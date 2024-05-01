 తమిళనాడులో భారీ పేలుడు | Sakshi
తమిళనాడులో భారీ పేలుడు

Published Wed, May 1 2024 10:57 AM

Explosion at Stone Quarry in Virudhunagar District

చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులో  బుధవారం ఉదయం  భారీ పేలుడు సంభవించింది.  ఈ పేలుడు ధాటికి నలుగురు మృతి చెందగా, 12 మందికి గాయాలైనట్లు సమాచారం. విరుదునగర్‌ జిల్లా కారియాపట్టీలోని ఓ క్వారీలో ఈ పేలుడు సంభవించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. పేలుడు ధాటికి కార్మికులు ఎగిరిపడ్డారు. ప్రమాదానికి సంబంధించి పూర్తి సమాచారం అందాల్సి ఉంది.

tamil nadu explosion stone quarry Virudhunagar district

