Brahmastra Movie: ట్రెండింగ్‌లో #BoycottBrahmastra.. కారణం ఇదే..

Jun 16, 2022, 17:25 IST
This Is Why Boycott Brahmastra Trending Netizens Upset With Ranbir Kapoor - Sakshi

This Is Why Boycott Brahmastra Trending Netizens Upset With Ranbir Kapoor: బాలీవుడ్‌లో అత్యంత ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందుతున్న భారీ పాన్ ఇండియా  చిత్రం `బ్రహ్మాస్త్ర`. అయాన్‌ ముఖర్జీ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో ‘బ్రహ్మస్త్రం’ పేరుతో విడుదల చేయబోతున్నారు. రణ్‌బీర్‌ కపూర్‌, అలియాభట్‌ జంటగా నటిస్తున్నఈ చిత్రంలో  బిగ్‌బీ అమితాబ్‌ బచ్చన్‌, నాగార్జున, మౌనీ రాయ్‌ పలు కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. వీరితోపాటు బాలీవుడ్‌ బాద్‌షా షారుక్‌ ఖాన్‌ అతిథి పాత్రలో మెరవనున్నాడని సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రం నుంచి ఇటీవల ట్రైలర్‌ విడుదల చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. రిలీజైన అతి కొద్ది సమయంలో మంచి రెస్పాన్స్‌ వచ్చింది. 

అలాగే ఈ మూవీ మంచి స్పందనతోపాటు  విమర్శలు కూడా ఎదుర్కొంటోంది. '#BycottBrahmastra' అంటూ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ట్రెండింగ్‌గా నిలిచింది. అందుకు కారణం ఆ మూవీ ట్రైలర్‌లో చూపించిన ఒక సన్నివేశమే. ఈ ట్రైలర్‌లో రణ్‌బీర్‌ కపూర్‌ గుడిలోకి వెళ్తూ గంటలు కొడతాడు. కానీ ఆ సమయంలో రణ్‌బీర్‌ షూ ధరించి ఉంటాడు. ఇదే ఈ విమర్శలకు కారణంగా మారింది. ఇది చూసిన నెటిజన్స్‌ ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. '#BycottBrahmastra' ట్యాగ్‌తో బాలీవుడ్‌ను ఏకిపారేస్తున్నారు. 'అరే వా.. బాలీవుడ్‌ షూలతో గుడిలోకి వెళ్లింది. ఈ మూవీని బాయ్‌కాట్‌ చేయండి', 'ఎందుకు అతను షూలతో టెంపుల్‌లోకి వెళ్లాడు' అంటూ తదితర ట్వీట్‌లతో 'బ్రహ్మాస్త్ర' మూవీకి నిరసన సెగ తగిలింది. 

