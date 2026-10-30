వెంకటేశ్, త్రివిక్రమ్ కాంబోలో తెరకెక్కిన సినిమా 'ఆదర్శ కుటుంబం'. పలుమార్లు వాయిదా పడి ఎట్టకేలకు థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చింది. ముందు నుంచే దీనిపై పెద్దగా హైప్ లేదు. మరి ఈ సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? బిగ్ స్క్రీన్లపై చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ఏమంటున్నారు? ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి? (Aadarsha Kutumbam X Review)
(ఇదీ చదవండి: శోభనం జరగనివ్వని 'తోకచుక్క'.. మలయాళ థ్రిల్లర్ 'ధూమకేతు' ఓటీటీ రివ్యూ)
గతంలో వెంకటేశ్ నటించిన నువ్వు నాకు నచ్చావ్, మల్లీశ్వరి సినిమాలకు త్రివిక్రమ్ రచయితగా పనిచేశారు. ఆ మూవీస్ ఇప్పటికీ ఎవర్ గ్రీన్. దీంతో వీళ్లు కలిసి పనిచేశారనేసరికి ఎలాంటి కంటెంట్తో వస్తారా అని అంతా అనుకున్నారు. కానీ టాక్ మిశ్రమంగా ఉంది. ఫస్టాప్, ఇంటర్వెల్ బాగున్నాయి గానీ సెకండాఫ్ మైనస్ అయిందని ట్వీట్స్ పెడుతున్నారు. ఫైట్స్ పరంగా 'బ్లాస్ట్' సినిమా పోలికలు కనిపించినట్లు పలువురు నెటిజన్లు చెప్పుకొస్తున్నారు.
(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఓటీటీలో బ్యూటీఫుల్ సినిమా.. 'బత్తా' తెలుగు రివ్యూ)
#AadarshaKutumbam Detailed Review👇 ఆసక్తికరమైన కథాంశంతో మొదలై, ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్లో మంచి ఎంగేజింగ్ మూమెంట్స్తో సాగుతుంది. వెంకటేష్ చుట్టూ నడిచే ఫ్యామిలీ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ ఆకట్టుకుంటుంది. ఇంటర్వెల్ బ్లాక్ కూడా ఆశ్చర్యపరుస్తుంది. సెకండాఫ్లో నలుగురు వ్యక్తులు ఒక కుటుంబంగా ఎలా మారారనే కథలో కొత్తదనం కొరవడుతుంది. కథనం చాలా వరకు ఊహించదగినదిగా, రొటీన్గా అనిపిస్తుంది. కొన్ని కీలక సన్నివేశాలు కూడా అంతగా ప్రభావం చూపించవు. మంచి కథను ఎంచుకున్నప్పటికీ, త్రివిక్రమ్ తనదైన రైటింగ్తో కొత్తదనం తీసుకురాలేకపోయారు. అయినప్పటికీ కామెడీ, నటీనటుల పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ సినిమాకు ప్లస్ అవుతాయి.
— Cinema Bazaar (@cinemabazaarrr) October 30, 2026
Average First half Worst second half 🚶♀️➡️🚶♀️➡️🚶♀️➡️ #AdarshaKutumbam #Ak47 https://t.co/JaJB5x7e9n
— Goutham_Nandha (@2ndvillainn) October 30, 2026
Interval action episode avvagne ah 2 min track kuda denekkaaaaa...situational comedy...praisthuthulu ki tagattu praasaaa idi mana area gurujiiiii....we are winning this Seated for second half🤞🤞🤞 #AadarshaKutumbam https://t.co/RNhUxWVU1e
— NST (@urstrulyNST) October 29, 2026
#AK47 Entertains In Parts, but Never Fully Finds Its Rhythm! The first half is passable and, while nothing feels particularly fresh, it entertains in parts and ends with a well executed interval. The second half, however, fails to capitalize on the setup and drags. Comedy works here and there but feels forced in other portions. Music is a letdown. Venky tries his best to carry it with his trademark timing, but the weak execution in the second half, holds this one back. Falls between b-avg to avg. #AdarshaKutumbam Rating: 2.25-2.5/5
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 30, 2026
#AadarshaKutumbam Review :- ITS A GURUJI Style VICTORY ✌️ VENKY EXCELLENT FAMILY ENTERTAINER - 3.25/5 🏆🏆🏆🔥 From start to finish complete Vintage Victory ✌️ @VenkyMama mode on done each and every comedy moment with ease 👏👏👏👍🫡🫡🫡🔥🔥🔥 #Venkatesh #Trivikram #Thaman #AK47 Guruji Maverick #TrivikramSrinivas Magic ✨ continues 👌👌🔥🔥 mainly Second half Post interval and punch dialogues and Family ethics showcased beautifully ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 As usual BGM King @MusicThaman KRAMPAAAAGEEE 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 This man #Satya comedy 🎭 peaks hilarious stuff 😂😂😂👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥 Special mention @SrinidhiShetty7 as a Mother and wife stolen the show 💥💥 Another blockbuster entertainer from @haarikahassine and @vamsi84 🎉🎉
— Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) October 30, 2026
#AadarshaKutumbam | Solid 1st Hlf🤝 Logic Ledu, Magic Undi. Venky-Srinithi Pair, Villain Gang Intro, Family Humour Seq, BGM, Guruji’s Writing everything Clicked so far. Engaging & Entertaining with a ‘Blast’ Interval Block💥 #AK47
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 30, 2026
