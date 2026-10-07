సాక్షి, ముంబై : మహారాష్ట్రలోని హింగోలిలో పెట్రోల్ పంప్‌ను సీజ్ చేసే విషయంలో చెలరేగిన వివాదం ఇండియన్ ఆయిల్ అధికారి హత్యకు దారి తీసిన ఘటన కలకం రేపింది. అధికారిక విధులను నిర్వర్తిస్తున్న సమయంలో చనిపోయిన తన సహోద్యోగి మృతికి సంతాపం తెలుపుతూ, ఇండియన్ ఆయిల్ చైర్మన్ అర్విందర్ సింగ్ సాహ్నీ నిందితులపై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని కోరారు. అటు కేంద్ర పెట్రోలియం మంత్రి హర్దీప్ సింగ్ పూరి దిగ్భ్రాంతికరమైన అత్యంత హేయమైన హింసాత్మక చర్య అంటూ ఈ హత్యను తీవ్రంగా ఖండించారు.

పోలీసులు తెలిపిన వివరాల ప్రకారం, గత మూడు నెలలుగా సాంకేతిక సమస్యల కారణంగా చోందిలోని ఇండియన్ ఆయిల్ పెట్రోల్ బంక్‌ మూత పడింది. దీన్ని సీజ్ చేసేందుకు ఇండియన్ ఆయిల్‌లో సేల్స్ మేనేజర్‌గా పనిచేస్తున్న మహేష్ షెల్కే,ఆయన బృందం మంగళవారం సాయంత్రం అక్కడికి చేరింది. అయితే పెట్రోల్ పంప్ ఆపరేటర్ సాహెబ్‌రావ్ పాండవ్‌వీర్ కుటుంబం కార్యకలాపాలను పునఃప్రారంభించడానికి ఒక నెల గడువు కోరినట్లు సమాచారం. అయితే అధికారులు నిరాకరించారు. దీనితో ఇరు వర్గాల మధ్య తీవ్ర వాగ్వాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. అదే సమయంలో అక్కడే ఉన్న పెట్రోల్‌ బంక్‌ యజమాని కొడుకు ఉమేష్ పాండవ్‌వీర్ కత్తితో మహేష్ షెల్కేపై ఏడుసార్లు పొడిచాడు. కడుపు, వీపు, ముఖంపై గాయాలైన షెల్కే కిందపడి అక్కడికక్కడే ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. నిందితుడు ఇతరులు రెండు కార్లలో పరారైన దృశ్యాలు సీసీటీవీలో రికార్డైనాయి.కురుండా పోలీసు స్టేషన్‌లో హత్య కేసు నమోదుచేసిన పోలీసులు నిందితుల కోసం గాలింపు చర్యలు ముమ్మరం చేశారు.

ఈ ఘటనపై ఎక్స్‌ ద్వారా స్పందించిన కేంద్రమంత్రి హర్దీప్ సింగ్ చట్టప్రకారం బాధ్యులపై కఠినమైన చర్యలు తీసుకునేలా మహారాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం పోలీసుల అత్యున్నత అధికారులతో మాట్లాడతామన్నారు. దేశానికి సేవ చేయడానికి నిరంతరం శ్రమించే తమ ఇంధన రంగ సిబ్బంది భద్రత, గౌరవం,రక్షణ మాకు అత్యంత ముఖ్యమన్నారు. పెట్రోలియం మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ , ఇండియన్ ఆయిల్ నుండి పూర్తి మద్దతు ఉంటుందని మృతుని కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు హామీ ఇచ్చారు.



Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic incident in which Shri Mahesh Shelke, Manager (Retail Sales), IndianOil, lost his life in Maharashtra while discharging his official duties. He was a part of a team carrying out the takeover of an IndianOil retail outlet in Hingoli district when he was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon. I strongly condemn this heinous and unacceptable act of violence. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in their hour of unimaginable grief and shock. @PetroleumMin and @IndianOilcl firmly stand with them and will extend all possible support. The issue has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra Government and Police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law. The safety, dignity and security of our energy-sector personnel, who work tirelessly to serve the nation, remain paramount. May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏

— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 7, 2026