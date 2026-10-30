వెంకటేశ్, త్రివిక్రమ్ కాంబోలో తెరకెక్కిన సినిమా 'ఆదర్శ కుటుంబం'. పలుమార్లు వాయిదా పడి ఎట్టకేలకు థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చింది. ముందు నుంచే దీనిపై పెద్దగా హైప్ లేదు. మరి ఈ సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? బిగ్ స్క్రీన్లపై చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ఏమంటున్నారు? ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి? (Aadarsha Kutumbam X Review)

(ఇదీ చదవండి: శోభనం జరగనివ్వని 'తోకచుక్క'.. మలయాళ థ్రిల్లర్ 'ధూమకేతు' ఓటీటీ రివ్యూ)

గతంలో వెంకటేశ్ నటించిన నువ్వు నాకు నచ్చావ్, మల్లీశ్వరి సినిమాలకు త్రివిక్రమ్ రచయితగా పనిచేశారు. ఆ మూవీస్ ఇప్పటికీ ఎవర్ గ్రీన్. దీంతో వీళ్లు కలిసి పనిచేశారనేసరికి ఎలాంటి కంటెంట్‌తో వస్తారా అని అంతా అనుకున్నారు. కానీ టాక్ మిశ్రమంగా ఉంది. ఫస్టాప్, ఇంటర్వెల్ బాగున్నాయి గానీ సెకండాఫ్ మైనస్ అయిందని ట్వీట్స్ పెడుతున్నారు. ఫైట్స్ పరంగా 'బ్లాస్ట్' సినిమా పోలికలు కనిపించినట్లు పలువురు నెటిజన్లు చెప్పుకొస్తున్నారు.

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఓటీటీలో బ్యూటీఫుల్ సినిమా.. 'బత్తా' తెలుగు రివ్యూ)

#AadarshaKutumbam #AK47 - Review ❤️ #AadarshaKutumbam - House No. 47 (AK-47) Is A Telugu Family Action-Comedy Drama That Revolves Around #Chittibabu, A Middle-Class Bank Employee Who Struggles To Manage His Family's Problems. His Wife #Swarna's Financial Decisions, Their Daughter's Love Life And Their Son's Lack Of Interest In Studies Create Several Complications At Home. However, When An Unexpected Incident Turns Their Lives Upside Down, The Story Takes A Completely Different Direction, Moving From Family Entertainment Into Action And Thriller Territory🔥. Director #TrivikramSrinivas Builds The Narrative Around Family Relationships, Financial Pressure, Hidden Secrets And The Unexpected Side Of Ordinary People. #Venkatesh❤️ Leads The Film As Chittibabu And Brings His Natural Comedy Timing And Family Entertainer Appeal To The Character. His Transformation From An Ordinary Family Man Into A More Aggressive Character Is One Of The Main Attractions🔥. #SrinidhiShetty Plays Swarna And Adds Energy To The Family Portions. #NaraRohith Brings A Serious Dimension As The Police Officer, While #NivethaPethuraj, #YuvinaParthavi And #RajaPrajwal Contribute To The Family And Supporting Tracks. #VennelaKishore, #Satya, #RaoRamesh, #Brahmaji And #RaghuBabu Add Further Support To The Ensemble. Director #TrivikramSrinivas🎬 Combines His Familiar Family Comedy And Dialogue-Driven Entertainment With A Darker Action-Thriller Element. The First Half Focuses On Family Humour, Entertaining Conversations And Character Introductions, While The Interval Twist Changes The Narrative Direction💥. #RaviKChandran's Cinematography🎥 Gives The Film A Rich Visual Presentation, And #NavinNooli's Editing Supports The Commercial Narrative. #ThamanS's Background Score🎶 Adds Energy To The Action And Elevation Sequences. One Of The Biggest Positives🔥 Is The Combination Of #Venkatesh And #TrivikramSrinivas, Along With The Family Comedy And Unexpected Genre Shift. The Interactions Between Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty And The Children Provide Entertaining Moments❤️. The Interval Twist Creates Curiosity, And The Second-Half Action Track Gives Venkatesh An Opportunity To Explore A Different Side Of His Character. However😕, Some Portions In The Second Half Feel Slow, And Certain Flashback And Action Sequences Have A Routine Feel. The Narrative Also Struggles To Maintain The First-Half Energy Throughout. The Major Highlights🔥 Are #Venkatesh's Performance And Character Transformation, #TrivikramSrinivas's Dialogues, The Family Comedy, The Interval Twist, #SrinidhiShetty's Contribution, #NaraRohith's Serious Role And #ThamanS's Background Score🎶. The Main Drawbacks Are The Second-Half Pacing And The Familiar Treatment Of Some Action And Flashback Portions. Overall #AadarshaKutumbam - House No. 47 Is A Decent Commercial Family Entertainer With An Interesting Combination Of Comedy, Emotion And Action👌. #Venkatesh's Screen Presence And The First-Half Entertainment Work In Its Favour, While The Unexpected Shift In The Story Adds A Different Dimension. However, The Less Consistent Second Half Prevents The Film From Becoming A Completely Satisfying Experience. Despite Its Flaws, It Offers Enough Entertaining Moments To Make It A Decent One-Time Watch For Family Audiences And #Venkatesh Fans. RATING : 2.75/5

— Cinemy (@HdUpdatesMovie1) October 30, 2026