన్‌లోని హాస్టల్‌లో ఏడుగురు మృతి చెందగా, పలువురు గాయపడిన విషాదం ఘటన జరిగిన నెల రోజుల తర్వాత  మరో ప్రమాదం పలువుర్ని విస్మయానికి గురి  చేస్తోంది.

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

హనుమాన్ అంశ్‌ మూవీ ప్రెస్ ‍మీట్... (ఫోటోలు)
photo 2

గ్రీన్ డ్రెస్‌లో అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ అందాలు.. (ఫోటోలు)
photo 3

ఆదిలాబాద్ లో సందడి చేసిన హీరోయిన్ వైష్ణవి చైతన్య (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

'రంగస్థలం' నటి పూజిత బర్త్ డే సెలబ్రేషన్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 5

తిరుమల శ్రీవారిని దర్శించుకున్న హీరోయిన్ తమన్నా (ఫొటోలు)

Video

View all
Saudi Arabia Gives Record Crude Oil Discount Why Petrol And Diesel Prices Aren’t Falling in India 1
Video_icon

పెట్రోల్ ధరలు భారీగా తగ్గాయి .... కానీ ఇండియా పెట్రోల్ బంకుల్లో?
Opposition MPs Massive Protest at Jantar Mantar 2
Video_icon

దద్దరిల్లిన ఢిల్లీ జంతర్ మంతర్ లో భారీ నిరసన
High Drama at Siddipet Gandhi Chowk 3
Video_icon

సిద్దిపేట గాంధీ చౌక్ లో హైడ్రామా.. జుట్టు పట్టుకుని కొట్టుకున్న మహిళా నేతలు
YSRCP Massive Rally In Kurnool Katasani Rambhupal Reddy Slams CM Chandrababu 4
Video_icon

కర్నూలు నగరంలో మాజీ ఎమ్మెల్యే కాటసాని ఆధ్వర్యంలో భారీ ర్యాలీ
Horrific Incident In Vijayawada 5
Video_icon

విజయవాడలో దారుణం.. మహిళను పొడిచి చంపిన యువకుడు
Advertisement
 