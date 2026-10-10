ప్రపంచ కుబేరుడు, స్పేస్ ఎక్స్ సీఈవో ఎలాన్ మస్క్‌కు భారత ఐటీ సంస్థ జోహో సీఈవో శ్రీధర్ వెంబు అదిరిపోయే కౌంటర్‌ ఇచ్చారు. తన శాటిలైట్‌ కమ్యూనికేషన్‌ వ్యాపారం స్టార్‌లింక్‌కు భారత మార్కెట్‌లో తలుపులు తెరుచుకోకపోవడంతో అసహనానికి గురవుతున్న ఎలాన్‌ మస్క్‌.. భారత్‌ ఏకాధిపత్యాన్ని ప్రోత్సహిస్తోదని, పోటీకి అవకాశం కల్పించడం లేదంటూ.. భారతీయ పారిశ్రామికవేత్త ముకేశ్‌ అంబానీ గురించి, భారత ప్రభుత్వం గురించి విమర్శలు చేస్తూ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. దానికి శ్రీధర్ వెంబు ఘాటుగా స్పందించారు.

మస్క్ పోస్ట్‌ను రీట్వీట్ చేస్తూ.. ‘ప్రపంచంలోనే అతి తక్కువ డేటా ధరలు భారతదేశంలో ఉన్నాయి. ప్రయాణ సమయాల్లో ఎక్కడ వైఫై దొరుకుతుందా అని ఆతృత పడకుండా నా కంప్యూటర్‌కు నా ఫోన్‌ డేటాను లింక్‌ చేసుకుని పనిచేసుకోగలను. డేటా ధరలు అందుబాటులో ఉండటంతో చాలా మంది భారతీయుల దగ్గర పెద్ద డేటా ప్లాన్లతో డ్యూయల్ సిమ్ ఫోన్లు ఉంటాయి’ అంటూ రాసుకొచ్చారు.

ఇంకా భారతదేశంలో ప్రపంచంలో మందుల ధరలు తక్కువగా ఉంటాయని, అందుకే బయటి దేశాలవాళ్లు ఇక్కడికి వచ్చి మందులు కొనుక్కుంటారని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఇక ప్రపంచంలోనే అతి తక్కువ ఖర్చుతో కూడిన చెల్లింపు వ్యవస్థ యూపీఐ భారత్‌లోనే ఉందన్నారు. పోటీ గురించి మాట్లాడుతున్న మస్క్‌.. తన ఎలక్ట్రిక్‌ కార్ల సంస్థ టెస్లాకు చైనా నుంచి పోటీ లేకుండా రక్షణ కల్పించుకుని అమెరికా మార్కెట్‌లో ఎక్కువ ధరలు ఉండేలా చేసుకున్నారన్నారు.

భారత ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ దేశంలో ఏ రంగంలోనూ ఏకాధిపత్యానికి అవకాశం లేకుండా, అన్ని రంగాల్లో ఆరోగ్యకరమైన పోటీకి అవకాశం కల్పిస్తున్నారన్నారు. అందుకే దేశంలో ధరలు సామాన్యులకు అందుబాటులో ఉన్నాయన్నారు.

India has the among the lowest data prices in the world. It is so good that I don't even bother to connect to local Wifi when I travel in India and just tether my phone to work on my computer. Indians routinely have dual SIM phones with large data plans because they are so affordable. Ambani's launch of Jio is directly responsible for the low data prices Indians enjoy. India has among the lowest drug prices in the world (and going lower still). People who visit India buy medicines to take home quite regularly now. India has among the lowest cost payment systems in the world in UPI. On the other hand, Tesla is protected from Chinese competition in the US market, keeping EV prices higher in America than elsewhere. Prime Minister Modi has worked hard to create a competitive economy where the benefits flow to the average Indian. His government does not tolerate monopolies. He has also actively promoted and encouraged a massive surge in startups and that is the best signal of a highly competitive economy. Directly due to Modi government policy, Indian startups are making major advances in low cost rockets and that poses a threat to SpaceX the same say the Chinese EVs threaten Tesla. These are the facts Elon.

— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 10, 2026