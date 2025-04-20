ఈస్టర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌

సాక్షి, తాడేపల్లి: వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ అధినేత వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌.. ఈస్టర్‌ సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశారు. అందరూ సుఖ సంతోషాలతో ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నట్టు వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు ట్విట్టర్‌ వేదికగా శుభాకాంక్షలు చెప్పారు. ప్రజలందరిపై యేసు ప్రభు ఆశీస్సులు ఉండాలని ఆకాంక్షిచారు.

Wishing everyone a blessed and joyful Easter! May the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ fill your hearts with hope, peace, and the promise of new life to you and your loved ones.#Easter

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 20, 2025