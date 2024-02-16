Ooru Peru Bhairavakona X Review: ‘ఊరు పేరు భైరవకోన ’ టాక్‌ ఎలా ఉందంటే.. ?

Feb 16, 2024, 08:16 IST
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Movie Twitter Review - Sakshi

యంగ్‌ హీరో సందీప్‌ కిషన్‌ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడి చాలా కాలం అయింది. తాను హీరోగా నటించిన పాన్‌ ఇండియా ఫిల్మ్‌ ‘మైఖేల్‌’, కీలక పాత్రలో నటించిన చిత్రం ‘కెప్టెన్‌ మిల్లర్‌’..రెండూ బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద ఆశించిన స్థాయిలో విజయం సాధించలేదు. దీంతో ఈ సారి ఎలాగైన హిట్‌ కొట్టాలనే కసితో  ఫాంటసీ థ్రిల్లర్‌ ‘ఊరు పేరు భైరవకోన’తో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాడు.  వీఐ ఆనంద్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో కావ్య థాపర్, వర్ష బొల్లమ్మ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటించారు.  అనిల్‌ సుంకర సమర్పణలో రాజేశ్‌ దండా ఈ మూవీని నిర్మించారు. 

ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన పాటలు, టీజర్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచాయి. ఇక విడుదలకు రెండు రోజుల ముందు అంటే ఫిబ్రవరి 14న వేసిన పెయిడ్‌ ప్రీమియర్స్‌కి కూడా ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి మంచి రెస్పాన్స్‌  రావడంతో పాటు సినిమాపై మరింత హైప్‌ని క్రియేట్‌ చేశాయి. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య నేడు(ఫిబ్రవరి 16) ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచింది. 

ఇప్పటికే ఓవర్సీస్‌తో పాటు పలు చోట్ల ఫస్ట్‌డే ఫస్ట్‌ షో పడిపోయింది. సినిమా చూసిన ప్రేక్షకులు సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా తమ అభిప్రాయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ‘ఊరి పేరు భైరవకోన’ ఎలా ఉంది? సందీప్‌ ఖాతాలో హిట్‌ పడిందా లేదా? తదితర అంశాలను ఎక్స్‌ (ట్విటర్‌) వేదికగా చర్చిస్తున్నారు. అవేంటో చదివేయండి. ఇది కేవలం నెటిజన్ల అభిప్రాయం మాత్రమే. ఇందులో పేర్కొన్న అంశాలకు ‘సాక్షి’తో బాధ్యత వహించదు. 
ఎక్స్‌లో ‘ఊరి పేరు భైరవకోన’కు మిశ్రమ స్పందన వస్తోంది. సినిమా బాగుందని కొంతమంది కామెంట్‌ చేస్తే.. యావరేజ్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ అని మరికొంత మంది అంటున్నారు. 

సూపర్‌ ఫాంటసీ థ్రిల్లర్‌ ‘ఊరు పేరు భైరవ కోన’లో కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు మాత్రమే ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి. ఫస్టాఫ్‌ నెమ్మదిగా సాగినప్పటికీ.. కథ ఆకట్టుకునేలా ఉంటుంది. సెకండాఫ్‌ కొంత సమయం తర్వాత   ట్రాక్ నుండి బయటపడి ఊహాజనిత మోడ్‌లోకి వెళుతుంది. ప్రీ-ఇంటర్వెల్ సీక్వెన్స్ ప్రత్యేకంగా నిలుస్తుంది. కథనం సీరియస్‌గా సాగుతున్న సమయంలో దర్శకుడు కామెడీ చొప్పించే ప్రయత్నం చేశాడు. అది వర్కౌట్‌ కాలేదు. సంగీతం బాగుంది. ఎడిటింగ్‌ పర్వాలేదు అంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్‌ 2.25-2.5/5 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు. 

గుడ్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ ఫిల్మ్‌ ఇది. అన్ని అంశాలను కలిపి తీశారు. రివ్యూలు నెగెటివ్‌గా ఎందుకు ఇస్తున్నారో తెలియడం లేదు. సందీప్‌ కిషన్‌ అద్భుతంగా నటిచాడు. హీరోయిన్లు ఇద్దరు తమ పాత్రకు న్యాయం చేశారు. వీఐ ఆనంద్‌ జెమ్‌. యూనిక్‌ స్టోరీతో ప్రేక్షకులను అలరించారంటూ మరో నెటిజన్‌ 3.25/5 రేటింగ్‌ ఇచ్చాడు. 

whatsapp channel

Read latest Movies News and Telugu News | Follow us on FaceBook, Twitter, Telegram

Tags: 
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Movie
Sundeep Kishan
Varsha Bollamma
Kavya Thapar
Movie News
ఇంకా »


 

Read also in:
Back to Top