సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: అనంతపురం నూతన మేయర్‌ రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌ వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌మోహన్‌రెడ్డిని తాడేపల్లిలో మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా కలిశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా స్థానిక ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించిన రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌ను జగన్‌ అభినందించారు. తనకు మేయర్‌గా అవకాశం కల్పించినందుకు రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌ ఈ సందర్భంగా జగన్‌కు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు.

ప్రజలకు నిరంతరం అందుబాటులో ఉండాలి

ఈ సందర్భంగా రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌కు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ పలు కీలక సూచనలు చేశారు. మేయర్‌గా ప్రజలకు నిరంతరం అందుబాటులో ఉంటూ వారి సమస్యలను పరిష్కరించేందుకు కృషి చేయాలని సూచించారు. ప్రజలు తనపై ఉంచిన నమ్మకాన్ని మరింతగా నిలబెట్టుకోవాలని అన్నారు. ప్రజలకు సేవ చేసే గొప్ప అవకాశం లభించిందని, ఈ అవకాశాన్ని సద్వినియోగం చేసుకోవాలని తెలిపారు. ప్రజా సమస్యల పరిష్కారానికి ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తూ, ప్రజల ఆదరాభిమానాలను పొందాలని జగన్‌ సూచించారు. రమేష్‌ గౌడ్‌ రాజకీయంగా మరింత ఉన్నత స్థాయికి ఎదగాలని వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఆకాంక్షించారు.

ఇదీ చదవండి: కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ కీలక నిర్ణయాలు

Serve people, uphold their trust: YS Jagan to Anantapur Mayor Tadepalli, Nov 11: Newly elected Anantapur Mayor C. Ramesh Goud, accompanied by his family, met former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office. Congratulating Ramesh Goud, YS Jagan urged him to remain accessible, address public grievances sincerely, prioritise city development and work inclusively for all communities. He said Anantapur’s people stood firmly with YSRCP despite the ruling coalition’s conspiracies, inducements and intimidation. Every elected representative must honour that trust through dedicated public service. He wished Ramesh Goud continued political growth and success. Ramesh Goud thanked YS Jagan for entrusting him with the mayoral responsibility and expressed gratitude to senior party leaders, workers and Anantapur residents for their support. He pledged to work tirelessly for public welfare and city development. MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy and senior leaders Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Sake Sailajanath, Talari Rangaiah and Naresh Kumar Reddy attended.

— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) November 11, 2026