సీఈసీ జ్ఞానేశ్‌ కుమార్‌ దిగిపోవాల్సిందే: కేటీఆర్‌

సాక్షి, హైదరాబాద్‌: దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ‘సర్‌’(SIR) ప్రక్రియపై నిరసనలు కొనసాగుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ వర్కింగ్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌ కేటీఆర్‌ స్పందించారు. భారత రాజ్యాంగం కంటే ఎవరూ గొప్పవారు కాదని, ఏ భారత పౌరుడి ఓటు హక్కును తొలగించలేరని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఎన్నికల ప్రధాన కమిషనర్‌ జ్ఞానేశ్‌ కుమార్‌ పదవి నుంచి తప్పుకోవాలని డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు.

మాజీ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా స్పందిస్తూ.. ఏ వ్యక్తి కూడా వ్యవస్థ కంటే గొప్పవారు కాదని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఎంతోమంది వ్యక్తులు వచ్చి వెళ్లినా భారతదేశం తన బలాన్ని నిలబెట్టుకుందని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. అలాంటప్పుడు ఒక్క వ్యక్తిని కాపాడేందుకు ఎందుకంత ఆరాటమని ప్రశ్నించారు. 140 కోట్ల మంది భారతీయుల హక్కుల కంటే ఒక వ్యక్తి ఎలా గొప్పవాడవుతారని నిలదీశారు.

SIR ప్రక్రియలో చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని ఆరోపిస్తున్న అక్రమాలపై సుప్రీంకోర్టు సుమోటోగా విచారణ చేపట్టాలని కేటీఆర్‌ కోరారు. సుప్రీంకోర్టు సిట్టింగ్‌ జడ్జి నేతృత్వంలో స్వతంత్ర దర్యాప్తునకు ఆదేశించాలని బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ తరఫున డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు. ప్రజాస్వామ్య వ్యవస్థను దెబ్బతీసే ప్రయత్నాలను అడ్డుకోవాలని తన ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

Nothing is greater than the Constitution of India. And no indian citizen can be stripped of their right to vote Gyanesh Kumar must go! No individual is above the institution This nation has seen many individuals come and go -and it has stayed strong, it has survived beautifully. So why this desperation to protect one man? How can one man be greater than the rights of 1.4 billion Indians? Time's up for Gyanesh Kumar and for anyone trying to build a quasi-system that destroys the soul of this great nation We the BRS party reiterate our demand that Supreme Court needs to to take suo moto cognisance of the irregularities in SIR process and order an independent investigation headed by a sitting judge Jai Telangana Jai Hind

— KTR (@KTRBRS) October 9, 2026