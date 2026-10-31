 ఇస్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తలకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ అభినందనలు | YS Jagan congratulates ISRO scientists successful launch of GSLVF18 | Sakshi
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ఇస్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తలకు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ అభినందనలు

Oct 31 2026 12:25 PM | Updated on Oct 31 2026 12:40 PM

YS Jagan congratulates ISRO scientists successful launch of GSLVF18

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత, మాజీ సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్.. ఇస్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తలకు అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. జీఎస్‌ఎల్‌వీ ఎఫ్‌18 రాకెట్ ప్రయోగం విజయవంతం కావడంపై వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా.. ‘ఎన్‌వీఎస్‌-03 ఉపగ్రహాన్ని విజయవంతంగా ప్రయోగించిన ఇస్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తలు, ఇంజినీర్లకు హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు.

స్వదేశీ నావిగేషన్ వ్యవస్థ నావిక్ బలోపేతంలో ఈ ప్రయోగం కీలక మైలురాయి. అత్యాధునిక అంతరిక్ష సాంకేతికతలో దేశ స్వావలంబనను మరింత బలోపేతం చేసే విజయం ఇది. ప్రజలకు కీలక సేవలు అందించడంలో ఈ ఉపగ్రహం ముఖ్యమైన పాత్ర పోషిస్తుంది. ఇస్రో శాస్త్రవేత్తల అంకితభావం, మేధస్సు, నిరంతర కృషి దేశానికే గర్వకారణం’ అని పోస్టు చేశారు.

ఇదీ చదవండి: మాజీ ఎమ్మెల్యే పిన్నెల్లిపై అక్రమ కేసు

 

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