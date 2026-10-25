 పెచ్చరిల్లుతున్న ఎన్నికల మాఫియా.. ఎంపీ గురుమూర్తి ట్వీట్‌ | Ysrcp Mp Gurumoorthy Tweets On Election Mafia In AP | Sakshi
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పెచ్చరిల్లుతున్న ఎన్నికల మాఫియా.. ఎంపీ గురుమూర్తి ట్వీట్‌

Oct 25 2026 1:28 PM | Updated on Oct 25 2026 2:01 PM

Ysrcp Mp Gurumoorthy Tweets On Election Mafia In AP

సాక్షి,తాడేపల్లి: ఏపీలో ఎన్నికల మాఫియా పెచ్చరిల్లటంపై వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ ఎంపీ గురుమూర్తి ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. భారీగా డబ్బుల దందా జరుగుతోందని.. మీడియా సంస్థలను ట్యాగ్ చేస్తూ గురుమూర్తి ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. స్థానిక సంస్థల ఎన్నికల్లో ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని డబ్బుతో కొనుగోలు చేస్తున్నారని ఏకగ్రీవంగా గెలిపించేందుకు ఒక్కో టీడీపీ అభ్యర్థి నుంచి రూ.40 లక్షల నుంచి రూ.50 లక్షల వరకు వసూలు చేస్తున్నారంటూ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

టీడీపీ నేతలు, పోలీసులు, ఎన్నికల అధికారుల కుమ్మక్కుతో ఈ భారీ ఎన్నికల దందా నడుస్తోంది. ప్రత్యర్థి అభ్యర్థులను పోటీ నుంచి తప్పించి టీడీపీ అభ్యర్థులకు ఏకగ్రీవ విజయాలు కట్టబెట్టడమే లక్ష్యంగా పనిచేస్తున్నారు. వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అభ్యర్థులు నామినేషన్లు వేయకుండా అడ్డుకోవడం ఈ దందాలో మొదటి అంకం. నామినేషన్లు వేసేందుకు వచ్చిన అభ్యర్థులను బెదిరించడం, భౌతిక దాడులకు పాల్పడుతున్నారు’’ అంటూ గురుమూర్తి మండిపడ్డారు.

‘‘రిటర్నింగ్ అధికారుల కార్యాలయాల్లోనే నామినేషన్ పత్రాలను చించివేసినా పోలీసులు ప్రేక్షకపాత్ర పోషించారు. నామినేషన్ల పరిశీలనలో చిన్నచిన్న సాంకేతిక కారణాలు చూపి ప్రతిపక్ష అభ్యర్థుల పత్రాలను తిరస్కరిస్తున్నారు. నామినేషన్లను అడ్డుకోవడం నుంచి స్క్రూటినీలో తిరస్కరించడం వరకు పక్కా ప్రణాళికతో చేస్తున్నారు. ఏకగ్రీవ విజయాల కోసం వసూలు చేసిన డబ్బును సహకరించిన పోలీసులు, ఎన్నికల అధికారులకు పంచుతున్నారు.

..ప్రజాస్వామ్యబద్ధంగా జరగాల్సిన ఎన్నికలను చంద్రబాబు ప్రభుత్వంలో డబ్బులు సంపాదించే వ్యాపారంగా మార్చేశారు. ఎన్నికలను నిష్పక్షపాతంగా నిర్వహించాల్సిన వ్యవస్థలే అక్రమాలకు సహకరిస్తున్నాయి. ఎన్నికల హింస, నామినేషన్ల అక్రమాలు, డబ్బుల వసూళ్ల ఆరోపణలపై చంద్రబాబు సమాధానం చెప్పాలి. ఒక్కో అభ్యర్థి నుంచి రూ.40 లక్షల నుంచి రూ.50 లక్షల వరకు వసూలు చేస్తుండటంపై సమగ్ర విచారణ జరపాలి. డబ్బు ఎక్కడి నుంచి వచ్చింది? ఎవరికి చేరింది? ఏ అధికారుల పాత్ర ఉంది? అన్న అంశాలపై స్వతంత్ర దర్యాప్తు జరగాలి. వివాదాస్పద నామినేషన్లు, స్క్రూటినీ ప్రక్రియ, పోలీసుల పాత్రపై రాష్ట్ర ఎన్నికల సంఘం తక్షణమే విచారణకు ఆదేశించాలి’’ అని ఎంపీ గురుమూర్తి  డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు.

ఇదీ చదవండి: నామినేషన్లలో ‘పచ్చ’ నకిలీలు

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