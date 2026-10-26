Delhi: కూలిన భవనం.. తండ్రీకొడుకులు దుర్మరణం

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ఢిల్లీలోని హర్ష్ విహార్ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ పరిధిలోని మిలన్ గార్డెన్ ప్రాంతంలో ఒక పాత భవనం ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలింది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో భవన శిథిలాల కింద చిక్కుకున్న చందర్ పాల్ (60), విజయ్ కుమార్ (33) అనే తండ్రీకొడుకులు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. ఆ భవనంపై అదనంగా మరో అంతస్తు నిర్మాణానికి పనులు జరుగుతున్నట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు.



#WATCH | Delhi Ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood arrive at the spot where a building collapsed in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar, Northeast Delhi. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra says, "...The fire department and NDRF personnel are actively engaged...It is believed that two individuals may be trapped beneath the debris, though there have been no reports of fatalities thus far; efforts are underway to rescue them. All relevant agencies are fully mobilized. This is, without a doubt, an unfortunate incident, and the circumstances surrounding its occurrence will certainly be investigated. At first glance, it appears that an attempt was being made to install a new lintel; it collapsed, causing the floor below to cave in as well, trapping two people—reportedly a father and his son...The reasons behind the collapses in Seemapuri, Seelampur, Mustafabad, and Babarpur are well-known, and the sites have been inspected. We visited those locations as well, and it is clear that such incidents are a direct consequence of illegal construction"

— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026