Manamey X Review: ‘మనమే’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే..

శర్వానంద్, కృతీశెట్టి హీరోహీరోయిన్లుగా నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం ‘మనమే’. ట్యాలెంటెడ్ డైరెక్టర్ శ్రీరామ్ ఆదిత్య దర్శకత్వంలో, పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ బ్యానర్ పై రామ్సే స్టూడియోస్ ప్రొడక్షన్ లో నిర్మాత టిజి విశ్వప్రసాద్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించారు.. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, టీజర్, ఇతర ప్రమోషనల్ కంటెంట్ ట్రెమండస్ రెస్పాన్స్ తో హ్యుజ్ బజ్ ని క్రియేట్ చేశాయి. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(జూన్ 7) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్డే ఫస్ట్ షో పడిపోయింది. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా తన అభిప్రాయాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? శర్వా ఖాతాలో హిట్ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర విషయాలను ఎక్స్(ట్విటర్)లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చదివేయండి
ఎక్స్లో ఈ సినిమాకు పాజిటివ్ టాక్ వినిపిస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని చాలా మంది కామెంట్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఎమోషన్స్తో పాటు ఫన్ కూడా వర్కౌట్ అయిందని చెబుతున్నారు.
— Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) June 7, 2024 కృతీ-శర్వాల జంట ఈ సినిమాకు పాజిటివ్ పాయింట్. ఫస్టాఫ్ కలర్ఫుల్గా ఉంది.ఫన్తో పాటు ఎమోషన్ కూడా ఆకట్టుకునేలా ఉంది. సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ బాగుంది. శ్రీరామ్ ఆదిత్య టేకింగ్ సూపర్ అంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ చేశాడు.
ఇప్పుడే సినిమా చూశాను. ఎమోషనల్ లెన్తీ ఫిల్మ్. శర్వా,కృతీ, కిడ్స్ కామెడీతో పాటు మ్యూజిక్, ఎమోషన్ సినిమాకు ప్లస్ పాయింట్స్. ఎక్కువ పాటలు, స్లో నెరేషన్ సినిమాకు మైనస్ అంటూ 2.8/5 రేటింగ్ ఇచ్చాడు మరో నెటిజన్
ఫస్టాఫ్లో ఎమోషనల్ సీన్స్, కామెడీ బాగుంది. ఇంటెర్వల్ సీన్ గుడ్, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ బాగుంది. సెకండాఫ్ కాస్త సాగదీతగా అనిపించింది అని ఓ నెటిజన్ రాసుకొచ్చాడు.
