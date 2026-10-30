 'ఆదర్శ కుటుంబం' ట్విటర్ రివ్యూ | Aadarsha Kutumbam Movie 2026 Twitter Review In Telugu, Check These Tweets Before Watching The Film | Sakshi
Sakshi News home page

Trending News:

Aadarsha Kutumbam Twitter Review: వెంకీ-త్రివిక్రమ్ సినిమా.. ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి?

Oct 30 2026 8:36 AM | Updated on Oct 30 2026 9:03 AM

Aadarsha Kutumbam Movie 2026 Twitter Review

వెంకటేశ్, త్రివిక్రమ్ కాంబోలో తెరకెక్కిన సినిమా 'ఆదర్శ కుటుంబం'. పలుమార్లు వాయిదా పడి ఎట్టకేలకు థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చింది. ముందు నుంచే దీనిపై పెద్దగా హైప్ లేదు. మరి ఈ సినిమా ఎలా ఉంది? బిగ్ స్క్రీన్లపై చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు ఏమంటున్నారు? ట్విటర్ టాక్ ఏంటి? (Aadarsha Kutumbam X Review)

(ఇదీ చదవండి: శోభనం జరగనివ్వని 'తోకచుక్క'.. మలయాళ థ్రిల్లర్ 'ధూమకేతు' ఓటీటీ రివ్యూ)

గతంలో వెంకటేశ్ నటించిన నువ్వు నాకు నచ్చావ్, మల్లీశ్వరి సినిమాలకు త్రివిక్రమ్ రచయితగా పనిచేశారు. ఆ మూవీస్ ఇప్పటికీ ఎవర్ గ్రీన్. దీంతో వీళ్లు కలిసి పనిచేశారనేసరికి ఎలాంటి కంటెంట్‌తో వస్తారా అని అంతా అనుకున్నారు. కానీ టాక్ మిశ్రమంగా ఉంది. ఫస్టాప్, ఇంటర్వెల్ బాగున్నాయి గానీ సెకండాఫ్ మైనస్ అయిందని ట్వీట్స్ పెడుతున్నారు. ఫైట్స్ పరంగా 'బ్లాస్ట్' సినిమా పోలికలు కనిపించినట్లు పలువురు నెటిజన్లు చెప్పుకొస్తున్నారు. 

(ఇదీ చదవండి: ఓటీటీలో బ్యూటీఫుల్ సినిమా.. 'బత్తా' తెలుగు రివ్యూ)

Advertisement

Related News By Category

Related News By Tags

Advertisement
 
Advertisement

Photos

View all
photo 1

అనిల్ కపూర్ నివాసంలో ‘కర్వా చౌత్’ పండుగ సెలబ్రేషన్స్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 2

‘డ్యాడ్స్ లిటిల్ ఫ్రెండ్’ సినిమా టీజర్‌ లాంచ్‌ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 3

వేడుకగా కర్వాచౌత్‌ ...సెలబ్రిటీల సెలబ్రేషన్స్ (ఫొటోలు)
photo 4

సీతాకోకచిలుకలా సీతారామం బ్యూటీ మృణాల్.. (ఫోటోలు)
photo 5

గ్రీన్ డ్రెస్‌లో హీరోయిన్ అనుపమ అందాలు.. (ఫోటోలు)

Video

View all
Bolisetty Satyanarayana Support To YSRCP Mayor Candidate Varudu Kalyani 1
Video_icon

వరుదు కళ్యాణికి నా మద్దతు.. దయచేసి ఓటు వేసి గెలిపించండి
Vasu Yadav Reveals Kutami Conspiracy In AP Local Body Elections 2026 2
Video_icon

కూటమి నాయకులు ఓటు అడిగితే జనాలు చెప్పులు చూపిస్తున్నారు
IMD Official Explains Another Storm Brewing In Bay of Bengal 3
Video_icon

అండమాన్ లో అల్పపీడనం.. ఏపీకి మరో తుఫాన్ ముప్పు...
YS Jagan Key Instructions To YSRCP Leaders 4
Video_icon

ఒక మాఫియా ముఠా దిగుతోంది.. పోలింగ్ బూత్ వద్ద మీరు చేయాల్సింది ఒక్కటే
Ambati Rambabu Comments On TDP Leaders 5
Video_icon

మమ్మల్ని కొడితే కొట్టారు.. నామినేషన్లు వేయకుండా జనసేన నేతలను కొట్టడం ఏంట్రా
Advertisement
 