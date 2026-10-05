 ప్రాజెక్ట్ చీతాలో కీలక మైలురాయి.. కునోలో చీతాల మరో తరం పుట్టుక | Indias Cheetah Population reaches 60 | Sakshi
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ప్రాజెక్ట్ చీతాలో కీలక మైలురాయి.. కునోలో చీతాల మరో తరం పుట్టుక

Oct 5 2026 4:45 PM | Updated on Oct 5 2026 4:54 PM

Indias Cheetah Population reaches 60

ప్రాజెక్ట్ చీతాలో మరో కీలక మైలురాయి నమోదైంది. మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని కునో జాతీయ ఉద్యానవనంలో 32 నెలల ఆడ చీతా కేజేపీ21 సోమవారం 5 ఆరోగ్యకరమైన పిల్లలకు జన్మనిచ్చింది. కేజేపీ21 కూడా అప్పట్లో భారతదేశంలోనే జన్మించిన చీతానే. అది జన్మనిచ్చిన చీతాలతో ఇప్పుడు దేశంలో మొత్తం చీతాల సంఖ్య 60కి చేరింది. వీటిలో 41 చీతాలు భారతదేశంలో జన్మించినవే.

కేంద్ర పర్యావరణం, అటవీ, వాతావరణ మార్పుల శాఖ మంత్రి భూపేందర్ యాదవ్ సామాజిక మాధ్యమం ఎక్స్‌లో ఈ విషయాన్ని వెల్లడించారు. భారతదేశంలో జన్మించిన ఆడ చీతాల్లో పిల్లలకు జన్మనిచ్చిన మూడో చీతా కేజేపీ21 అని తెలిపారు. గతంలో ముఖి, కేజీపీ12 అనే భారతదేశంలో జన్మించిన ఆడ చీతాలు కూడా పిల్లలకు జన్మనిచ్చాయి.

‘‘బోట్స్వానా’’ చీతాలకు నాంది 
కేజేపీ21కు జన్మించిన 5 పిల్లలు భారత్‌లో ‘‘బోట్స్వానా’’కు నాంది పలికినట్లు భూపేందర్ యాదవ్ తెలిపారు. ఈ పిల్లల తండ్రి బోట్స్వానాకు చెందిన మగ  చీతా కావడంతో, దేశంలో పెరుగుతున్న చీతాల సంఖ్యకు కొత్త జన్యు వంశం చేరినట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ పరిణామాన్ని భారత గడ్డపై చీతాల మరో తరం పుట్టుకగా ఆయన అభివర్ణించారు. చీతాలను తిరిగి భారత్‌లో ప్రవేశపెట్టే ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లో ఇది మరో ముఖ్యమైన అధ్యాయమని తెలిపారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రాజెక్ట్ చీతాతో అనుబంధంగా పనిచేస్తున్న పశువైద్యులు, క్షేత్రస్థాయి సిబ్బంది, నిర్వాహకులు, ఇతరుల కృషిని భూపేందర్ యాదవ్ అభినందించారు. వారి అంకితభావం, నిరంతర శ్రమ వల్లే ఈ పరిణామం సాధ్యమైందని పేర్కొన్నారు. కునోలో పుట్టిన ఈ 5 పిల్లలతో భారతదేశంలో చీతాల సంఖ్య 60కి చేరడం ప్రాజెక్ట్ చీతా పురోగతిలో కీలక పరిణామంగా నిలిచింది. ముఖ్యంగా కొత్త బోట్స్వానా జన్యు వంశం ప్రవేశించడం భవిష్యత్తులో భారతదేశంలోని చీతాల జనాభా అభివృద్ధిలో కీలకంగా మారనుంది.

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