‘సుశాంత్‌ మరణించే ఒక రోజు ముందు తనతో మాట్లాడినా’

I have been getting numerous calls from various journalists over the past few days and want to set the record straight about a few facts. 1. A journalist from @timesnow called me asking about a call on 13th June at about 2.15pm that I had with Sushant. I confirmed the same but did not want to comment on anything else. He recorded the call without informing me and therefore it is essential that I talk about what happened. After exchanging pleasantries, Nikhil Advani and I had narrated a story idea to Sushant. And yes we were on a conference call with him and his manager Uday. 2. This journalist also asked me how he sounded on the phone and I’m not aware as to how you can deduce anything about a persons feeling over a professional phone call. Our call was brief for approximately 15 minutes and he liked the idea and we were in preliminary talks. That’s about it. 3. Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful. And I request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he’s resting in peace. Thank you.

A post shared by Ramesh Taurani (@rameshtaurani) on Aug 10, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT