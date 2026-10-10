 మస్క్‌కు అందుకే మంట! శ్రీధర్ వెంబు స్ట్రాంగ్‌ కౌంటర్‌ | Starlink India row: Sridhar Vembu hits out Elon Musk | Sakshi
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మస్క్‌కు అందుకే మంట! శ్రీధర్ వెంబు స్ట్రాంగ్‌ కౌంటర్‌

Oct 10 2026 2:51 PM | Updated on Oct 10 2026 3:01 PM

Starlink India row: Sridhar Vembu hits out Elon Musk

ప్రపంచ కుబేరుడు, స్పేస్ ఎక్స్ సీఈవో ఎలాన్ మస్క్‌కు భారత ఐటీ సంస్థ జోహో సీఈవో శ్రీధర్ వెంబు అదిరిపోయే కౌంటర్‌ ఇచ్చారు. తన శాటిలైట్‌ కమ్యూనికేషన్‌ వ్యాపారం స్టార్‌లింక్‌కు భారత మార్కెట్‌లో తలుపులు తెరుచుకోకపోవడంతో అసహనానికి గురవుతున్న ఎలాన్‌ మస్క్‌.. భారత్‌ ఏకాధిపత్యాన్ని ప్రోత్సహిస్తోదని, పోటీకి అవకాశం కల్పించడం లేదంటూ.. భారతీయ పారిశ్రామికవేత్త ముకేశ్‌ అంబానీ గురించి, భారత ప్రభుత్వం గురించి విమర్శలు చేస్తూ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. దానికి శ్రీధర్ వెంబు ఘాటుగా స్పందించారు.

మస్క్ పోస్ట్‌ను రీట్వీట్ చేస్తూ.. ‘ప్రపంచంలోనే అతి తక్కువ డేటా ధరలు భారతదేశంలో ఉన్నాయి. ప్రయాణ సమయాల్లో ఎక్కడ వైఫై దొరుకుతుందా అని ఆతృత పడకుండా నా కంప్యూటర్‌కు నా ఫోన్‌ డేటాను లింక్‌ చేసుకుని పనిచేసుకోగలను. డేటా ధరలు అందుబాటులో ఉండటంతో చాలా మంది భారతీయుల దగ్గర పెద్ద డేటా ప్లాన్లతో డ్యూయల్ సిమ్ ఫోన్లు ఉంటాయి’ అంటూ రాసుకొచ్చారు.

ఇంకా భారతదేశంలో ప్రపంచంలో మందుల ధరలు తక్కువగా ఉంటాయని, అందుకే బయటి దేశాలవాళ్లు ఇక్కడికి వచ్చి మందులు కొనుక్కుంటారని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఇక ప్రపంచంలోనే అతి తక్కువ ఖర్చుతో కూడిన చెల్లింపు వ్యవస్థ యూపీఐ భారత్‌లోనే ఉందన్నారు. పోటీ గురించి మాట్లాడుతున్న మస్క్‌.. తన ఎలక్ట్రిక్‌ కార్ల సంస్థ టెస్లాకు చైనా నుంచి పోటీ లేకుండా రక్షణ కల్పించుకుని అమెరికా మార్కెట్‌లో ఎక్కువ ధరలు ఉండేలా చేసుకున్నారన్నారు.

భారత ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ దేశంలో ఏ రంగంలోనూ ఏకాధిపత్యానికి అవకాశం లేకుండా, అన్ని రంగాల్లో ఆరోగ్యకరమైన పోటీకి అవకాశం కల్పిస్తున్నారన్నారు. అందుకే దేశంలో ధరలు సామాన్యులకు అందుబాటులో ఉన్నాయన్నారు.

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