సాధారణంగానే రజనీకాంత్ సినిమాలకి తమిళ్తో పాటు టాలీవుడ్లోనూ భారీ ఎత్తున అభిమానులు ఉంటారు. ఇక ఆయన సినిమాలో నాగార్జున లాంటి స్టార్ హీరో విలన్గా నటిస్తే..ఇక్కడ అంచనాలు పెరిగిపోవడం స్వరసాధారణమే. అందుకే కూలీ సినిమాపై మొదటి నుంచి టాలీవుడ్లోనూ భారీ అంచనాలు ఉన్నాయి. లోకేష్ కనగరాజ్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం ఎట్టకేలకు నేడు(ఆగస్ట్ 14) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల బొమ్మపడిపోయింది.
సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ఎక్స్ వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? విలన్గా నాగార్జున మెప్పించాడా? రజనీకాంత్ ఖాతాలో మరో హిట్ పడిందా? తదితర విషయాలను ఎక్స్లో చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చదివేయండి.
1st half done in Albion Cinemas Toronto.
Quite average, with unwanted heavy Ani music. Rajini looks good.Sruthi annoying as always. Concept and story line quite meh. Lokesh worst 1st half in his career. Still movie moving fast.
#CoolieReview
Story: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Screen play: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
BGM: 💥💥💥💥💥💥
Surprise elements: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Twist and turns: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Artist performance: 💥💥💥💥
Camera work: 🥶🥵🥵🥵
AND
Rajinikanth: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Aamir Khan: 🥵🥵🥵🥵#Rajinikanth | #SuperstarRajinikanth | #Coolie
#Coolie 1st half - Superb 👌 Interval Block with great surprise &vintage song KingPin 👑 investigative portions are OK thus far however #SuperstarRajinikanth aura & emotional scene works thus far#Monica song 👌 😍 #PoojaHegde 💃#Coolie #rajinikanth𓃵 #Thalaivar #CoolieReview https://t.co/Tgq770cHlK pic.twitter.com/UIypMkeS6z
#Coolie first half knocks it out of the park. gripping drama, full-on fan service, and an interval block that’ll give you goosebumps. #Rajinikanth is pure mass mayhem 🔥
#COOLIE Very Good First Half 🥵🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥
BLOCKBUSTER BANG interval FOR #CoolieThePowerHouse 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Rajinikanth intro 🔥🔥🔥
Anirudh music , songs and bgm 🔥
gripping drama, full-on fan service#Nagarjuna , #AmirKhan , #ShrutiHaasan good performances#CoolieReview https://t.co/rOOwObMkse
