కేంద్రమంత్రి కిషన్ రెడ్డికి కరోనా

ఢిల్లీ: కేంద్రమంత్రి కిషన్‌రెడ్డి కరోనా బారిన పడ్డారు. చిన్నపాటి లక్షణాలు ఉండటంతో పరీక్షలు చేయించుకోగా కరోనా పాజిటివ్‌గా నిర్ధారణ అయినట్లు కిషన్‌రెడ్డి తెలిపారు. తనకు కరోనా రావడంతో సెల్ఫ్‌ ఐసోలేషన్‌లోకి వెళ్లినట్లు కిషన్‌రెడ్డి ట్వీటర్‌ ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు. అన్ని కోవిడ్ ప్రోటోకాల్ పాటిస్తూ చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. ఇటీవల తనను కలిసిన వారు ముందస్తు జాగ్రత్తగా కరోనా టెస్టులు చేయించుకోవాలని సూచించారు.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested.

— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 20, 2022