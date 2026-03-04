 'ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ అల్లు కుటుంబం తరఫున కృతజ్ఞతలు' | Allu Arjun tweet On Allu Sirish Pre wedding Celebrations | Sakshi
Allu Arjun: 'ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ అల్లు కుటుంబం తరఫున కృతజ్ఞతలు'

Mar 4 2026 11:26 PM | Updated on Mar 4 2026 11:26 PM

Allu Arjun tweet On Allu Sirish Pre wedding Celebrations

ఐకాన్ స్టార్ అల్లు ‍అర్జున్ తమ్ముడు శిరీష్‌ ప్రీ వెడ్డింగ్‌ ఈవెంట్‌పై ట్వీట్ చేశారు. తన తమ్ముడు అల్లు శిరీష్ ప్రీ వెడ్డింగ్‌ రిసెప్షన్‌కు హాజరైన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు.   అందమైన జంటకు తమ ఆశీస్సులు కురిపించిన వారందరికీ కృతజ్ఞతలు చెబుతూ పోస్ట్ చేశారు. ప్రపంచం నలుమూలల నుంచి శుభాకాంక్షలు రావడం మా హృదయాలు కృతజ్ఞతతో నిండిపోయానని అల్లు అర్జున్ రాసుకొచ్చారు.

కాగా.. అల్లు శిరీష్- నయనిక వెడ్డింగ్‌ ఈ నెల 6న జరగనుంది. అంతకుముందే టాలీవుడ్ ఇండస్ట్రీ ప్రముఖుల కోసం ఈనెల 2న గ్రాండ్ ప్రీ వెడ్డింగ్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ నిర్వహించారు. అల్లు స్టూడియోస్‌లో జరిగిన ఈ ఈవెంట్‌లో టాలీవుడ్ సినీ ప్రముఖులంతా పాల్గొన్నారు. 
 

 

