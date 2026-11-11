 వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ను కలిసిన కొత్త మేయర్‌ రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌ | Anantapur Mayor Ramesh Goud Meets YS Jagan At Tadepalli, Receives Guidance On Serving The Public, Watch Video Inside | Sakshi
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వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ను కలిసిన కొత్త మేయర్‌ రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌

Nov 11 2026 5:27 PM | Updated on Nov 11 2026 5:43 PM

New Mayor Ramesh Goud meets YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jagan

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: అనంతపురం నూతన మేయర్‌ రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌ వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డిని తాడేపల్లిలో మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా కలిశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా స్థానిక ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించిన రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌ను జగన్‌ అభినందించారు. తనకు మేయర్‌గా అవకాశం కల్పించినందుకు రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌ ఈ సందర్భంగా జగన్‌కు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు.

ప్రజలకు నిరంతరం అందుబాటులో ఉండాలి
ఈ సందర్భంగా రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌కు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ పలు కీలక సూచనలు చేశారు. మేయర్‌గా ప్రజలకు నిరంతరం అందుబాటులో ఉంటూ వారి సమస్యలను పరిష్కరించేందుకు కృషి చేయాలని సూచించారు. ప్రజలు తనపై ఉంచిన నమ్మకాన్ని మరింతగా నిలబెట్టుకోవాలని అన్నారు. ప్రజలకు సేవ చేసే గొప్ప అవకాశం లభించిందని, ఈ అవకాశాన్ని సద్వినియోగం చేసుకోవాలని తెలిపారు. ప్రజా సమస్యల పరిష్కారానికి ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తూ, ప్రజల ఆదరాభిమానాలను పొందాలని జగన్‌ సూచించారు. రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌ రాజకీయంగా మరింత ఉన్నత స్థాయికి ఎదగాలని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఆకాంక్షించారు.

ఇదీ చదవండి: కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ కీలక నిర్ణయాలు

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