తమిళనాడులో భారీ పేలుడు

చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులో బుధవారం ఉదయం భారీ పేలుడు సంభవించింది. ఈ పేలుడు ధాటికి నలుగురు మృతి చెందగా, 12 మందికి గాయాలైనట్లు సమాచారం. విరుదునగర్ జిల్లా కారియాపట్టీలోని ఓ క్వారీలో ఈ పేలుడు సంభవించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. పేలుడు ధాటికి కార్మికులు ఎగిరిపడ్డారు. ప్రమాదానికి సంబంధించి పూర్తి సమాచారం అందాల్సి ఉంది.
Tamil Nadu | At least three people died in an explosion that occurred in a stone quarry near the Kariapatti area of Virudhunagar district, this morning. Rescue operation is underway: Virudhunagar Fire and Rescue Department,