#AadarshaKutumbam #AK47 - Review ❤️ #AadarshaKutumbam - House No. 47 (AK-47) Is A Telugu Family Action-Comedy Drama That Revolves Around #Chittibabu, A Middle-Class Bank Employee Who Struggles To Manage His Family's Problems. His Wife #Swarna's Financial Decisions, Their Daughter's Love Life And Their Son's Lack Of Interest In Studies Create Several Complications At Home. However, When An Unexpected Incident Turns Their Lives Upside Down, The Story Takes A Completely Different Direction, Moving From Family Entertainment Into Action And Thriller Territory🔥. Director #TrivikramSrinivas Builds The Narrative Around Family Relationships, Financial Pressure, Hidden Secrets And The Unexpected Side Of Ordinary People. #Venkatesh❤️ Leads The Film As Chittibabu And Brings His Natural Comedy Timing And Family Entertainer Appeal To The Character. His Transformation From An Ordinary Family Man Into A More Aggressive Character Is One Of The Main Attractions🔥. #SrinidhiShetty Plays Swarna And Adds Energy To The Family Portions. #NaraRohith Brings A Serious Dimension As The Police Officer, While #NivethaPethuraj, #YuvinaParthavi And #RajaPrajwal Contribute To The Family And Supporting Tracks. #VennelaKishore, #Satya, #RaoRamesh, #Brahmaji And #RaghuBabu Add Further Support To The Ensemble. Director #TrivikramSrinivas🎬 Combines His Familiar Family Comedy And Dialogue-Driven Entertainment With A Darker Action-Thriller Element. The First Half Focuses On Family Humour, Entertaining Conversations And Character Introductions, While The Interval Twist Changes The Narrative Direction💥. #RaviKChandran's Cinematography🎥 Gives The Film A Rich Visual Presentation, And #NavinNooli's Editing Supports The Commercial Narrative. #ThamanS's Background Score🎶 Adds Energy To The Action And Elevation Sequences. One Of The Biggest Positives🔥 Is The Combination Of #Venkatesh And #TrivikramSrinivas, Along With The Family Comedy And Unexpected Genre Shift. The Interactions Between Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty And The Children Provide Entertaining Moments❤️. The Interval Twist Creates Curiosity, And The Second-Half Action Track Gives Venkatesh An Opportunity To Explore A Different Side Of His Character. However😕, Some Portions In The Second Half Feel Slow, And Certain Flashback And Action Sequences Have A Routine Feel. The Narrative Also Struggles To Maintain The First-Half Energy Throughout. The Major Highlights🔥 Are #Venkatesh's Performance And Character Transformation, #TrivikramSrinivas's Dialogues, The Family Comedy, The Interval Twist, #SrinidhiShetty's Contribution, #NaraRohith's Serious Role And #ThamanS's Background Score🎶. The Main Drawbacks Are The Second-Half Pacing And The Familiar Treatment Of Some Action And Flashback Portions. Overall #AadarshaKutumbam - House No. 47 Is A Decent Commercial Family Entertainer With An Interesting Combination Of Comedy, Emotion And Action👌. #Venkatesh's Screen Presence And The First-Half Entertainment Work In Its Favour, While The Unexpected Shift In The Story Adds A Different Dimension. However, The Less Consistent Second Half Prevents The Film From Becoming A Completely Satisfying Experience. Despite Its Flaws, It Offers Enough Entertaining Moments To Make It A Decent One-Time Watch For Family Audiences And #Venkatesh Fans. RATING : 2.75/5
— Cinemy (@HdUpdatesMovie1) October 30, 2026
#AadarshaKutumbam Genuine review: 1st half : Nara rohith tho bomma start ayyi.. 😁 appu.. pappu.. 😜 fresh feel tho.. breezy ga velipoddi.. 👍 jackpot 🎰 comedy 😹👌 interval ki konchem suspense build cheskunta.. interval and bgm mathram 👌👌💥👌 overall good 1st half.. bagundi.. 👍 2nd half : Few comedy scenes baguntay.. 👍 baaga laagutharu..👎👎 🤷♂️ but other than that very routine.. plain.. average 2nd half 🤷♂️ Venky mama vintage vibes isthadu 😁 comedy angle 😜 srindi shetty 👌 songs 👎👎 satya comedy 👌 but again.. 2nd half execution 👎 konchem blast movie la anipisthadi fights lo.. 😬😬 Overall families ki nachuthadi.. 🤷♂️ Ott ki excellent 👌 Theatres with normal price.. its a good watch.. 1st half bagundi.. 👌 2nd strictly average Trp ( Tollymasti Recommendation Percent ) : 75% @tollymasti #tollymasti #Venkatesh #SrinidhiShetty #Ak47
— Tollymasti (@tollymasti) October 30, 2026
#AadarshaKutumbam #AK47 - Venky Srinidhi Pair & Satya Gud Perf. Nara & Nivetha Wasted. BGM, Edits & Visuals Support, not Songs. Solid Entertaining 1st Hlf with Terror Villain Gang, Comedies & a Blast Interval Block. But 2nd Hlf is Weak with Routine track, Flat Mall Seq, Lengthy Train fights & zero emotions. An ABOVE AVERAGE Violent Family Action Entertainer!
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 30, 2026
#AadarshaKutumbam #AK47 one of the worst #Venkatesh films in a while. Guruji #TrivikramSrinivas disappoints big time. Horrible music by #Thaman and #SrinidhiShetty can’t act for her life. Outdated Blast type story and Rod screenplay. Avoid in theaters🙏🏃. CRINGE PRO MAX. 1.25/5 https://t.co/UBexflF6WZ
— AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) October 30, 2026