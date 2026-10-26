Delhi: కూలిన భవనం.. తండ్రీకొడుకులు దుర్మరణం

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ఢిల్లీలోని హర్ష్ విహార్ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ పరిధిలోని మిలన్ గార్డెన్ ప్రాంతంలో ఒక పాత భవనం ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలింది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో భవన శిథిలాల కింద చిక్కుకున్న చందర్ పాల్ (60), విజయ్ కుమార్ (33) అనే తండ్రీకొడుకులు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. ఆ భవనంపై అదనంగా మరో అంతస్తు నిర్మాణానికి పనులు జరుగుతున్నట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.
#WATCH | Delhi Ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood arrive at the spot where a building collapsed in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar, Northeast Delhi. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra says, "...The fire department and NDRF personnel are actively engaged...It is believed that two individuals may be trapped beneath the debris, though there have been no reports of fatalities thus far; efforts are underway to rescue them. All relevant agencies are fully mobilized. This is, without a doubt, an unfortunate incident, and the circumstances surrounding its occurrence will certainly be investigated. At first glance, it appears that an attempt was being made to install a new lintel; it collapsed, causing the floor below to cave in as well, trapping two people—reportedly a father and his son...The reasons behind the collapses in Seemapuri, Seelampur, Mustafabad, and Babarpur are well-known, and the sites have been inspected. We visited those locations as well, and it is clear that such incidents are a direct consequence of illegal construction"
— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026
కొత్తగా స్లాబ్ వేస్తున్న సమయంలో పాత కింది స్లాబ్ బరువును తట్టుకోలేక కుంగిపోవడం వల్లే ఈ ముప్పు వాటిల్లింది. సమాచారం అందిన వెంటనే ఐదు ఫైర్ ఇంజిన్లు, ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ సిబ్బంది, స్థానిక పోలీసులు ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకున్నారు. సుమారు 14 గంటలపాటు శ్రమించి శిథిలాలను తొలగించి సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టారు. ప్రమాద స్థలాన్ని ఢిల్లీ మంత్రులు కపిల్ మిశ్రా, ఆశిష్ సూద్ సందర్శించి సహాయక చర్యలను పర్యవేక్షించారు. ఈ అక్రమ నిర్మాణాల తీరుపై సమగ్ర విచారణ జరిపి తగిన చర్యలు తీసుకుంటామని తెలిపారు.
ఇదీ చదవండి: బిగ్ బాస్ నుండి మేరీ కోమ్ ఔట్.. ఆమె ఆట తీరిదే!