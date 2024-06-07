Manamey X Review: ‘మనమే’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

శర్వానంద్‌, కృతీశెట్టి హీరోహీరోయిన్లుగా నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘మనమే’. ట్యాలెంటెడ్ డైరెక్టర్ శ్రీరామ్ ఆదిత్య దర్శకత్వంలో, పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ బ్యానర్ పై రామ్‌సే స్టూడియోస్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్ లో నిర్మాత టిజి విశ్వప్రసాద్‌ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించారు.. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, టీజర్, ఇతర ప్రమోషనల్ కంటెంట్ ట్రెమండస్ రెస్పాన్స్ తో హ్యుజ్ బజ్ ని క్రియేట్ చేశాయి. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(జూన్‌ 7) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తన అభిప్రాయాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? శర్వా ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర విషయాలను ఎక్స్‌(ట్విటర్‌)లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చదివేయండి

ఎక్స్‌లో ఈ సినిమాకు పాజిటివ్‌ టాక్‌ వినిపిస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని చాలా మంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. ఎమోషన్స్‌తో పాటు ఫన్‌ కూడా వర్కౌట్‌ అయిందని చెబుతున్నారు.

#Manamey #Sharwanand

Lead pair is the main positive for the film 🎥

Colourful good first half 😍

Ekkuva fun ekkuva emotion 🥰

Cinematography is top notch 🔥🔥@SriramAdittya gaaru mii taking super sir 💥💥

On to the second half 👍 pic.twitter.com/kO7WODCvjN — Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) June 7, 2024 కృతీ-శర్వాల జంట ఈ సినిమాకు పాజిటివ్‌ పాయింట్‌. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ కలర్‌ఫుల్‌గా ఉంది.ఫన్‌తో పాటు ఎమోషన్‌ కూడా ఆకట్టుకునేలా ఉంది. సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ బాగుంది. శ్రీరామ్‌ ఆదిత్య టేకింగ​్‌ సూపర్‌ అంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ కామెంట్‌ చేశాడు.

Just watched the film #Manamey and I have to say lengthy emotional film.

Rating: 2.8/5



Positives:

Sharwanand

Kid Actor

Comedy

Music

Emotion



Negatives:

Krithi Shetty

To Many Songs

Lagged

Slow Narration

CGI

Direction



Overall decent entertainer to watch with family this… pic.twitter.com/edwQFwsOta — Movie Buff (@itsurmoviebuff) June 7, 2024

ఇప్పుడే సినిమా చూశాను. ఎమోషనల్‌ లెన్తీ ఫిల్మ్‌. శర్వా,కృతీ, కిడ్స్‌ కామెడీతో పాటు మ్యూజిక్‌, ఎమోషన్‌ సినిమాకు ప్లస్‌ పాయింట్స్‌. ఎక్కువ పాటలు, స్లో నెరేషన్‌ సినిమాకు మైనస్‌ అంటూ 2.8/5 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు మరో నెటిజన్‌

#Manamey



1st half: Intro, Comedy scenes👍, Some emotional scenes 👍, Interval Is Good, cinematography Excellent🔥



Good 1st half



2nd half: Slow paced screenplay, emotional scenes are okay, Dragged In Many scenes, Climax is Okay



Good 2nd half



Overall: HIT / 3/5 — tolly_wood_UK_US_Europe (@tolly_UK_US_EU) June 7, 2024

ఫస్టాఫ్‌లో ఎమోషనల్‌ సీన్స్‌, కామెడీ బాగుంది. ఇంటెర్వల్‌ సీన్‌ గుడ్‌, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ బాగుంది. సెకండాఫ్‌ కాస్త సాగదీతగా అనిపించింది అని ఓ నెటిజన్‌ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.

#Manamey is an inferior movie that tries to fall into the feel good family/love drama template. The 1st half is watchable with some light hearted comedy that somewhat works. However, the 2nd half goes on endlessly without any impactful scenes. The emotional connect needed for… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 7, 2024

#Manamey Movie Review

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️#Sharwanand looks #Charming in the film. With decent acting #KrithiShetty impressed with her performance. #Kid acting thop

Overall a good feel good family drama🎥#SriramAdittya cinematography is top notch📷💥#Pitapuram lo success meet fix pic.twitter.com/54KspGvkjy — Daily info -999 (@karthik34156235) June 7, 2024