అమెరికాలో మరో హిందూ దేవాలయంపై దాడి

ఒహాయో: అమెరికాలోని ఒహాయో రాష్ట్రంలో ఒక హిందూ దేవాలయంపై గుర్తుతెలియని వ్యక్తులు దాడికి పాల్పడ్డారు. రిచ్‌మండ్ హైట్స్ ప్రాంతంలోని శ్రీ స్వామినారాయణ్ వడ్తాల్ ధామ్ హిందూ ఆలయంపై దుండగులు ఇటుకలు విసరడంతో ఆలయం కిటికీలు, తలుపులు, అద్దాలు పగిలి తీవ్ర నష్టం వాటిల్లింది. ఈ దాడిని హిందూ అమెరికన్ ఫౌండేషన్ తీవ్రంగా ఖండించింది.



⚠️Hindu temple attacked in Ohio today| At 1:30 PM today, the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio was attacked by perpetrator(s) who threw bricks at the temple causing significant damage. Surveillance video is available and being reviewed by authorities. The @FBI @CivilRights are being alerted. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and offering all assistance. This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community, and we ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority. We also call on our nation’s elected leaders & government agencies to publicly & unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities.

— Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) October 3, 2026